Leah Williams QVC: How she became an icon and the face of QVC
Leah Williams is a well-known television personality and fashion expert who has been a host on the QVC shopping network since 1996. Before joining Quality Value Convenience (QVC), Leah worked for an advertising agency in Northern California and as a promotion coordinator at Lesher Communications.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Leah has worked with QVC since 1996, making her one of the longest-serving hosts on the network.
- Leah is well-known for her fashion sense and hosts QCVC shows, Fashion Deals with Leah Williams and AM Style with Leah Williams.
- The television host was previously married to James Logan.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Leah Williams
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|4 March 1961
|Age
|63 years old (as of February 2025)
|Zodiac
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Fresno, California, United States
|Current residence
|California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in inches
|5’9’’
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in pounds
|143
|Weight in kilograms
|65
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Siblings
|3
|Marital status
|Single
|Education
|Howard University
|Profession
|TV personality
|@leahwilliamsqvc
|@LeahWilliamsQVC
Leah Williams' background
The television host is 63 years old as of February 2025. She was born on 4 March 1961 in Fresno, California, United States of America. Leah grew up alongside three siblings. Her younger sister is called Mona.
After graduating from high school, she went to Howard University, Washington, D.C., where she obtained a Bachelor’s in Broadcast Management.
Career highlights
Leah William has been working at Quality Value Convenience (QVC), an American free-to-air TV network and a flagship shopping channel specialising in televised home shopping, since 1996.
Previously, she worked at an advertising agency in Northern California and assisted with promotions at Lesher Communications.
Leah joined QVC after auditioning alongside 300 other aspiring hosts. Her first on-air task was promoting a chic faux leather handbag, which marked the beginning of her journey as a beloved QVC host.
Over the years, she has hosted numerous shows, including Fashion Deals with Leah Williams and AM Style with Leah Williams, where she showcases a wide range of products.
Has Leah Williams from QVC ever been married?
Leah Williams was married to James Logan. However, they have since divorced. Despite her fame in the media industry, Leah has chosen to keep much of her personal life private. She has not disclosed any details about her current relationship status. She is presumed to be single.
Leah Williams’ height and weight
The QVC host stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.
How much weight did Leah Williams lose?
Leah Williams has been open about her weight loss journey. She lost over 40 pounds after a wake-up call during an annual check-up. Leah shared her experience and the changes she made to commit to a healthier lifestyle in various interviews and videos.
For instance, in an episode of Getting Real, she discussed the steps she took to achieve her weight loss goals: She said:
Two years ago, an annual check-up was a wake-up call for me. I had reached my highest weight ever, and in that moment, I knew that the excess weight wasn’t just uncomfortable — it was unhealthy. I paid attention to what I ate and how I ate... added moderate exercise. No secrets there, just common sense.
FAQs
- Who is Leah Williams from QVC? The television host is best recognised for being a longtime host on QVC.
- Where is Leah Williams QVC from? The media personality was born in Fresno, California, United States.
- What is Leah Williams' age? The QVC host is 63 years old as of February 2025. She was born on 4 March 1961.
- How long has Leah been on QVC? Leah Williams has been a host on the QVC network for nearly three decades, since 1996.
- What is Leah Williams’ height? She is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.
Leah Williams' journey to becoming a well-known QVC host shows her hard work, talent, and charm. Since joining QVC in 1996, she has won over viewers with her friendly personality and fashion knowledge. She has hosted numerous shows, including Fashion Deals with Leah Williams and AM Style with Leah Williams.
Legit.ng recently published Will Parfitt’s biography. He is a British social media sensation from London, England, United Kingdom. He gained widespread recognition for his uncanny resemblance to Channing Tatum. Will Parfitt was born on 23 June 1990 in the United Kingdom.
Parfitt built his career as a male exotic dancer in Australia, captivating audiences at major events. His popularity earned him the title of Australia’s Most Voted Lavish Ladies Night Out. Read the article to learn more about him, including his marital status.
Source: Legit.ng
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com