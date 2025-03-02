Leah Williams QVC: How she became an icon and the face of QVC

Leah Williams is a well-known television personality and fashion expert who has been a host on the QVC shopping network since 1996. Before joining Quality Value Convenience (QVC), Leah worked for an advertising agency in Northern California and as a promotion coordinator at Lesher Communications.

Leah Williams showcases her stylish versatility, wearing a patterned jacket with a beige handbag (L), and a chic navy shirt (R). Photo: @leahwilliamsqvc on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Leah has worked with QVC since 1996 , making her one of the longest-serving hosts on the network.

, making her one of the longest-serving hosts on the network. Leah is well-known for her fashion sense and hosts QCVC shows, Fashion Deals with Leah Williams and AM Style with Leah Williams.

and The television host was previously married to James Logan.

Profile summary

Full name Leah Williams Gender Female Date of birth 4 March 1961 Age 63 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth Fresno, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 3 Marital status Single Education Howard University Profession TV personality Instagram @leahwilliamsqvc Facebook

Leah Williams' background

The television host is 63 years old as of February 2025. She was born on 4 March 1961 in Fresno, California, United States of America. Leah grew up alongside three siblings. Her younger sister is called Mona.

After graduating from high school, she went to Howard University, Washington, D.C., where she obtained a Bachelor’s in Broadcast Management.

Fast five facts about Leah Williams QVC. Photo: @leahwilliamsqvc on Instagram (modified by author)

Career highlights

Leah William has been working at Quality Value Convenience (QVC), an American free-to-air TV network and a flagship shopping channel specialising in televised home shopping, since 1996.

Previously, she worked at an advertising agency in Northern California and assisted with promotions at Lesher Communications.

Leah joined QVC after auditioning alongside 300 other aspiring hosts. Her first on-air task was promoting a chic faux leather handbag, which marked the beginning of her journey as a beloved QVC host.

Over the years, she has hosted numerous shows, including Fashion Deals with Leah Williams and AM Style with Leah Williams, where she showcases a wide range of products.

Has Leah Williams from QVC ever been married?

Leah Williams at FIT's Annual Gala to Honor Dennis Basso, John and Laura Pomerantz and QVC at the Grand Ballroom at The Plaza Hotel on 9 May 2016 in New York City. Photo: D Dipasupil

Leah Williams was married to James Logan. However, they have since divorced. Despite her fame in the media industry, Leah has chosen to keep much of her personal life private. She has not disclosed any details about her current relationship status. She is presumed to be single.

Leah Williams’ height and weight

The QVC host stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

How much weight did Leah Williams lose?

Leah Williams has been open about her weight loss journey. She lost over 40 pounds after a wake-up call during an annual check-up. Leah shared her experience and the changes she made to commit to a healthier lifestyle in various interviews and videos.

For instance, in an episode of Getting Real, she discussed the steps she took to achieve her weight loss goals: She said:

Two years ago, an annual check-up was a wake-up call for me. I had reached my highest weight ever, and in that moment, I knew that the excess weight wasn’t just uncomfortable — it was unhealthy. I paid attention to what I ate and how I ate... added moderate exercise. No secrets there, just common sense.

FAQs

Who is Leah Williams from QVC? The television host is best recognised for being a longtime host on QVC. Where is Leah Williams QVC from? The media personality was born in Fresno, California, United States. What is Leah Williams' age? The QVC host is 63 years old as of February 2025. She was born on 4 March 1961. How long has Leah been on QVC? Leah Williams has been a host on the QVC network for nearly three decades, since 1996. What is Leah Williams’ height? She is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Leah Williams' journey to becoming a well-known QVC host shows her hard work, talent, and charm. Since joining QVC in 1996, she has won over viewers with her friendly personality and fashion knowledge. She has hosted numerous shows, including Fashion Deals with Leah Williams and AM Style with Leah Williams.

