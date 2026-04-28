Ademola Lookman has fired a strong message to Arsenal ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final match

Atletico Madrid will host Arsenal at the Metropolitano in the first leg before a second leg at the Emirates Stadium

Lookman faces a race to be fit for the match after suffering a muscle injury during Atletico's Copa del Rey final loss

Ademola Lookman has fired a strong warning to Arsenal ahead of Atletico Madrid’s UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg match.

Atletico and Arsenal will face off in the first leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on April 29, 2026 and the second leg at the Emirates Stadium on May 5, 2026.

Ademola Lookman's goal helped Atletico Madrid reach Champions League semi-final. Photo by Alvaro Medranda.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal overcame Sporting CP 1-0 over two legs to reach the last four, while Atletico defeated Spanish rivals Barcelona, including a 2-0 win at Camp Nou.

The winner of the match will face the winner of the other semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern in the final on May 30 in Budapest, Hungary.

Lookman sends message to Arsenal

Atletico Madrid forward Ademola Lookman is relishing the encounter against a London team where he was born and raised, describing it as an emotional affair.

“It’s emotional for me. I grew up in London. The first time was with the Charlton, being a child. Being from London, it is a very special match, but what I want is to win,” he said as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

He admitted that Arsenal is not an easy opponent, as there are no easy teams in the semi-final, but he is confident his team will get a result with their fans behind them

“They're a tough opponent, a top team, we have to be ready to fight. They are in the Champions League semi-finals, and there are no easy rivals at this point. It will be a very tough match.

“As long as we have the fans with us, we'll have a special power. Having our fans behind us is special, the atmosphere at home, the energy it gives us.

“In the last game in Barcelona, we had the fans outside at the hotel. That feeling is great. The first game at home will be great, I hope they give us a lot of strength.”

Ademola Lookman speaks ahead of Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal. Photo from @atleti.

Source: Twitter

There are doubts over Lookman’s availability for the match, particularly the first leg, having missed Atletico's last two games due to an injury he suffered in the Copa del Rey final.

Simeone admitted that substituting Lookman early during the final was a blessing as the injury could have been worse, but it is not a big deal.

“Lookman still has to wait. Luckily, we brought him out at La Cartuja; otherwise, it could have been worse. But oh well… it's not a big deal,” Simeone said as quoted by Marca.

Declan Rice speaks ahead of UCL clash

Legit.ng previously reported that Declan Rice spoke ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal are coming into the match on the back of a massive 1-0 win over Newcastle United, which helped them return to the top of the Premier League table.

Source: Legit.ng