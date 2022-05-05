Onyii Alex’s biography: age, height, partner, child, surgery

Who is Onyii Alex? She is a prominent Nigerian actress, model, social media influencer, and businesswoman. She is best recognised for portraying Rita in Honeymoon Blues and, most recently, Amanda in Complicated. She is also an Instagram celebrity known for posting her modelling pictures.

The actress donning a yellow outfit. Photo: @onyiialexx

Source: Instagram

Onyii Alex made a mark in the Nigerian film industry in 2012, and since then, she has impressed many people with her skills. Besides acting, she thrives in multiple careers.

Profile summary

Full name : Onyii Alex

: Onyii Alex Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 27 February 1987

: 27 February 1987 Age : 35 years old (as of 2022)

: 35 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Current residence : Lagos, Nigeria

: Lagos, Nigeria Nationality : Nigerian

: Nigerian Ethnicity : African

: African Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 7”

: 5’ 7” Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 129

: 129 Weight in kilograms : 59

: 59 Body measurements in inches : 36-28-37

: 36-28-37 Body measurements in centimetres : 91-71-94

: 91-71-94 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Actor, film producer, model, social media influencer and entrepreneur

: Actor, film producer, model, social media influencer and entrepreneur Net worth : $300 thousand

: $300 thousand Instagram: @onyiialexx

Onyii Alex’s biography

The actress was born on 27 May 1987 in Lagos, Nigeria and was raised in a Christian family. Although she is a renowned personality, she prefers to keep details of her family away from the public eye and thus, has not disclosed her family details.

How old is Onyii Alex?

Onyii Alex’s age is 35 years as of 2022, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

The model poses for a photo on her 30th birthday. Photo: @onyiialexx

Source: Instagram

What is Onyii Alex’s state of origin?

The Wild Affair actress hails from Anambra State in Nigeria. Moreover, she belongs to the Igbo tribe.

What does Onyii Alex do for a living?

She has been thriving in the Nigerian entertainment industry as an actress, model, film producer and social media influencer. The social media personality enjoys a massive audience on Instagram, where she regularly uploads her modelling pictures and endorses various brands. She is also a creative entertainer on TikTok, where she shares lots of engaging videos.

Onyii Alex’s movies

She came into the acting scene in 2012. So far, she boasts numerous acting and production credits. Here are some of the movies she has starred in:

Complicated (2022) as Amanda

(2022) as Amanda Beautiful Liar (2022) as Cynthia Mark

(2022) as Cynthia Mark Come Alive (2021) as Olivia

(2021) as Olivia Her Mother’s Daughter (2021) as Chinwe

(2021) as Chinwe Pandora’s Box (2021)

(2021) Wild Affair (2021) as Ebi

(2021) as Ebi Irreconcilable Differences (2020) as Sonia

(2020) as Sonia Honeymoon Blues (2020) as Rita

(2020) as Rita A Tiny Line (2020)

(2020) Imperfect Me (2018)

(2018) Love and Shadow (2018) as Nenye

(2018) as Nenye Dr. Duncan (2018)

(2018) Sex and Love (2018) as Ada

(2018) as Ada The Bunglers (2017) as Inky

(2017) as Inky Flirting with Fifty (2017)

(2017) Don’t Fight It (2016) as Sherry

(2016) as Sherry Timeless Love (2016)

(2016) Circle of Trust (2016) as Linda

(2016) as Linda Airline Babes (2012) as Ada

Besides entertainment, she is a businesswoman and owns an online clothing store known as The Body Ng.

How much is Onyii Alex worth?

The Nigerian actress’ exact net worth is unknown. However, Information Flare alleges that it is approximately $300 thousand. She earns a decent income from her acting and modelling career.

Who is Onyii Alex’s husband?

Is Onyii Alex married? The renowned entertainer is not married, and she is seemingly single. However, there has been online speculation that Nigerian actor Blossom Chukwujekwu is Onyii Alex’s boyfriend. The speculations started after the actress shared their picture on Instagram.

Previously, in an interview with Sun News, she claimed that Alex Ekubor had wanted to date her, but she had not made up her mind.

Does Onyii Alex have a child?

Yes, the model has a daughter. However, she has not revealed her name as well as the baby daddy..

Did Onyii Alex undergo surgery?

There have been allegations that the entertainer had undergone cosmetic surgery to enhance her appearance, with some online sources even showing her before and after plastic surgery pictures. Despite the continued speculations, she has never denied or accepted the claims.

The entertainer strikes a pose during a photoshoot. Photo: @onyiialexx

Source: Instagram

How tall is Onyii Alex?

The Nollywood star stands at 5 feet and 7 inches (170 cm) tall and weighs approximately 129 pounds (59 kg). Her bust, waist, and hips are 36-28-37 inches (91-71-94 cm).

Where does Onyii Alex live?

Currently, the internet celebrity resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

Quick facts about Onyii Alex

What is Onyii Alex’s age? She is 35 years old as of 2022. What is Onyii Alex’s profession? She is an actress, model, businesswoman, film producer and social media influencer. What is Onyii Alex’s net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $300 thousand. Is Onyii Alex dating? She is seemingly single as she has not disclosed any details about her love life. What is Onyii Alex’s height? She is 5 feet and 7 inches (170 cm) tall. Has Onyii Alex done plastic surgery? Even though rumours claim that she did it, the entertainer has not expressly agreed or denied the allegations.

Onyii Alex is an established Nollywood actress with approximately 20 acting credits. In addition, her entertaining videos on Instagram and TikTok have made her a fan-favourite on the platforms.

