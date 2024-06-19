Taraji P. Henson's net worth, age, does she have a degree?
Taraji P. Henson is an actress, singer and film producer from the United States. She is widely recognised for featuring in films and TV shows like The Color Purple, Baby Boy, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Cookie Lyon in Empire. She has won accolades such as a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award and four Primetime Emmy Awards. Her success in the scene is mirrored in her fortune. What is Taraji P. Henson's net worth?
Taraji P. Henson's net worth has been increasing since the beginning of her acting career in the late 1990s. She uses her wealth to advocate for mental health awareness, particularly in African-American communities. Taraji founded the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, named after her late father, which provides mental health support and resources.
What is Taraji P. Henson's net worth in 2024?
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Distractify, the American actress’s alleged net worth is $12 million. Her primary source of income is her successful acting career. Beyond acting, Taraji also generates income through endorsements and her production company, TPH Entertainment.
How much was Taraji paid for The Color Purple?
The American actress has not disclosed her exact payment for her role in The Color Purple. However, she has revealed in several interviews that as a black woman in Hollywood, she finds herself negotiating to match what she made on a previous project.
During a 2023 YouTube interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, she opened up about how many black women in Hollywood get paid half the price of what they are worth.
I’m getting to a point where I just want to be 10 toes down on an island somewhere. Because (of) the fight as a Black woman. We do it with so much grace and get paid half the price of what we’re worth and that becomes difficult. And it’s a slap in my face when people go, ‘Oh, you work all the time!’ Well…I have to cause the math ain’t mathing.
How old is Taraji P. Henson?
The film producer is 53 years old as of June 2024. She was born on 11 September 1970 in Southeast Washington, D.C., United States of America. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.
Is Taraji P. Henson Cameroonian?
The actress's mother, Bernice Gordon, is of Cameroonian ancestry. She is a corporate manager at Woodward & Lothrop. Her father, Boris Lawrence Henson, was a janitor and metal fabricator. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2006.
Does Taraji have a degree?
Taraji initially enrolled at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University to study electrical engineering but later transferred to Howard University to pursue drama. She is also a graduate of Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Career
The Hollywood actress made her acting debut in 1997 after being featured in The Parent ‘Hood as Aida. Since then, she has starred in over 70 films and TV shows.
Acting
Below are some of the popular TV shows and movies she has appeared in.
|Film/TV show
|Role
|Year
|Sister, Sister
|Briana
|1997
|Smart Guy
|Leslie
|1997–1998
|The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle
|Left-Wing Student
|2000
|Strong Medicine
|Crystal
|2000
|Baby Boy
|Yvette
|2001
|The Division
|Inspector Raina Washington
|2002–2004
|Hustle & Flow
|Shug
|2005
|Common: Testify
|Mrs. Washington
|2005
|Half & Half
|Gabrielle
|2005
|CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
|Christina
|2006
|Boston Legal
|Whitney Rome
|2007–2008
|Eli Stone
|Angela Scott
|2008
|The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
|Queenie
|2008
|Hurricane Season
|Dayna Collins
|2009
|The Cleveland Show
|Chanel
|2010
|Taken from Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story
|Tiffany Rubin
|2011
|The Good Doctor
|Nurse Theresa
|2011
|Think Like a Man Too
|Lauren
|2014
|Proud Mary: If Looks Could Kill
|Mary
|2018
|The Best of Enemies
|Ann Atwater
|2019
|Empire
|Cookie Lyon
|2015–2020
|The Color Purple
|Shug Avery
|2023
|PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
|Victoria Vance (voice)
|2023
|Abbott Elementary
|Vanetta
|2023–2024
Film production
As a film producer, she has worked on notable projects highlighted below.
|Film/TV show
|Year
|Seasons of Love
|2014
|No Good Deed
|2014
|Taraji and Terrence's White Hot Holidays
|2015
|Taraji's White Hot Holidays
|2016
|Proud Mary
|2018
|What Men Want
|2019
|Peace of Mind with Taraji
|2020–2021
|Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
|2023
Awards and nominations
Throughout her career, Henson has received numerous awards and nominations, including a Critics' Choice Television Award, an Academy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and several NAACP Image Awards.
Does Taraji have a child?
The American actress has a son named Marcell Johnson. She welcomed Marcell with her late high school sweetheart, William LaMarr Johnson. Her son, Marcell, was 9 years old when his father was tragically killed.
How tall is Taraji P. Henson?
She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 38-28-37 (97-71-94 centimetres).
Taraji P. Henson's net worth is a testament to her talent, hard work, and versatility in the entertainment industry. She joined Hollywood in the late '90s and has gained tremendous fame since then, appearing in films like The Color Purple, Baby Boy, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
