Canada is opening new doors for skilled professionals through its Express Entry immigration system

A fresh announcement highlights targeted opportunities for doctors, educators, STEM experts and other key workers to secure permanent residence

With competitive rounds and clear pathways, the latest update signals Canada’s commitment to attracting top international talent

The Government of Canada has announced new opportunities for skilled professionals to gain permanent residence through the Express Entry system.

In a post shared on X on June 5, officials highlighted the country’s focus on attracting top international talent across key sectors.

Canada strengthens its Express Entry system to attract skilled professionals worldwide. Photo credit: Westes/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Skilled workers in demand

Canada is actively seeking:

- Medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience

- French-language proficiency candidates

- Health care and social services professionals

- Tradespersons

- Educators

- STEM professionals (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)

- Transport professionals

Officials stated:

“These categories provide clear pathways to permanent residence for top international talent.”

See the X post below:

Latest express entry round

The most recent French-language proficiency round (#418) took place on May 28, 2026 at 10:52:36 UTC. The CRS score of the lowest-ranked candidate invited was 409, with 4,500 invitations issued. The tie-breaking rule was set at April 29, 2026 at 22:20:00 UTC. Candidates who met these criteria were invited to apply for permanent residence.

CRS score distribution

As of May 24, 2026, there were 238,847 candidates in the pool. The distribution shows strong competition, with the largest group scoring between 401–500. This highlights the competitive nature of the system, where even small differences in scores can determine whether a candidate receives an invitation.

How express entry rounds work

The rounds of invitations are held throughout the year. Authorities choose the type of round, decide the number of candidates to invite, identify the highest-ranking candidates in the pool, and issue invitations to apply for permanent residence.

There are three types of rounds: general rounds, programme-specific rounds, and category-based rounds. General rounds invite top-ranking candidates eligible under one of the three Express Entry programmes. Programme-specific rounds target candidates in a particular programme, such as the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). Category-based rounds focus on specific economic goals, such as healthcare or STEM.

Next steps for candidates

Canada has reassured applicants that those not invited in the latest round do not need to take immediate action. Officials are reviewing the situation and will provide updates.

For skilled professionals worldwide, these pathways offer a promising route to permanent residence in Canada.

Skilled workers in healthcare, STEM, trades and education find clear pathways to Canada immigration. Photo credit: Angella Wess/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

8 food items not allowed when entering Canada

Legit.ng earlier reported that relocating to Canada involves more than securing your visa and packing belongings. One of the most important steps is understanding Canada’s customs and border regulations.

Ignoring these rules can lead to confiscation of items, fines, delays, or even criminal charges. Being prepared ensures a smooth arrival and helps you start your new life without unnecessary stress.

Canada enforces strict import laws to protect public safety, agriculture, wildlife, and the environment even in 2026. Items that may be harmless elsewhere can pose serious risks in Canada. Border inspections are thorough, and travellers must declare all goods honestly.

Source: Legit.ng