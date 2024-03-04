Sophia Grace's age, partner, child and latest updates

Sophia Grace is a British singer, social media influencer, and fashion designer. Her fame skyrocketed following her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show alongside her cousin Rosie McClelland. Sophia and Rosie made headlines in 2011 after a video of them singing a cover version of Nicki Minaj's hit song Super Bass went viral. Find out about “Sophia Grace’s age,” her personal life, and her professional endeavours.

Sophia Grace is known for her hit tracks, such as Why U Mad?, Little Things, and Girl in the Mirror. She has collaborated with artists such as Dwizza, Sav, AJ, Deno, and Silento. The singer is currently under Connect Management. Additionally, she is a mother.

Profile summary

Full name Sophia Grace Brownlee Gender Female Date of birth 18 April 2003 Age 20 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Harlow, Essex, England Current residence London, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Dominic Brownlee Mother Carly Brownlee Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Children 1 Profession Musician, social media influencer, fashion designer YouTube Sophia Grace Facebook @TheOnlySophiaGrace Instagram @therealsophiagrace TikTok @sophiiagrace3

What is Sophia Grace's age?

The social media influencer is 20 years old as of February 2024. She was born on 18 April 2003. Her zodiac sign is Aries. She is a British citizen of white descent.

Grace was born in Harlow, Essex, England. She is the daughter of Carly and Dominic Brownlee. Her dad is a producer, writer and consultant. He is the founder of PinkSky Entertainment company. She was raised alongside her younger sister, Belle. Grace currently resides in London, England.

Career

Sophia Grace developed a passion for music at a tender age. She became famous at age eight after a video of her and her cousin Rosie who was five years singing Super Bass by Nicki Minaj went viral.

Grace released her debut single, Girls Just Gotta Have Fun, featuring her cousin Rosie McClelland, in 2013. After two years, she released her second single, Best Friends, making it to the Billboard Hot 100.

She released her third single, Girl In The Mirror, in 2016, featuring rapper Silento under Capital Records France. Additionally, Sophia released her debut EP, Hollywood EP, the following year. Here are some of her hit songs.

Little Things

Second Guessing

My Zone

Can't Sleep

Number 1

Why U Mad?

UK Girl

Got 2 Be

After Grace and Rosie appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2011 following their Super Bass cover song, they became recurring cast members. They later got their segment on The Ellen Show called Tea Time With Sophia Grace and Rosie.

The duo interviewed celebrities like Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Hugh Grant. The segment won the Choice Webstar at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards.

Sophia is also an actress. She and her cousin Rosie starred in the TV series Sam & Cat in 2013. She was also cast in the television series JoJo's Juice in 2016.

In 2013, when Sophia was only 10, her representatives announced that she had been cast as Little Red Riding Hood in the Disney movie adaptation of Into The Woods. Her uncle Lucas shared the news on his with the caption:

Its official, @PrincessSGB (sophia grace brownlee) has landed the part of little red riding hood in the Disney movie in to the wood.

Although Disney never confirmed this information, many criticized it, citing that Sophia Grace was not even in her teens and the role contained sexual undertones present between Little Red Riding Hood and the Wolf. When the movie's cast was officially announced in September 2013, Sophia was replaced with Broadway star Lilla Crawford, playing Little Red.

After the changes were announced, Sophia's father, Dominic Brownlee, explained why his daughter was not among the cast. In a now-deleted tweet, he said;

After careful consideration we the parents of Sophia Grace felt that as rehearsals progressed that she was too young for this part. It was a joint decision between us and the director and producer of 'Into the woods' to withdraw Sophia Grace from the film.

Sophia is also a well-known social media influencer and YouTuber. She has amassed over 1 million followers on Instagram at the time of writing. She is also active on X (Twitter) and TikTok, with over 206 thousand followers and more than 4 million followers, respectively, as of this writing.

Grace created her self-titled YouTube channel on 15 September 2011, with over 3 million subscribers. The channel mainly contains vlogs, hauls, Q&As, make-up content and pregnancy-related videos. Her Facebook page has over three thousand followers.

The singer is also an entrepreneur. She owns a merch line, LoLoLondon, selling hoodies and tracksuits.

Who is Sophia Grace's partner?

Is Sophia Grace married? No. Sophia Grace is yet to be married. However, she is in a relationship with her longtime boyfriend, who is also the father of her child. Sophia also explained that she chose to keep him out of the public. She stated:

Because I have always been in the spotlight, I feel like I want something just to keep to myself. Just something that I can keep private and that I can just enjoy myself and not have to share it with everyone.

She added,

I would be completely happy to share him, and I would be completely happy for him to be in my videos. But I feel like when he's confident enough to be in them, then maybe we could do that, and it'll be really fun.

Sophia Grace's baby's name is River. She uploaded a video on her YouTube channel revealing her baby's name in February 2023. Sophia Grace's son was born on 26 February 2023.

Fast facts about Sophia Grace

Many are amazed by Sophia Grace’s age, having observed her growth. The singer and social media influencer came into the limelight in 2011 after a video of her singing Nicki Minaj's hit song, Super Bass, went viral on social media. She is also famous for being a regular guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show alongside her cousin Rosie McClelland.

