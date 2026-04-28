Telecom giants suspend airtime and data loans, sparking outrage among Nigerian subscribers

Subscribers express severe financial losses due to the sudden suspension of critical services

Calls for immediate restoration of services after court order ignored by telecom operators

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The temporary suspension of airtime and data loan services by major telecommunications operators, including MTN and Airtel, has triggered widespread outrage among subscribers, with many describing the move as harsh, poorly timed, and damaging to their livelihoods.

Several subscribers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who spoke on Monday accused the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) of failing to consider the daily realities of ordinary Nigerians before directing the suspension.

Nigerians fire FCCPC over ban on airtime and data lending from telecommunication firms. Credit: NCC/Novatis

Source: UGC

The affected services, commonly used by millions of subscribers to borrow airtime or data during emergencies, were halted as telecom operators moved to comply with the Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025.

MTN’s Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, had explained in a statement that the temporary suspension was necessary for compliance with the new lending regulations introduced by the FCCPC.

However, for many Nigerians, the decision has already caused serious personal and financial losses.

“I lost a business deal worth millions”

Obinna Okolo, a building materials dealer at Dei-Dei International Market, said the suspension cost him a major business opportunity.

According to him, he received an urgent early morning request to supply plumbing materials to a construction site and was asked to confirm delivery details before 10 a.m.

He rushed to prepare the order, only to discover he had no airtime left to call the buyer.

“I tried borrowing airtime immediately, but the service was no longer available. I had to run around looking for where to buy recharge, but by the time I finally called back, another supplier had already taken the job,” he said.

Okolo said the experience left him frustrated and financially hurt, insisting that regulators failed to consider the impact on small business owners.

Workers and students also count losses

Olu James, a civil servant, said he regularly depends on borrowed airtime and data to stay connected before payday.

He explained that with rising living costs and limited income, the service had become a necessary support system rather than a luxury.

He recalled missing what he described as a life-changing online opportunity after he could not borrow data to complete an urgent task.

“FCCPC got this wrong. At a time when people are struggling economically, removing a service that helps people stay connected is unfair,” he said.

For Jessica Agada, a student, the suspension disrupted her academic work.

She said she was conducting research and downloading materials for an assignment when her data finished unexpectedly.

Believing she could simply borrow more, she kept trying unsuccessfully before realising the service had been suspended.

The delay, she said, caused her to submit her assignment late, and she was penalised.

Small businesses feel the pressure

Osas Lucky, a welder and father of three, said the suspension nearly cost him an important customer.

After paying school fees, he had no money left and needed to borrow airtime to send a quotation to a client.

Instead, he discovered the service had been disabled and had to borrow money from a friend just to make the call.

Similarly, ticket agent Tony Umoh said he lost client confidence after failing to secure late-night flight bookings because he could not access data.

Security concerns raise alarm

For Kubwa resident Ephraim Gambo, the issue became more serious than business.

He said he noticed suspicious activity in his estate late at night and needed to call the police and the local vigilante group.

Assuming he could quickly borrow airtime, he was shocked to find the service unavailable.

Thankfully, neighbours were able to contact security operatives in time.

Calls for immediate compliance

Many subscribers also questioned why the suspension remains in place despite reports of an FCT High Court order directing telecom operators to restore airtime and data lending services.

Nigerians ask FCCPC to restore airtime and data lending to telcos. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

They argue that the FCCPC’s action is hurting low-income earners, small businesses, and even public safety, while restricting access to essential communication.

For them, the solution is simple: restore the services immediately and ensure full compliance with the court’s ruling.

NCC orders MTN, Airtel to compensate Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced that telecom operators will compensate subscribers with airtime credits for poor network quality under a strengthened regulatory framework.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the move is part of efforts to improve service delivery, protect consumers, and ensure accountability among service providers nationwide.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, Aminu Maida, disclosed the development during a media briefing on Thursday.

Source: Legit.ng