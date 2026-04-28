Ongoing dispute threatens President Tinubu's promise to improve Nigeria's business environment

Regulatory conflict between FCCPC and NCC raises concerns about investor confidence and economic stability

Disruption of airtime credit services impacts millions in Nigeria's informal economy, sparking urgent calls for resolution

The ongoing dispute between telecommunications operators and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) over the suspension of airtime credit services has become a major test of President Bola Tinubu’s promise to improve Nigeria’s business environment.

At the centre of the controversy is the continued shutdown of digital airtime credit platforms such as “XtraTime” and “XtraByte,” despite a Federal High Court order issued in Abuja on April 23, 2026, directing their immediate restoration.

Nigerians object as FCCPC hands airtime and data lending to other firms. Credit: MTN Nigeria

Source: UGC

The situation has raised fresh concerns about regulatory uncertainty, investor confidence, and the government’s broader commitment to its “Renewed Hope” agenda, particularly its promise to make Nigeria more attractive for business and investment.

Court order ignored despite PEBEC warning

The dispute comes only weeks after the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) warned Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) against introducing policies capable of causing business disruptions or policy shocks.

On April 6, 2026, PEBEC Director-General Zahrah Mustapha-Audu directed all agencies to suspend regulatory changes that were not backed by the Regulatory Impact Analysis (RIA) Framework.

The framework was specifically designed to prevent sudden policy conflicts and overlapping regulations that disrupt businesses.

However, analysts say the FCCPC’s 2025 lending regulations have created exactly that problem by clashing with operational licenses already issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), leaving operators and service providers trapped in a regulatory conflict.

Industry observers argue that the failure to comply with the court order signals a deeper institutional problem and weakens confidence in regulatory consistency.

They warn that such uncertainty directly contradicts President Tinubu’s recent assurance at the NEC Conference that government policies would deliver visible economic benefits across communities.

Informal economy faces an immediate shock

The economic consequences are significant, especially for millions of Nigerians working in the informal sector.

Industry estimates suggest that between ₦500 billion and ₦1.2 trillion in annual informal liquidity could be affected by the disruption of airtime credit services.

For many dispatch riders, petty traders, artisans, and small-scale vendors, airtime credit platforms serve as a form of instant micro-credit that supports daily transactions and short-term business survival.

The disappearance of this “liquidity buffer” creates fresh pressure at the base of the economy, where over 80 per cent of Nigerians depend on informal income channels.

What appears as a simple “Service Unavailable” message on mobile devices is, for many users, a direct threat to daily cash flow and business continuity.

Investor confidence under threat

Beyond local economic concerns, the regulatory clash is also sending troubling signals to investors.

The Federal High Court reportedly noted that the FCCPC’s framework cannot arbitrarily override the technical and operational authority of the NCC.

Stakeholders say investor confidence depends heavily on the sanctity of contracts and regulatory predictability.

“When a company secures a valid license from one regulator, it should not face a total shutdown because another agency introduces conflicting rules midway,” a source close to the matter said.

Such uncertainty, experts warn, could discourage both local and foreign investors at a time when Nigeria is aggressively pursuing its $1 trillion economy target by 2030.

A defining test for Renewed Hope

As the next court hearing approaches, pressure is mounting on the federal government to resolve the standoff quickly.

Stakeholders are calling for urgent harmonisation between the NCC and FCCPC to prevent further disruption and restore confidence in Nigeria’s regulatory system.

Failure to resolve the dispute could undermine the administration’s National Development Plan (NDP) 2026–2030 and weaken efforts to position Nigeria as a stable, technology-friendly destination for investment.

Nigerians can now borrow airtime and data from third parties under FCCPC regulations. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For the estimated 156 million telecom subscribers caught in the middle, the outcome will determine whether the government’s “Renewed Hope” agenda delivers practical results—or remains another unfulfilled promise.

MTN, Airtel suspend airtime, data lending

Legit.ng earlier reported that on Thursday and Friday last week, Nigeria’s leading telecom operators, MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria, announced the suspension of their long-standing airtime and data lending policies.

The operators temporarily suspended airtime and loan services as new consumer lending forced them into compliance.

According to reports, MTN suspended its airtime and data lending product, Xtratime, while Airtel Nigeria followed suit, citing the need to align with the new requirements.

Source: Legit.ng