Taraji P. Henson's net worth, age, does she have a degree?

Taraji P. Henson is an actress, singer and film producer from the United States. She is widely recognised for featuring in films and TV shows like The Color Purple, Baby Boy, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Cookie Lyon in Empire. She has won accolades such as a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award and four Primetime Emmy Awards. Her success in the scene is mirrored in her fortune. What is Taraji P. Henson's net worth?

Taraji P. Henson's net worth has been increasing since the beginning of her acting career in the late 1990s. She uses her wealth to advocate for mental health awareness, particularly in African-American communities. Taraji founded the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, named after her late father, which provides mental health support and resources.

Profile summary

Full name Taraji Penda Henson Gender Female Date of birth 11 September 1970 Age 53 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Washington, D.C., United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 38-28-37 Body measurements in centimetres 97-71-94 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Boris Lawrence Henson Mother Bernice Gordon Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 1 School Oxon Hill High School College Howard University Profession Actress, film producer, author, singer Net worth $12 million Instagram @tarajiphenson Facebook @tarajiphenson

What is Taraji P. Henson's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Distractify, the American actress’s alleged net worth is $12 million. Her primary source of income is her successful acting career. Beyond acting, Taraji also generates income through endorsements and her production company, TPH Entertainment.

How much was Taraji paid for The Color Purple?

The American actress has not disclosed her exact payment for her role in The Color Purple. However, she has revealed in several interviews that as a black woman in Hollywood, she finds herself negotiating to match what she made on a previous project.

During a 2023 YouTube interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, she opened up about how many black women in Hollywood get paid half the price of what they are worth.

I’m getting to a point where I just want to be 10 toes down on an island somewhere. Because (of) the fight as a Black woman. We do it with so much grace and get paid half the price of what we’re worth and that becomes difficult. And it’s a slap in my face when people go, ‘Oh, you work all the time!’ Well…I have to cause the math ain’t mathing.

How old is Taraji P. Henson?

The film producer is 53 years old as of June 2024. She was born on 11 September 1970 in Southeast Washington, D.C., United States of America. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Is Taraji P. Henson Cameroonian?

The actress's mother, Bernice Gordon, is of Cameroonian ancestry. She is a corporate manager at Woodward & Lothrop. Her father, Boris Lawrence Henson, was a janitor and metal fabricator. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2006.

Does Taraji have a degree?

Taraji initially enrolled at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University to study electrical engineering but later transferred to Howard University to pursue drama. She is also a graduate of Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Career

The Hollywood actress made her acting debut in 1997 after being featured in The Parent ‘Hood as Aida. Since then, she has starred in over 70 films and TV shows.

Acting

Below are some of the popular TV shows and movies she has appeared in.

Film/TV show Role Year Sister, Sister Briana 1997 Smart Guy Leslie 1997–1998 The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle Left-Wing Student 2000 Strong Medicine Crystal 2000 Baby Boy Yvette 2001 The Division Inspector Raina Washington 2002–2004 Hustle & Flow Shug 2005 Common: Testify Mrs. Washington 2005 Half & Half Gabrielle 2005 CSI: Crime Scene Investigation Christina 2006 Boston Legal Whitney Rome 2007–2008 Eli Stone Angela Scott 2008 The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Queenie 2008 Hurricane Season Dayna Collins 2009 The Cleveland Show Chanel 2010 Taken from Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story Tiffany Rubin 2011 The Good Doctor Nurse Theresa 2011 Think Like a Man Too Lauren 2014 Proud Mary: If Looks Could Kill Mary 2018 The Best of Enemies Ann Atwater 2019 Empire Cookie Lyon 2015–2020 The Color Purple Shug Avery 2023 PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Victoria Vance (voice) 2023 Abbott Elementary Vanetta 2023–2024

Film production

As a film producer, she has worked on notable projects highlighted below.

Film/TV show Year Seasons of Love 2014 No Good Deed 2014 Taraji and Terrence's White Hot Holidays 2015 Taraji's White Hot Holidays 2016 Proud Mary 2018 What Men Want 2019 Peace of Mind with Taraji 2020–2021 Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project 2023

Awards and nominations

Throughout her career, Henson has received numerous awards and nominations, including a Critics' Choice Television Award, an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and several NAACP Image Awards.

Does Taraji have a child?

The American actress has a son named Marcell Johnson. She welcomed Marcell with her late high school sweetheart, William LaMarr Johnson. Her son, Marcell, was 9 years old when his father was tragically killed.

How tall is Taraji P. Henson?

She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 38-28-37 (97-71-94 centimetres).

FAQs

How much is Taraji P. Henson’s worth? She has an alleged net worth of $12 million. How old is Taraji P. Henson? She is 53 years old as of June 2024. Is Taraji P. Henson a Cameroonian? The actress's mother, Bernice Gordon, is of Cameroonian ancestry. Does Taraji have a degree? She is a graduate of Howard University. Does Taraji have a child? She is a mother of a son named Marcell Johnson. How tall is Taraji P. Henson? She is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall.

Taraji P. Henson's net worth is a testament to her talent, hard work, and versatility in the entertainment industry. She joined Hollywood in the late '90s and has gained tremendous fame since then, appearing in films like The Color Purple, Baby Boy, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

