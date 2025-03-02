Is Kira Shine married? A behind the scenes glimpse at the social media sensation's life
Kira Shine is a popular social media personality known for her engaging content and growing online presence. Many fans are curious about her relationship status. So, is Kira Shine married? The singer is currently unmarried, but has dated someone before—here is a glimpse into her life beyond the spotlight.
- Kira Shine is a YouTube star, singer, and social media star from Moscow, Russia.
- She created her YouTube channel on 2 July 2017, with over 1.4 million subscribers as of this writing.
- Kira is not married, but she was previously in a romantic relationship.
- Kira has released hit songs such as Do You Need Me?, Dancer in the Rain, and Make You Happy.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Kira Shine
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|16 September 1989
|Age
|35 years old (as of March 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Moscow, Russia
|Current residence
|Miami, Florida, United States
|Nationality
|Ukrainian
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Body measurements in inches
|36-24-36
|Body measurements in centimetres
|91-61-91
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Relationship status
|Single
|Profession
|Social media influencer, singer
|@kira_shine_
|@kira.shine.12
Is Kira Shine married?
As of this writing, the social media influencer is not married and has never been married. She is currently single. However, she shared on her YouTube channel that she was previously in a romantic relationship with a man, with whom she didn't disclose his identity.
Kira revealed that she ended the relationship due to her boyfriend's drug addiction. Despite trying for six months to help him recover, her efforts were unsuccessful. She ultimately left him after the situation turned abusive.
Kira Shine's background
The famous singer was born on 16 September 1989 in Moscow, Russia. She currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States.
As of March 2025, she is 35 years old, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. Kira is a Ukrainian national of white ethnicity.
Career progress
Kira Shine developed a passion for singing and dancing at a young age. In an interview with CanvasRebel Magazine, she shared that her first time performing on stage was at the age of six. She said:
The first time I sang a song on stage was when I was 6 years old. That’s when I fell in love with the stage and creativity. Then there was a lot of things – I took part in competitions, won, wrote poems – published a book of poems, did not miss a single concert at school – always performed. At the same time, I studied well.
After graduating from university, Kira took a break from singing and worked in a printing house, a casino, a restaurant, and a real estate agency.
At the age of 26, Kira was diagnosed with a tumour in her head and she had an operation. After six months, she returned to the showbiz scene, doing what she loves the most.
The social media influencer recorded her first song and shot a video clip. She mentioned this in the aforementioned interview with CanvasRebel Magazine:
At the age of 26, an illness happened to me – a tumor in my head, and I promised myself that if I woke up after the operation, then I would engage in creativity and make it my life’s work.Six months after the operation, I recorded my first personal song and shot a video clip. Now millions of people from all over the world are watching me – they love me, my music, my content. I’m happy to do what I like.
Since then, she has released several songs. Some of her hit tracks include:
- Do You Love Me?
- Mi Amor Desperado
- Your Queen/Sin
- Do You Need Me?
- Loved by You
- Dancer in the Rain
- Mama, I'm in Love
- Naughty Girl
- Be My Lover
- Be My Valentine
- You Need My Love
- Life is Dance
- Love Fighter
- My Fire
In addition to being a singer, Kira is a digital content creator. She has gained prominence for sharing engaging content on her social media pages. She posts modelling and lifestyle pictures and videos on Instagram, which has 1.4 million followers as of this writing.
With over 18 thousand followers on her TikTok page currently, she posts lip-syncs, dance, POV, travel, and fashion videos.
She is on X (Twitter) and Facebook with over two thousand followers and 351 thousand followers respectively.
The content creator also has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 1.4 million subscribers, created in July 2017. She uses the platform to share her songs and other entertaining videos.
When Kira was asked in the interview with CanvasRebel Magazine, how she has built up her social media audience, here is part of what she said:
You just have to love what you do. Because social networks are a part of you. People are always excited to see your activity. If you force yourself to be on social networks, and you don’t like doing it, people will feel it and won’t follow you. Post regularly, share with your people, do what you like and do it well.
The Ukrainian social media star added:
And everything will work out) It’s not easy to win people’s love, but it’s worth it. I just started publishing beautiful content and at some point my videos and photos flew all over the world.) It didn’t happen right away, it took some time. And initially this was not my goal)
FAQs
- Who is Kira Shine? She is a YouTube star, musician and social media sensation.
- Where does Kira Shine come from? She hails from Moscow, Russia.
- What is Kira Shine's age? The singer is 35 years old as of February 2025. She was born on 16 September 1989.
- What is Kira Shine's YouTube channel called? She created a self-titled YouTube channel on 2 July 2017.
- What is Kira Shine's Instagram handle? Her Instagram handle is @kira_shine_.
- What is Kira Shine's height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.
- Where is Kira Shine now? She currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States.
Kira Shine is not married, but previously dated someone struggling with substance addiction. Despite her efforts to help, the situation worsened, leading to their breakup. Now, she is focused on growing her career, creating content, and releasing more music for her followers.
