ImpactHouse Model Schools in Ogun state shared a flier showing the 2026 UTME results of their students on social media

The school management confirmed that 28 of its students scored above 300 marks in the national examination

A student identified as Makinde Goodness emerged as the top performer of the group with a total score of 354

A private school in Ogun state, ImpactHouse Model Schools, has celebrated the academic performance of its students in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The school published a digital flier featuring the faces and scores of those who crossed the 300-mark threshold.

Ogun State celebrates its 2026 UTME top scorer. Photo: ImpactHouse Model Schools

Source: Facebook

According to the post shared on Sunday, April 26, the school recorded a high number of top scorers. Out of the students presented, 28 individuals achieved scores ranging from 300 to 354.

UTME 2026: ImpactHouse students ace JAMB

The school management attributed the high marks to the hard work put in by both the staff and the students during the preparation period.

They emphasised that the results were a product of strict academic standards.

In a caption accompanying the viral flier, the school stated:

"This is the result of: Unparalleled discipline! Unwavering diligence! Unrelenting dedication! Thank you, ImpactHouse Team!"

See the Facebook post below:

2026 UTME: Ogun top student scores 354

Leading the pack was Makinde Goodness, who recorded the highest score of 354. Other students followed closely with high marks, contributing to the school's overall performance in the 2026 exams.

While many people praised the school for the feat, others examined the data provided on the flier, leading to several questions in the comment section.

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to the school's post below:

Akintola Mayowa Victor said:

"The percentage is inaccurate... 7% + 45% + 41 %.... The remaining 7% is where ? Under age or above 400.... Complete your analysis."

Johnson Ameh said:

"Great So, why are some scores on whine background and others, on cream?"

Onyeka Aniedobe said:

"Impact house college on my mind for My son.."

Esther Nnabuife Ochuba said:

"Congratulations to you all up Impacthouse"

Friday Ojonugwa Ekpa said:

"Congratulations Sam, you are doing well and the results are obvious. Keep the flag flying"

026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Source: Legit.ng