Hon. James Faleke, member of the House of Representatives, obtained the ₦100m APC presidential nomination form for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid

Faleke confirmed the development, stating he picked up the nomination form on behalf of Tinubu ahead of the next general election

The move signalled early political mobilisation within the APC as stakeholders began positioning ahead of party primaries

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. James Faleke, has obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination form valued at ₦100 million on behalf of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Form obtained for Tinubu’s re-election bid

Top Nigerian Politician Buys 100 Million APC 2027 Presidential Nomination Form for Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Faleke’s action marks one of the earliest visible steps towards the ruling party’s preparations for the next presidential contest.

According to the brief announcement confirming the development, “Hon. James Faleke has picked up the N100 million APC presidential nomination forms for President Tinubu's reelection bid for the 2027 election today.”

Signals early mobilisation within APC

The purchase of the nomination form is widely seen as an indication of growing political mobilisation within the APC as stakeholders begin to position themselves ahead of the party’s primaries.

While details surrounding the formal declaration of President Tinubu’s candidacy remain unclear, the move suggests increasing support within the party for his potential re-election bid.

More details expected

Source: Legit.ng