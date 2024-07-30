Break dancing, or breaking, is a street dance style that originated in New York City, United States, during the early 1970s. This street dance is characterised by its athletic and acrobatic movements, which feature standing dance moves, power moves (spins and freezes), floor-based moves, and freezes. Is break dancing in the Olympics, and why was it included in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Break dancing was introduced at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo: Flashpop, David Sacks (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Breaking was officially governed by the World DanceSport Federation in 2018. In the same year, it was introduced at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Usually, the breaking Olympic sport incorporates various body movements, spins, and arm gestures; all synchronised to the beats of rap music.

Is break dancing in the 2024 Olympics?

Break dancing, officially known as "breaking," debuted as an Olympic sport at the 2024 Paris Games. Breakdancing at the Olympics gives dancers a global platform to compete and share their passion.

Break dancing history

Break dancing originated in the South Bronx of New York City in the early 1970s. African American and Puerto Rican youths developed it as part of hip-hop culture. DJ Kool Herc, considered one of the pioneers of hip-hop, is often credited with popularising the dance form by playing extended breaks in music, which dancers responded to with their moves.

Breaking debuted at the Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in 2018, paving the way for its inclusion as an official sport in the Paris 2024 Olympics. In the competitive scene, participants are not called dancers or breakdancers. Instead, they are known as b-boys or b-girls and are often addressed by their b-boy or b-girl monikers.

What are the different types of breaking?

The breaking sport has a few essential elements: top rock, down rock, and freeze. Below is an overview of each style.

1. Toprock

Toprock refers to moves performed while standing up, focusing heavily on footwork. It serves as the introduction to a breaking routine and sets the rhythm and energy for the performance. Various steps and moves, such as the Indian, salsa, and crossover steps, characterise toprock.

2. Downrock

Downrock, or footwork, involves moves performed on the floor. It includes intricate patterns of steps using hands and feet to support the body. This segment showcases a dancer's agility, speed, and control.

3. Power moves

Power moves break dancing includes a headspin, a windmill, and a flare. Photo: Olesya Kurpyayeva

Source: Getty Images

Power moves are dynamic, acrobatic moves that involve spinning and rotating the body. These require significant strength, balance, and coordination. Power moves include a headspin, where the dancer spins on their head; a windmill, where dancers spin on their shoulders; and flare, where legs are swung around in a circular motion while the hands support the body.

4. Freezes

Freezes are poses where the dancer suddenly stops moving and holds a position. This move demonstrates control and strength. Common freezes are explained below:

Baby freeze: A freeze where the dancer supports their body with one arm and rests their head and opposite knee on the floor.

A freeze where the dancer supports their body with one arm and rests their head and opposite knee on the floor. Handstand freeze: The dancer holds a handstand position.

The dancer holds a handstand position. Airchair freeze: The dancer balances on one hand, with their body tilted and legs extended outward.

Breaking Olympic sport qualifiers

The Olympic qualifying series for breakdancing happened in Shanghai from 16 May to 19 May 2024 and in Budapest from 20 June to 23 June 2024. Eighty breakdancers, comprising 40 men and 40 women, competed for 14 spots at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Here are the leading breakers from the Shanghai Olympic Qualifier Series.

Men's top 3

B-Boy Lee (Netherlands)

B-Boy Lithe-ing (China)

B-Boy Hiro10 (Japan)

Women's top 3

B-Girl Ayumi (Japan)

B-Girl Ami (Japan)

B-Girl Riko (Japan)

What are the requirements for break dancing?

Competitors must demonstrate proficiency in top rock, down rock, power moves, and freezes in breakdancing. The requirements for competitive breaking include:

Musicality : Dancers must be able to interpret and respond to the music's rhythm and beat.

: Dancers must be able to interpret and respond to the music's rhythm and beat. Originality : Competitors must bring unique styles and moves to their performances.

: Competitors must bring unique styles and moves to their performances. Execution: Precision, control, and smooth movement transitions are essential.

Why is break dancing in the Olympics?

Break dancers demonstrate proficiency in top rock, down rock, power moves, and freezes. Photo: Adam Hunger

Source: Getty Images

Breaking was included in the Olympics to attract a younger audience and reflect urban and contemporary culture. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) aims to diversify the sports in the Games and engage with youth culture.

The lineup for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris showcases some of the world's top b-boys and b-girls in a historic event. It will feature solo battles where individual dancers display their skills, creativity, and athleticism in one-on-one competitions.

Sixteen men and sixteen women will compete for gold medals in the inaugural Olympic breakdancing event. Each competition is a one-day tournament and will begin with round-robin matches, progress through quarterfinals and semifinals, and conclude with the medal events.

What are the new sports for the 2024 Olympics?

Besides breakdancing, the 2024 Paris Olympics will feature three new sports. These sports aim to bring a modern and youthful dynamic to the games. Some of these new sports are highlighted below.

Skateboarding: Skateboarding features two main disciplines: street and park. In the street discipline, skaters navigate a course mimicking an urban environment, performing tricks on stairs, handrails, benches, and walls. The park discipline occurs in a dome-shaped bowl with various curves, allowing skaters to execute aerial tricks and gain significant airtime.

Skateboarding features two main disciplines: street and park. In the street discipline, skaters navigate a course mimicking an urban environment, performing tricks on stairs, handrails, benches, and walls. The park discipline occurs in a dome-shaped bowl with various curves, allowing skaters to execute aerial tricks and gain significant airtime. Sport climbing : Sport climbing includes three disciplines: lead climbing, speed climbing, and bouldering. In lead climbing, climbers attempt to reach the highest point on a wall within a set time. Speed climbing pits two climbers against each other in a race to the top of a 15-metre wall. Conversely, bouldering challenges athletes to solve complex climbing routes on a lower wall without ropes.

: Sport climbing includes three disciplines: lead climbing, speed climbing, and bouldering. In lead climbing, climbers attempt to reach the highest point on a wall within a set time. Speed climbing pits two climbers against each other in a race to the top of a 15-metre wall. Conversely, bouldering challenges athletes to solve complex climbing routes on a lower wall without ropes. Surfing: Surfing features men's and women's shortboard events, where surfers ride and perform manoeuvres on ocean waves. Judging criteria include wave selection, the difficulty and innovation of the manoeuvres, the combination of significant moves, and overall speed, power, and flow.

Is break dancing in the Olympics? The sport will make its debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics. This new sport highlights the evolving nature of the Olympics to include more contemporary and diverse sports that appeal to a broader and younger audience.

