Global site navigation

Local editions

Taraji P. Henson's net worth, age, does she have a degree?
Celebrity biographies

Taraji P. Henson's net worth, age, does she have a degree?

by  Brian Oroo 5 min read

Taraji P. Henson is an actress, singer and film producer from the United States. She is widely recognised for featuring in films and TV shows like The Color Purple, Baby Boy, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Cookie Lyon in Empire. She has won accolades such as a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award and four Primetime Emmy Awards. Her success in the scene is mirrored in her fortune. What is Taraji P. Henson's net worth?

Taraji P. Henson seated in a relaxed pose (L). The actress in a deep purple dress (R)
Taraji P. Henson is seated in a relaxed pose (L). The actress is dressed in a deep purple dress with a cut-out design on the chest (R). Photo: @tarajiphenson on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Taraji P. Henson's net worth has been increasing since the beginning of her acting career in the late 1990s. She uses her wealth to advocate for mental health awareness, particularly in African-American communities. Taraji founded the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, named after her late father, which provides mental health support and resources.

Profile summary

Full nameTaraji Penda Henson
GenderFemale
Date of birth11 September 1970
Age53 years old (as of June 2024)
Zodiac signVirgo
Place of birthWashington, D.C., United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in inches 5'4''
Height in centimetres163
Weight in pounds143
Weight in kilograms65
Body measurements in inches38-28-37
Body measurements in centimetres97-71-94
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
FatherBoris Lawrence Henson
MotherBernice Gordon
Siblings2
Relationship statusSingle
Children1
SchoolOxon Hill High School
CollegeHoward University
ProfessionActress, film producer, author, singer
Net worth$12 million
Instagram@tarajiphenson
Facebook@tarajiphenson

Read also

Sheryl Crow's net worth (2024), age, kids, is she in a relationship?

What is Taraji P. Henson's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Distractify, the American actress’s alleged net worth is $12 million. Her primary source of income is her successful acting career. Beyond acting, Taraji also generates income through endorsements and her production company, TPH Entertainment.

How much was Taraji paid for The Color Purple?

The American actress has not disclosed her exact payment for her role in The Color Purple. However, she has revealed in several interviews that as a black woman in Hollywood, she finds herself negotiating to match what she made on a previous project.

During a 2023 YouTube interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, she opened up about how many black women in Hollywood get paid half the price of what they are worth.

I’m getting to a point where I just want to be 10 toes down on an island somewhere. Because (of) the fight as a Black woman. We do it with so much grace and get paid half the price of what we’re worth and that becomes difficult. And it’s a slap in my face when people go, ‘Oh, you work all the time!’ Well…I have to cause the math ain’t mathing.

Read also

SZA's net worth (2024), age, real name, how did she get famous?

How old is Taraji P. Henson?

The film producer is 53 years old as of June 2024. She was born on 11 September 1970 in Southeast Washington, D.C., United States of America. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Is Taraji P. Henson Cameroonian?

Taraji P. Henson quick facts
Five facts about Taraji P. Henson. Photo: @tarajiphenson on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

The actress's mother, Bernice Gordon, is of Cameroonian ancestry. She is a corporate manager at Woodward & Lothrop. Her father, Boris Lawrence Henson, was a janitor and metal fabricator. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2006.

Does Taraji have a degree?

Taraji initially enrolled at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University to study electrical engineering but later transferred to Howard University to pursue drama. She is also a graduate of Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Career

The Hollywood actress made her acting debut in 1997 after being featured in The Parent ‘Hood as Aida. Since then, she has starred in over 70 films and TV shows.

Read also

What is Jennifer Hudson's net worth (2024) and how did she amass it?

Acting

Below are some of the popular TV shows and movies she has appeared in.

Film/TV showRoleYear
Sister, SisterBriana1997
Smart Guy Leslie1997–1998
The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle Left-Wing Student2000
Strong Medicine Crystal2000
Baby Boy Yvette2001
The Division Inspector Raina Washington2002–2004
Hustle & FlowShug2005
Common: TestifyMrs. Washington2005
Half & HalfGabrielle2005
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation Christina 2006
Boston Legal Whitney Rome2007–2008
Eli Stone Angela Scott2008
The Curious Case of Benjamin ButtonQueenie2008
Hurricane Season Dayna Collins2009
The Cleveland ShowChanel2010
Taken from Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story Tiffany Rubin2011
The Good Doctor Nurse Theresa2011
Think Like a Man TooLauren2014
Proud Mary: If Looks Could KillMary2018
The Best of EnemiesAnn Atwater2019
Empire Cookie Lyon2015–2020
The Color PurpleShug Avery2023
PAW Patrol: The Mighty MovieVictoria Vance (voice)2023
Abbott ElementaryVanetta2023–2024

Read also

Anna Faris' net worth (2024), background, husband and children

Film production

As a film producer, she has worked on notable projects highlighted below.

Film/TV showYear
Seasons of Love2014
No Good Deed 2014
Taraji and Terrence's White Hot Holidays2015
Taraji's White Hot Holidays2016
Proud Mary2018
What Men Want 2019
Peace of Mind with Taraji2020–2021
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project2023

Awards and nominations

Throughout her career, Henson has received numerous awards and nominations, including a Critics' Choice Television Award, an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and several NAACP Image Awards.

Does Taraji have a child?

The American actress has a son named Marcell Johnson. She welcomed Marcell with her late high school sweetheart, William LaMarr Johnson. Her son, Marcell, was 9 years old when his father was tragically killed.

How tall is Taraji P. Henson?

She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 38-28-37 (97-71-94 centimetres).

Read also

Jeremy Allen White's net worth, house, who is he married to?

FAQs

  1. How much is Taraji P. Henson’s worth? She has an alleged net worth of $12 million.
  2. How old is Taraji P. Henson? She is 53 years old as of June 2024.
  3. Is Taraji P. Henson a Cameroonian? The actress's mother, Bernice Gordon, is of Cameroonian ancestry.
  4. Does Taraji have a degree? She is a graduate of Howard University.
  5. Does Taraji have a child? She is a mother of a son named Marcell Johnson.
  6. How tall is Taraji P. Henson? She is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall.

Taraji P. Henson's net worth is a testament to her talent, hard work, and versatility in the entertainment industry. She joined Hollywood in the late '90s and has gained tremendous fame since then, appearing in films like The Color Purple, Baby Boy, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Legit.ng recently published Nick Nayersina’s biography. He is an American online content creator and up-and-coming hip-hop artist. He is a social media influencer and budding rap artist with several songs.

Nick Nayersina is best known for his self-titled YouTube channel, sharing several videos about pranks, travel vlogs, and lifestyle. He is also an up-and-coming rap artist who has released a few songs. Learn more about him in the bio.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Brian Oroo avatar

Brian Oroo (Lifestyle writer) Brian Oroo has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since 2021. His main area of specialization is on topics regarding lifestyle, celebrities, news, and many more. He won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Brian graduated with a Bsc. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University (JKUAT) in 2021. In 2023, Brian finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. His email is brianoroo533@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel