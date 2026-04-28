Breaking: Top Nigerian Politician Buys 100 Million APC 2027 Presidential Nomination Form for Tinubu
- Hon. James Faleke, member of the House of Representatives, obtained the ₦100m APC presidential nomination form for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid
- Faleke confirmed the development, stating he picked up the nomination form on behalf of Tinubu ahead of the next general election
- The move signalled early political mobilisation within the APC as stakeholders began positioning ahead of party primaries
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A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. James Faleke, has obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination form valued at ₦100 million on behalf of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.
Form obtained for Tinubu’s re-election bid
Faleke’s action marks one of the earliest visible steps towards the ruling party’s preparations for the next presidential contest.
According to the brief announcement confirming the development, “Hon. James Faleke has picked up the N100 million APC presidential nomination forms for President Tinubu's reelection bid for the 2027 election today.”
Signals early mobilisation within APC
The purchase of the nomination form is widely seen as an indication of growing political mobilisation within the APC as stakeholders begin to position themselves ahead of the party’s primaries.
While details surrounding the formal declaration of President Tinubu’s candidacy remain unclear, the move suggests increasing support within the party for his potential re-election bid.
More details expected
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944