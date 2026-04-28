Nigerian universities have shown remarkable progress in global rankings over the past decade

The University of Ibadan has remained a dominant force, while Covenant University and the University of Lagos are rising

These shifts reflect the evolving strength and competitiveness of Nigeria’s higher education sector

The University of Ibadan has consistently led Nigeria’s global ranking presence over the past decade.

From 2016 to 2026, it appeared at the top in most years, showing its strong academic reputation and research output.

University of Ibadan leads Nigerian university rankings with consistent academic excellence. Photo credit: University of Ibadan

Source: UGC

2016 — University of Ibadan

2017 — University of Ibadan

2018 — University of Ibadan

2019 — Covenant University, University of Ibadan

2020 — Covenant University

2021 — University of Ibadan

2022 — University of Ibadan

2023 — University of Ibadan, University of Lagos

2024 — Covenant University, University of Ibadan

2025 — Covenant University

2026 — University of Ibadan, University of Lagos

Covenant University’s rise

Covenant University has emerged strongly in recent years, breaking into the rankings in 2019 and securing top positions in 2020, 2024, and 2025.

Its consistent presence highlights its growing influence in Nigeria’s higher education sector.

University of Lagos gains ground

The University of Lagos has also made notable progress, appearing in 2023 and 2026. This growing presence signals its increasing recognition in global academic circles.

The Times Higher Education rankings from 2016 to 2026 show a clear pattern: the University of Ibadan remains Nigeria’s most dominant institution, while Covenant University and the University of Lagos are steadily strengthening their positions.

See the X post below:

Covenant University

Covenant University, located in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria, was officially opened on October 21, 2002, with an initial intake of about 1,500 students. Founded by Bishop David Oyedepo under the Living Faith Church Worldwide, the institution was conceived from the Liberation Commission vision of 1981 and received approval from the National Universities Commission in early 2002.

Guided by its motto “Raising a New Generation of Leaders,” Covenant University integrates faith, innovation, and academic excellence. Within two decades, it has grown into one of Nigeria’s most respected universities, achieving global recognition in Times Higher Education rankings.

University of Ibadan

The University of Ibadan, located in Ibadan, Oyo State, was established in 1948 as University College Ibadan, affiliated with the University of London. It was created following recommendations from British commissions on higher education in colonies, and initially offered programmes in Arts, Science, and Medicine.

In 1962, it became an independent institution, making it Nigeria’s first full-fledged university. Over the decades, it expanded into sixteen faculties and numerous institutes, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s political, cultural, and economic development. Renowned for its postgraduate school, the University of Ibadan continues to be a flagship of academic excellence in Africa.

University of Lagos gains recognition in Nigerian higher education rankings. Photo credit: Covenant University

Source: UGC

Covenant university emerges Nigeria’s overall best varsity

Legit.ng earlier reported that Covenant University, a private institution in Nigeria, has emerged as the country's top university in the Times Higher Education (THE) 2025 Rankings. THE Rankings, a comprehensive global assessment, evaluated 2000 universities across 115 countries and regions.

The rankings were based on 18 indicators measuring performance in teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

Source: Legit.ng