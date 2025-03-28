Inside the life of Conrad Hughes Hilton: fame, family, and controversy

Conrad Hughes Hilton has gained significant publicity as a member of the American family dynasty. He is the great-grandson of Conrad Nicholson Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels. However, he has been embroiled in several controversies despite the commendable reputation of his family.

Conrad Hughes Hilton III attends a party at MCM Flagship Store (L). Conrad attends court for sentencing in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Visual China Group, David Buchan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The late Conrad Nicholson Hilton Sr., founder of Hilton Hotels, is the great-grandfather of Conrad Hughes Hilton.

Conrad Hughes' parents are Kathy and Richard Howard Hilton .

and . He is the youngest among his three siblings, Paris, Nicky , and Barron Hilton .

, and . Conrad has been involved in multiple controversies throughout the years. For instance, in 2017, he was charged with allegedly stealing a car and violating a restraining order.

Profile summary

Full name Conrad Hughes Hilton III Gender Male Date of birth 3 March 1994 Age 31 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California Current residence Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Richard Howard Hilton Mother Kathy Hilton Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Instagram @conradhilton

Conrad Hughes Hilton's biography

Conrad Hughes was born on 3 March 1994 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, United States. As of 2025, he is 31 years old, and his zodiac sign is Pisces. He is an American citizen of white ethnicity.

Conrad Hughes Hilton's family background

Conrad is from one of the wealthiest families in the United States, the Hiltons. He is the son of Richard Howard Hilton and Kathy Hilton. His dad founded a real estate brokerage, Hilton & Hyland, with Jeff Hyland.

Conrad's mom is an entrepreneur, fashion designer, TV personality and former model. She has appeared on her daughter's Paris' reality TV shows such as Paris in Love, The Simple Life, and Cooking with Paris. Hughes' parents have been married since 1979.

Conrad's paternal grandparents are William Barron Hilton and Marilyn June Hawley. William Barron's parents are the late Conrad Nicholson Hilton Sr. and Mary Adelaide Baron, Conrad Hughes' great-grandparents. He is named after his great-grandpa, Conrad Nicholson Hilton Sr., who founded the first Hilton hotel in 1919.

Conrad, Kathy, and Rick Hilton arrive at the 35th Annual People's Choice Awards. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Conrad Hughes Hilton's siblings

The celebrity kid was raised alongside his three older siblings, Paris, Nicky, and Barron Hilton. His sister Paris, born in 1981, is the most famous among the siblings. She is an American entrepreneur, actress, and reality TV star. Paris is married to millionaire Carter Reum, a businessman and author.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, born in 1983, is a model, entrepreneur, and fashion designer. She is married to James Rothschild and the couple have three children.

Conrad's brother, Barron Hilton II, is an American actor, model, and director, born in 1989. He has been married to Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff since 2018. Barron and Tessa have three kids: Milou, Caspian and Apollo Winter Barron.

Why is Conrad Hughes Hilton famous?

Hughes has been in the limelight following his family background. He comes from a family of dynasty, the Hiltons. He is also widely known as Paris Hilton's younger brother.

Paris is a renowned actress, entrepreneur, and TV personality. What Conrad does for a living remains a mystery, as he keeps his personal life under wraps.

Who is Conrad Hughes Hilton's wife?

Conrad has never been married. However, he is rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with actress Emma Rose Kenney. The rumours started after the two were spotted spending the December 2024 holidays together.

Earlier, the two rescued a dog from a kill shelter in Los Angeles. Emma shared the news on her Instagram Story.

@conradhilton and I saved this sweet little dog who was MINUTES away from being euthanized at the shelter for @itsyogishouse last night and brought her to her new home.

Conrad is also known to have dated actress, Hunter Dailey Salomon. Hunter is the daughter of actress and voice-over EG Daily and Richard Salomon.

What happened to Conrad Hughes Hilton?

Hughes has hit headlines severally following his legal woes. Here are some of the cases he has been involved in:

Causing disruptions in an international flight

On 31 July 2014, Conrad was on British Airways flight 269 from London to Los Angeles. Before the plane took off, he failed to turn off his phone as instructed by the flight attendant. He also smoked an illicit substance in the plane bathroom and allegedly made threats to passengers and flight attendants.

In March 2015, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years of probation and 750 hours of community service. He was also ordered to undergo treatment for mental and substance abuse.

Violation of restraining order

Hotelier Rick Hilton (R) and his son, Conrad Hilton, arrive at Warner Bros. Premiere Of "House Of Wax". Photo: Matthew Simmons

Source: Getty Images

In June 2015, he was again arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order obtained by his ex-girlfriend, Hunter Salomon, Rick Salomon's daughter. Hunter had stated in the declaration that:

Conrad's state of mind does not seem stable and his actions are frightening me and my family causing a great deal of stress and fear.

Conrad was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Hunter and her residence. He violated by going near Hunter's house in the Hollywood Hills. He was booked on suspicion of a misdemeanour offence at the LAPD's Hollywood Station and was released on $5,000 bail.

Parole violations

The Hilton heir was put on parole in March 2015, but after failing drug tests, he was ordered to attend a residential substance abuse treatment program for three months starting in January 2016. However, he was terminated from the program after testing positive for drugs.

In June 2016, Conrad was sentenced to two months behind bars after he admitted that he used drugs in violation of his parole. He was released in August 2016.

Grand theft auto

In May 2017, Hughes was arrested in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, for allegedly stealing a car and violating his ex-girlfriend's restraining order again. The Bentley was owned by his ex-girlfriend's father, Rick Salomon. Conrad was booked for grand theft auto and violating a restraining order and was jailed on $60,000 bail.

In 2018, Superior Court Judge Norm Shapiro sentenced him to three years of formal probation and ordered him to progress with mental health and substance abuse counselling. Additionally, he was ordered to pay nearly $500 in fines and fees.

Conrad Hughes Hilton's height and weight

Socialite Conrad Hilton and Paris Hilton attend the 35th Annual People's Choice Awards after-party held. Photo: Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conrad stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 168 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

FAQs

Why is Conrad Hughes Hilton famous? He is popularly known as the great-grandson of the late billionaire Conrad N. Hilton Sr. and Paris Hilton's younger brother. What is Conrad Hughes Hilton's age? He is 31 years old as of 2025. Who are Conrad Hughes Hilton's parents? His parents are Kathy and Richard Howard Hilton. Who are Conrad Hughes Hilton's siblings? Hughes has three older siblings, Paris, Nicky, and Barron Hilton. Who is Conrad Hughes Hilton's girlfriend? He is rumoured to be dating American actress Emma Kenney. Where is Conrad Hughes Hilton now? He currently resides in Los Angeles, United States. What is Conrad Hughes Hilton's height? He is 5 feet 5 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

Conrad Hughes Hilton is widely recognised as Paris Hilton's younger brother and the great-grandson of Conrad N. Hilton, founder of Hilton Hotels. He has hit headlines severally following his legal cases over the years.

