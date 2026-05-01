A Nigerian man visited the University of Ibadan, Oyo State with his father, who is an alumnus of the institution

His father revisited familiar spots on campus, sharing stories and memories from his university days

The experience gave the man a deeper appreciation of the school’s history, legacy, and academic excellence

A Nigerian man has shared a touching experience after visiting the University of Ibadan (UI) with his father, who is an alumnus of the institution.

The man, identified as @creative_dave_, posted a video on TikTok on March 28, 2026, showing moments from their visit to the historic campus.

A Nigerian man visits the University of Ibadan with his father, an alumnus. Photo credit: @creative_dave_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to him, the trip was more than just a sightseeing tour, as it became a meaningful journey filled with memories, stories, and reflection.

Father relives memories during UI campus tour

In his post, he explained that his father had often spoken about his university days with pride, sharing stories about life on campus, lessons learned, and experiences from his time as a student.

During the visit, the young man said he had the opportunity to see those stories come alive as his father revisited familiar places around the university.

A Nigerian man visits the University of Ibadan with his alumnus father. Photo credit: UI campus

Source: UGC

He said:

"For years, he has always mentioned the school whenever he talks about his university days, sharing stories in that classic African parent way — full of pride, life lessons, humor, and endless references to “back in our time.” This time, I got to see those stories come alive."

The man also spoke about learning more about the university’s history and reputation for academic excellence during the tour.

He noted that the experience gave him a deeper appreciation for the institution, often referred to as Nigeria’s premier university.

According to him, the visit highlighted the university’s long-standing legacy and its impact on generations of students.

He added:

"As we walked through the campus, it was exciting to watch him revisit places that once held his youthful memories, dreams, and experiences. Beyond the fun of exploring the environment, I also got to hear fascinating stories about the school’s rich history and the excellence it has continued to uphold over the years. The visit was both enjoyable and inspiring, reminding me why the university remains a symbol of greatness and a lasting legacy of academic distinction."

"It was more than a sightseeing tour; it was a meaningful experience that connected the past with the present. Seeing the school through my dad’s eyes made the visit even more memorable, and it left me with a deeper appreciation for the institution’s endless excellence and the special memories it holds for so many people."

Reactions as man tours round UI campus

Some of the comments are below.

Kãñ Dê said:

"You forgot the most beautiful faculty."

Provident said:

"Una no Dey everly show faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, or college of medicine. Are we that secluded."

anugirl250 said:

"Can I study communication and language arts with 174."

See his TikTok post below:

UI graduate bags first class in nursing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan shared professional photos to celebrate her induction into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

She revealed that the journey to becoming a nurse involved significant financial commitment and many sacrifices.

Source: Legit.ng