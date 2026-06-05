Canada Announces Job Opening for Professionals in 2026, Lists Skills in High Demand
- Canada is opening new doors for skilled professionals through its Express Entry immigration system
- A fresh announcement highlights targeted opportunities for doctors, educators, STEM experts and other key workers to secure permanent residence
- With competitive rounds and clear pathways, the latest update signals Canada’s commitment to attracting top international talent
The Government of Canada has announced new opportunities for skilled professionals to gain permanent residence through the Express Entry system.
In a post shared on X on June 5, officials highlighted the country’s focus on attracting top international talent across key sectors.
Skilled workers in demand
Canada is actively seeking:
- Medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience
- French-language proficiency candidates
- Health care and social services professionals
- Tradespersons
- Educators
- STEM professionals (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)
- Transport professionals
Officials stated:
“These categories provide clear pathways to permanent residence for top international talent.”
See the X post below:
Latest express entry round
The most recent French-language proficiency round (#418) took place on May 28, 2026 at 10:52:36 UTC. The CRS score of the lowest-ranked candidate invited was 409, with 4,500 invitations issued. The tie-breaking rule was set at April 29, 2026 at 22:20:00 UTC. Candidates who met these criteria were invited to apply for permanent residence.
CRS score distribution
As of May 24, 2026, there were 238,847 candidates in the pool. The distribution shows strong competition, with the largest group scoring between 401–500. This highlights the competitive nature of the system, where even small differences in scores can determine whether a candidate receives an invitation.
How express entry rounds work
The rounds of invitations are held throughout the year. Authorities choose the type of round, decide the number of candidates to invite, identify the highest-ranking candidates in the pool, and issue invitations to apply for permanent residence.
There are three types of rounds: general rounds, programme-specific rounds, and category-based rounds. General rounds invite top-ranking candidates eligible under one of the three Express Entry programmes. Programme-specific rounds target candidates in a particular programme, such as the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). Category-based rounds focus on specific economic goals, such as healthcare or STEM.
Next steps for candidates
Canada has reassured applicants that those not invited in the latest round do not need to take immediate action. Officials are reviewing the situation and will provide updates.
For skilled professionals worldwide, these pathways offer a promising route to permanent residence in Canada.
8 food items not allowed when entering Canada
Legit.ng earlier reported that relocating to Canada involves more than securing your visa and packing belongings. One of the most important steps is understanding Canada’s customs and border regulations.
Ignoring these rules can lead to confiscation of items, fines, delays, or even criminal charges. Being prepared ensures a smooth arrival and helps you start your new life without unnecessary stress.
Canada enforces strict import laws to protect public safety, agriculture, wildlife, and the environment even in 2026. Items that may be harmless elsewhere can pose serious risks in Canada. Border inspections are thorough, and travellers must declare all goods honestly.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.