Nollywood has suffered another tragedy barely days after the passing of actor Solomon Akiyesi

The Director Guilds of Nigeria (DGN) shared a heartbreaking announcement about actress Oby Kechere

The update has also sparked emotional tributes from social media users, as many mourned the actress

The Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, has been thrown into mourning over the passing of actress Oby Kechere, known for her role as Ms Koi Koi in the hit comedy film Aki na Ukwa.

The news of her death was announced by the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) on Friday, May 1, 2026, through its official Instagram page.

Director Guild of Nigeria announces the death of Aki Na Ukwa movie star Oby Kechere. Credit: obykechere

Source: Instagram

Sharing a picture of the actress, the guild, through Uche Agbo, the national president, wrote:

“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Madam Cecilia Oby Kechere, Vice Chairman of the DGN Abuja Chapter."

According to the guild, it was informed that Kechere passed on Monday, April 27, 2026, after a prolonged illness.

On behalf of the National Executive Council and the entire DGN family, I extend my deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, and all members of the Abuja Chapter in this difficult time. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace," the DGN statement read.

Oby Kechere was a Nigerian actress and director who featured in Nollywood films from the early 2000s. She was famous for her role in Aki na Ukwa Aki na Ukwa, where she played Ms Koi Koi.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actor Solomon Akiyesi also passed away on April 27 at the age of 66.

Nigerians mourn Aki Na Ukwa movie star Oby Kechere. Credit: obykechere

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the thespian had complained of chest pain just hours before his death.

The DGN's social media post announcing the death of Oby Kechere is below:

Nigerians mourn Oby Kechere

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Jessica Chukwu commented:

"Chai, onwu,, I love that movie she acted alongside pawpaw, aki and amechi monagor,, where she was miss koikoi, she was aki and pawpaws teacher and later started dating their father."

Ugwu Lord Ugwu wrote:

"She speaks with so much eloquence and charisma... We shall surely miss her on the screen. Goodnight Miss koi koi."

De Octillion PerfectPrince Icardi commented:

"All our nollywood legend's just they go one by one rip ma, beautiful woman."

Bright EO commented:

"Last was Solomon Akinyesi now Oby Kechere?? Madam Social in Isakaba pt3 & 4."

tyson98 wrote:

"Rest in peace....we all live to die some day na just different bus stops we get to alright from."

ugoc2016 said:

"Chai rest in peace you made our days back then."

Oby Kechere speaks on balancing career and family

Legit.ng reported that the actress shared the challenges of striking a balance between career and family. She explained that no one could be fully involved in both.

“Your career is there and as a family woman, you will eventually have to devote your time to one, especially if you want to have a good home. The way I was brought up, I had this family thing around me and I just couldn’t afford to leave my daughter at the mercy of a maid. You can’t compare your career to bringing up your children.”

Source: Legit.ng