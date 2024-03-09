Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave. Autism quotes are vital in raising awareness and promoting understanding of the disorder. Discover some of the inspirational autism quotes for strength and understanding.

Autism quotes can offer a fresh perspective and challenge your view about the condition. Inspirational quotes may uplift individuals suffering from the disorder and their loved ones caring for them.

Inspirational autism quotes

Autism quotes offer insight, inspiration and hope for anyone affected by this condition. These quotes come from individuals with autism, parents of children with autism, autism advocates, and autism researchers.

We cry, we scream, we hit out and break things. But still, we don’t want you to give up on us. Please, keep battling alongside us. – Naoki Higashida

Autists are the square pegs, and the problem with pounding a square peg into a round hole is not that the hammering is hard work. It’s that you’re destroying the peg. – Paul Collins

Autism, like a rainbow, has a bright side and a dark side and even though it can mean rough weather, it can be beautiful! – Stuart Duncan

I see people with Asperger's syndrome as a bright thread in the rich tapestry of life. – Tony Attwood

Autism doesn’t have to define who a person is; it’s just one part of who they are. – Temple Grandin

Autism… offers us a chance for us to glimpse an awe-filled vision of the world that might otherwise pass us by. – Dr. Colin Zimbleman

Autism is not a disability, it's a different ability. – Stuart Duncan

Disability doesn’t make you exceptional, but questioning what you think you know about it does. – Stella Young

One of the hardest things for a person with autism to do is believe in themselves. But autistics have every right to be as proud as anyone. – Stuart Duncan

Refusing to perform neurotypicality is a revolutionary act of disability justice. It's also a radical act of self-love. – Devon Price

If they can’t learn the way we teach, we teach the way they learn. – Dr. O. Ivar Lovaas

Do not fear people with autism; embrace them. Do not spite people with autism; unite them. Do not deny people with autism; accept them, for then their abilities will shine. – Paul Issacs

Autism doesn’t have to define a person. Artists with autism are like everyone else: They define themselves through hard work and individuality. – Adrienne Bailon

When enough people care about autism or diabetes or global warming, it helps everyone, even if only a tiny fraction actively participate. – Seth Godin

Sometimes it is the people no one can imagine anything of who do the things no one can imagine. – Alan Turing

Our duty in autism is not to cure but to relieve suffering and to maximize each person’s potential. – John Elder Robison

It takes a village to raise a child. It takes a child with autism to raise the consciousness of that village. – Elaine Hall

Acceptance of the diagnosis of autism can be a huge relief and can be the beginning of a positive journey. – Sarah Wil

Children with autism are colourful – they are often very beautiful and, like the rainbow, they stand out. – Adele Devine

Autism makes you listen louder. It makes you pay attention to an emotional level as well as an intellectual level. – Jace King

Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid. – Albert Einstein

Famous autism quotes

Autism quotes create a sense of community and support for individuals and families affected by this disorder. These quotes remind them that they are not alone in their journey and that their experiences are valid and valued.

Autism is not a tragedy. Ignorance is a tragedy. – Kerry Magro

If you’ve met one individual with autism, you’ve met one individual with autism. – Stephen Shore

My autism isn't what makes me stand out, it's what makes me unique. – Rachel Barcellona

If you totally got rid of autism, you’d have nobody to fix your computer in the future. – Dr. Temple Grandin

Some of the most wonderful people are the ones who don’t fit into boxes. — Tori Amos

I may have autism, but I also have strengths and abilities that make me who I am. – Alex Lowery

Wanting to be free. Wanting to be me. Trying to make people see. And accept the real me. – Scott Lentine

It seems that for success in science or art, a dash of autism is essential. – Hans Asperger

It’s really cool that everybody’s a little bit different, but the same, too. – Julia from Sesame Street

Autism can’t define me. I define autism. – Kerry Magro

I do not suffer from autism, but I do suffer from the way you treat me. – Tyler Durden

If they can’t see a child with autism as capable, interesting and valuable, no amount of education or therapy they layer on top is going to matter. – Ellen Notbohm

It’s important that people learn about autism directly from autistic people. – Casey “Remvrov” Vorner

If you’re always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be. — Maya Angelou

Never ask for someone’s thoughts on autism unless you are prepared to hear a story that doesn’t resemble your own. – Stuart Duncan

I hear things more loudly, I see things more clearly, I smell things more strongly, I feel things you don’t, I taste things differently, I have autism.

It is never too late to expand the mind of a person on the autism spectrum. – Temple Grandin

Autism quotes for parents

Autism quotes encourage empathy, compassion, and acceptance, fostering a more inclusive society. Here are some inspirational quotes for parents of children with autism.

I have two young children with autism. What could they have ever done to deserve that? What kind of a God allows the innocent to suffer? It’s a mystery. Yet still, I believe in God. – Fred Melamed

Autism is not a roadblock; it's a detour. – Kerry Magro

I smile every day watching my own kids grow and blossom, and the more they progress, the stronger an advocate I become for those who don’t have a voice. – Matt Bentgzen

Even for parents of children that are not on the spectrum, there is no such thing as a normal child. – Violet Stevens

Having a child with autism makes you see the world in a different way. You see the beauty in the small things.

Sometimes all a parent needs is to know the impossible is actually possible. Hope goes a long way when it comes to Autism. – Liz Becker, author

Autism is part of my child, it’s not everything he is. My child is so much more than a diagnosis. – S.L. Coelho

She had a disorder, but it didn’t define her. She was Stella. She was a unique person. – Helen Hoang

Stop thinking about normal… You don’t have a big enough imagination for what your child can become. – Johnny Seitz

Your child with autism has unlimited potential, just like everyone else. – Dr. Temple Grandin

We may not have it all together, but together we have it all.

