Lateef Adedimeji left many emotional as he opened up about a recent recognition he bagged

The filmmaker shared a video of himself at the event as he announced the good news to fans

He further spoke on how he looked up to icons, which has impacted the greatness he is living today

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji has shared a heartfelt reflection after being honoured at the Africa Illustration Awards, where he received recognition for his impact in the film industry.

Adedimeji posted a video from the event, expressing gratitude and recounting his journey in the creative space.

Lateef Adedimeji celebrates new victory in an emotional way. Credit: @leteefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

He explained that his initial goal was simply to showcase his talent and build a name, but over time, his mission evolved into inspiring young dreamers.

In his words:

“When I set out on this journey, the goal was pretty simple: to find creative ways to show the world what I can do, and then make a name for myself while at it.

As growth set in, the goal shifted further to inspiring every young dreamer. All I’ve done down the years is to achieve this.

"So, when this came in, it felt different. This is a testament to hard work, dedication, professionalism and determination.

"I’ve looked up to icons; it’s surreal to be called one. I hope this inspires you to confirm to yourself that it’s possible if you believe. Thank you for this. I’m grateful, and I’m not ready to stop. Thank you @africaillustriousawards for this Recognition.”

See his post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lateef Adedimeji has urged the Nigerian government to act swiftly in securing the release of schoolchildren and teachers kidnapped during the May 15 terrorist attack in Oyo State.

The actor, who recently welcomed triplets, expressed deep concern over the worsening insecurity and the vulnerability of classrooms that should be safe spaces for learning.

He shared his thoughts on Instagram, questioning how elected leaders could allow such tragedies to continue while focusing on political campaigns.

Lateef Adedimeji lamented that children are now being held by criminals while politicians carry on with business as usual, making promises ahead of the coming elections.

“This is beyond the rhythm of the song and the melody behind the lyrics, it is about our pain, our unwanted reality.... Election is around the corner, and they’re making promises again, innocent children are in the loins of daredevils, yet, it’s business as usual for them… who do we call?”.

He further explained that no one would have imagined classrooms becoming unsafe or that children could be turned into pawns in the hands of those chosen to lead.

“Who would have thought that classrooms will no longer be safe? Who would have thought that vulnerable children would be turned to puns in the hands of the people we elected?”

The father of three ended his message with a direct plea to those in power, begging them to secure the release of the schoolchildren and teachers in the kidnappers' den.

“Dear people in government, pick up the call. You know what to do, we’re begging you. Do it. Bring back the kids and their teachers… Edakun 🙏🏾”

Lateef Adedimeji celebrates another achievement. Photo: lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

Lateef shares secret to winning Mo Bimpe's heart

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actor Lateef Adedimeji shared the simple relationship principle that helped him win the heart of his wife, actress Mo Bimpe.

The movie star made the revelation during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where he spoke about love, friendship, and how their relationship quietly grew behind the scenes before they shocked fans with their wedding announcement in 2021.

According to Lateef, the secret was simple: he advised people to marry their friends.

Source: Legit.ng