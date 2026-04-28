Yul Edochie has made a bold claim about his political career after running for a political post in 2017

The Nollywood actor shared an old flyer of himself as an Anambra governorship candidate as he bragged

His social media post sparked reactions, with X's AI also exposing the total number of votes he received at the polls

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently left many talking on social media after he bragged about his political career.

According to the actor, he made history as the first Nigerian to contest for a governorship position at the age of 35, a milestone achieved when he participated in the 2017 Anambra State gubernatorial election, which was won by Willie Obiano.

Yul Edochie boasts about being the first Nigerian to run for governor at 35. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In a viral post via his official X handle, Yul also posted his 2017 campaign poster for Anambra governor under the Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) to back up his claim.

Sharing the flyer on his X timeline, Yul wrote in the caption,

"First Nigerian to contest for Governor at the age of 35."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie ignited tension online as he called out presidential aspirant Peter Obi.

He predicted that any political party Obi joins will eventually collapse. According to Edochie, Obi’s efforts amount to a waste of time, stressing that the issue is not physical but “deeper than that.” He expressed surprise that Obi either does not recognise the problem or chooses to ignore it, but insisted that the truth remains unchanged.

Nigerians drag Yul Edochie over bold claim about his political career. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie's social media post about his political career is below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie brags about his political career

The Nollywood actor's bold claim sparked reactions, with many disagreeing with him.

Others taunted Yul after X's artificial intelligence, Grok, revealed the actor got only 145 votes in the 2017 Anambra gubernatorial election. It added that Yul was placed 19th out of 37 candidates.

The AI also countered Yul's claim about being the youngest Nigerian to contest for governor.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Stephen_435 commented:

"You aren't the first, i did that when i was 18, that was then sha, back in year 1981."

OnyiSpeaks said:

"Look at this fool. How old was Orji Uzor kalu, Peter Obi and chimaroke Nnamani wen they became governors."

Princeuzochuk10 reacted:

"The one you got 200 votes? Even your family didn't vote for you."

nightingale7072 said:

"The first otondo to support Tinubu between 2023-2026 just to get an appointment, but was disappointed. This is the mumu man from Anambra State."

HenryOZONElayer said:

"Na stray bullet Ndi Anambra dodge for hia. Person for use him hand collect calamity."

Yul Edochie faces backlash

Legit.ng also reported that Yul Edochie publicly praised his second wife, Judy Austin, calling her a blessing to his life.

Netizens dragged Yul for flaunting Judy while in the process of divorcing his first wife, May.

Angry fans claimed the actress' presence ruined Yul’s image and brought “bad energy” to the respected Edochie family name.

Source: Legit.ng