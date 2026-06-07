Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has warned Peter Obi about the alleged dangers of his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Ayodele claimed that Obi's 'political desperation' is clouding his judgment and readiness for the presidency

The cleric raised concerns over Mallam Kwankwaso's alleged self-interest undermining Obi's victory chances in the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, has Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2027 elections, over his choice of running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, warning that it could negatively affect his presidential ambition.

In a release sent to Legit.ng on Friday, June 5, and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele said Obi is “too desperate” and unable to see beyond his political ambitions, adding that certain forces around him could work against his success.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns Peter Obi that his choice of Rabiu Kwankwaso as running mate could undermine his 2027 presidential ambition. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Ayodele warns Obi over Kwankwaso

He alleged that the former Anambra state governor does not heed divine instructions and has “fallen into the wrong hands” politically.

The Nigerian Tribune quoted Primate Ayodele as saying:

“Peter Obi doesn’t listen to divine instructions, and because of this, he has fallen into the wrong hands for his ambition. Kwankwaso isn’t ready to fight for him; he will eventually sell him out, but he doesn’t know it yet.”

According to Ayodele, Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state, is acting purely out of self-interest and not genuine political commitment to Obi’s ambition.

Primate Ayodele added:

“Kwankwaso is doing everything for his personal interest and nothing more. I wish Obi’s eyes could be opened to what is happening around him, but he can’t see it.”

Ayodele questions Obi’s presidential readiness

Furthermore, the religious figure stated that the Obidient Movement Worldwide leader is not yet mature for the presidential office he is seeking.

He claimed that Kwankwaso’s alleged plans will eventually be exposed, but warned that it may be too late for Obi to adjust his strategy.

Primate Elijah Ayodele questions Peter Obi’s readiness for the Nigerian presidency and warns of alleged potential risks linked to Rabiu Kwankwaso. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

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Tinubu's spokesman tackles Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bayo Onanuga reacted after Obi said he remains committed to his vow to serve only one term if elected president in 2027.

Obi had said history has shown that purposeful leadership is not defined by how long one stays in power but by the impact made in a short time.

Onanuga, a spokesperson for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said Obi referencing the likes of Abraham Lincoln and Nelson Mandela is "wrong".

Source: Legit.ng