Autism doesn’t have to define a person. Artists with autism are like anyone else: They define themselves through hard work and individuality. – Adrienne Bailon

If you meet an autistic person, please do not say they look normal or are good at fooling people. This is not a compliment. – Siena Castellon

There is always room for hope no matter how hard or impossible it feels.

It shouldn’t matter how slowly some children learn as long as we are encouraging them not to stop. – Robert John Meehan

We are all a little different. It’s the ones who embrace their differences that the world belongs to. – Claire Scovell Lazebnik

Short autism quotes

These short autism quotes can encourage and remind autistic individuals and their parents/guardians that they are not alone in this journey.

I am autistic and I am proud. – Sez Francis, Autism Advocate

Autism is not a roadblock, it's a detour. – Kerry Magro

I'm not a puzzle, I'm a person. – Alexandra Jackman

Autism is not a label, it's just one part of who I am. – Kerry Magro

I'm not broken. I'm different and that's okay. – Ellen Hedger

Different, not less. – Dr. Temple Grandin

In a world where you can be anything, be kind. – Dr. Seuss

Autism is part of who I am. – Temple Grandin

Autism is an extremely variable disorder. – Temple Grandin

Kids need to be encouraged to stretch their shine! – Amanda Friedman

Why fit in when you were born to stand out? – Dr. Seuss

Autism is as much a part of humanity as is the capacity to dream. – Kathleen Seidel

Understanding autism quotes

The impact of autism quotes extends beyond the words themselves. They have the potential to ignite conversations, drive change, and inspire advocacy efforts. Here are some inspirational quotes that promote understanding and empathy for individuals with autism.

Autism is not a disease. Don't try to cure us. Try to understand us. – Brian R. King

Autism is uniqueness and difference personified. – Amanda J. Friedman

I have a condition called Aspergers Syndrome, which is like a mild form of autism It means I don’t interact properly in certain social situations. – Gary Numan

Not everything that steps out of line, and thus “abnormal”, must necessarily be “inferior”. – Hans Asperger

Autism is not a puzzle, not a disease. Autism is a challenge, but certainly not a devastating one. – Trisha Van Berkel

Autism is not a condition to be changed, it only needs to be understood.

Autism is not a processing error. It's a different operating system. – Sarah Hendrickx

Autism does exist on a spectrum, and there are so many manifestations of it, so many kinds of expressions of it. And every case is particular. – Claire Danes

Autism is not a tragedy. Ignorance is a tragedy. – Kim Stagliano

Autism is defined by looking at behaviours. And everybody looks at behaviours differently. – John Donvan

Autism means I miss what others catch, and I catch what others miss. – Dr. Colin Zimbleman

Autism is not a curse; it's a different way of thinking and feeling. – Kerry Magro

If you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism. – Dr. Stephen Shore

I am also a believer in an integrated treatment approach to autism. – Temple Grandin

Everyone has a mountain to climb, and autism has not been my mountain; it has been my opportunity for victory. – Rachel Barcellona

When people pursue their interests, especially those that are on the autism spectrum, they have a better chance at succeeding in life. – Adam Jones

There are enough people in the world who are going to write you off. You don’t need to do that to yourself. – Susan Boyle

We need to have kindness in this world, we need to have peace in this world, and we need to have forgiveness in this world. – Mike DiMauro

Autism quotes from people with autism

When navigating the journey of raising a child with autism, finding inspiration and support is invaluable. Autism quotes from affected individuals can motivate and cheer parents and families facing the unique challenges of autism.

I have autism. It’s not a disorder or a disease. Ignorance is a disorder, and it’s contagious. – Kerry Magro

Being different doesn't mean being less. It just means being you. – Anja Melissa Velasquez

Everyone has a mountain to climb and autism has not been my mountain, it has been my opportunity for victory. – Rachel Barcellona

I have a different operating system. I’m not broken. – John Elder Robison

The greatest strength of people with autism is their unique perspective. – Temple Grandin

When people pursue their interests, especially those that are on the autism spectrum, they have a better chance at succeeding in life. – Adam Jones

If I could snap my fingers and be nonautistic, I would not. Autism is part of what I am. – Temple Grandin

Autism is a journey, and every person’s experience is unique. – Stephen Shore

I have autism, but autism doesn’t have me. – Henry Frost

I think that it is not only autistic people who need to learn. The people who don’t have autism must learn to understand us and be tolerant. – Paul Morris

My autism isn't what makes me stand out; it's what makes me unique. – Rachel Barcellona

It doesn’t matter if you have autism, it matters how you use it. – Liane Holliday Willey

What makes us different also makes us special. – Stephen M. Shore

I might hit developmental and societal milestones in a different order than my peers, but I am able to accomplish these small victories on my own time. – Haley Moss

Autism is not something to be ashamed of. It's something to be proud of. – Amy Gravino

We may struggle with social communication, but we have so much love to give. – Erin McKinney

Autistic people see the world in a unique way that’s different from everyone else, and that’s something to embrace. – Chris Bonnello

Autism is a condition that affects millions of people around the world. The above inspirational autism quotes will inspire, motivate, and create positive change. By sharing these quotes, you can unlock the potential within yourselves and others, fostering a greater understanding and acceptance of the disorder.

