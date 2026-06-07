Former Manchester United Christian Eriksen has collapsed during Denmark's match against Ukraine on June

The former Tottenham Hotspur fell during the second half of the encounter as the Federation released a statement

Fans have reacted as the former Inter Milan midfielder is collapsing for the second time in four years

Christian Eriksen collapsed during a friendly match between Denmark and Ukraine at the Odense Stadium in Denmark on Sunday, June 7.

The former Manchester United Hotspur midfielder went down unchallenged during the friendly, but later regained consciousness and walked off the field.

There were worrying scenes as players from both teams huddled around the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder as he received treatment.

Christian Eriksen collpases during the international friendly match between Denmark and DR Congo at the Stade Maurice Defresne in Luik, Belgium. Photo by: Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

Denmark release statement after Eriksen collapses

The Denmark Football Federation has released a statement after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch on Sunday evening.

In a statement, the Danish FA confirmed that the 34-year-old was conscious. The statement read via ESPN:

"Christian Eriksen is conscious and doing well under the circumstances. The match has been called off."

Meanwhile, the national team doctor, Morten Boesen confirmed that Eriksen regained consciousness rapidly and will undergo further examination at the hospital. He said:

Watch the video:

"Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself. As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should. He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were quickly in contact with him.

"He will now undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the incident. We are in ongoing contact with him and the doctors at the hospital. But Christian is doing well, and he asked me to send his regards to all the players and tell them that he was okay.”

Fans have urged Christian Eriksen to consider retirement from professional football following the incident. Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions shared on social media below:

@ChuxEkere said:

"Eriksen should retire. He is an accomplished footballer and has nothing more to prove.

"Speedy recovery 🙏🏼."

Former Manchester United and Inter Milan star, Christian Eriksen, collapses during Denmark's friendly against Ukraine. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

@Effizzy_Cfc wrote:

"At this point bro should just let go of the beautiful game, i know it's going to be tough, he will miss it so much but his health first man!🤦,,,if he refuses to quit i think it's high time FIFA comes in and suspend him till further notice.!"

@tam_godwin added:

"Can he just call it a day and switch parts. Football is not made up of only players, He would make a good coach with his game intelligence.

"We dont want another incident please. The trauma would be crazy."

Meanwhile, the incident brought back memories of Eriksen’s cardiac arrest during the 2021 European Championship, when he collapsed during Denmark’s match against Finland in Copenhagen, per BBC.

Former Super Eagles striker slumps

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles striker Michael Eneramo has sadly passed away at the age of 40 after slumping during a routine football training session in Kaduna.

Eneramo had a 14-year-long career, which began with Nigerian club Lobi Stars and ended in 2018 with Turkish-Cypriot club Turk Ocagi Limasol.

Source: Legit.ng