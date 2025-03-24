Eunice Kennedy Shriver’s children have continued her legacy of helping others. They are involved in important social causes like supporting people with disabilities, fighting for human rights, and promoting education. The late American philanthropist had five children with her husband, Sargent Shriver.

Key takeaways

Eunice Kennedy was the founder of the Special Olympics, a sports organisation for persons with intellectual disabilities.

a sports organisation for persons with intellectual disabilities. Eunice was married to Sargent Shriver , and they had five children .

, and they had . Eunice Kennedy Shriver’s children have made significant contributions in various fields, including journalism, philanthropy, and advocacy for social causes.

Eunice Shriver was survived by 19 grandchildren when she passed away in 2009.

Eunice Kennedy Shriver’s children

Eunice Kennedy Shriver and her husband, Sargent Shriver, had five children: Robert Sargent Shriver III, Maria, Timothy, Mark, and Anthony. Like their mother, they have made a big impact on many lives through advocacy, charity, and leadership. Below are more details about them, including their kids.

1. Bobby

Full name : Robert Sargent Shriver III

: Robert Sargent Shriver III Date of birth : 28 April 1954

: 28 April 1954 Age : 70 years old (as of March 2025)

: 70 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, United States

: Chicago, Illinois, United States Education : Yale University

: Yale University Profession: Activist, attorney, journalist

Robert Sargent Shriver III is the eldest child and son of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the founder of Special Olympics, and Sargent Shriver, the co-founder Peace Corps. He was born on 28 April 1954 in Chicago, Illinois, United States and is 70 years old as of 2025. Robert is an activist, attorney, and journalist.

Robert is also president of RSS Inc., a Beverly Hills, California music, film and philanthropic company. He was a member of the Santa Monica City Council from 2004 to 2012, serving as mayor pro tem in 2006 and as mayor during part of 2010.

Bobby has also produced several films, including True Lies (1994). He attended Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, where he graduated with a B.A. in American studies. He also obtained a J.D. from Yale Law School in 1981.

Bobby has been married to Malissa Feruzzi since 2005, and they have a daughter, Rosemary Scarlett, born on 8 January 2009.

2. Maria

Full name : Maria Owings Shriver

: Maria Owings Shriver Date of birth : 6 November 1955

: 6 November 1955 Age : 69 years old (as of 2024)

: 69 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

: Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Education : Georgetown University (BA)

: Georgetown University (BA) Profession: Journalist, author

Maria Shriver is the first daughter and second child of Eunice Kennedy. She was born on 6 November 1955 and is 69 years old as of 2025. Maria is a journalist and author. She is the founder of the nonprofit organisation The Women's Alzheimer's Movement. She has worked with CBS News and NBC News, where she served as an anchor and correspondent.

Furthermore, she was the female co-anchor for CBS Morning News and later joined NBC News, working on Today, NBC Nightly News, and Dateline NBC.

Maria was also the First Lady of California from 2003 to 2011 while married to Arnold Schwarzenegger, whom he officially divorced in 2021. The former couple had four children, namely:

Patrick Arnold Shriver Schwarzenegger, a popular actor, born on 18 September 1993.

Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger Pratt, an author, born on 13 December 1989.

Christina Schwarzenegger, a film producer, born on 23 July 1991.

Christopher Schwarzenegger, a director of Development at Indus Valley Media, born on 27 September 1997.

3. Timothy Shriver

Full name : Timothy Perry Shriver

: Timothy Perry Shriver Date of birth : 29 August 1959

: 29 August 1959 Age : 65 years old (as of 2025)

: 65 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Boston, Massachusetts, United States

: Boston, Massachusetts, United States Education : Yale University (BA), University of Connecticut (PhD)

: Yale University (BA), University of Connecticut (PhD) Profession: Activist, producer

Timothy Shriver is the second son and third child of Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Sargent Shriver. He was born on 29 August 1959 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States and is 65 years old as of 2025. Timothy is a disability rights activist, film producer, and former educator.

Timothy has continued her mother's mission of supporting people with intellectual disabilities. He has been Chairman of Special Olympics since 1996 and is the founder of UNITE. Timothy has also worked in education reform and social programs to help young people.

He married Linda Potter on 31 May 1986 and they have five children. Their names are:

Sophia Rose, born in 1987

Timothy Perry Shriver, Jr., born in 1988

Samuel Kennedy, born in 1992

Kathleen Francis, born in 1994

Caroline Elizabeth, born in 1997

4. Mark

Full name : Mark Kennedy Shriver

: Mark Kennedy Shriver Date of birth : 17 February 1964

: 17 February 1964 Age : 61 years old (as of 2025)

: 61 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Washington, D.C., United States

: Washington, D.C., United States Education : College of the Holy Cross (BA), Harvard University (MPA)

: College of the Holy Cross (BA), Harvard University (MPA) Profession: Politician, activist, author, nonprofit leader

Mark Shriver is the second-youngest child of Eunice Kennedy. He was born on 17 February 1964 in Washington, D.C., United States and resides in Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Mark is a Democratic politician who served as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates for two consecutive terms, from 1995 to 2003.

The American politician has also dedicated his career to helping children and families in need. Since 2014, Mark has served as President of Save The Children, a U.S. charity. McCallum in Blue Link. He campaigns to end child mortality. Mark has been the President of Don Bosco Cristo Rey High School since 2021.

On 26 June 1992, Mark married Jeanne Ripp, a territory manager for American Express Travel Related Services. The couple have three children. They include:

Tommy Kennedy

Emma Rose, born on 18 February 2005

Mary Elizabeth "Molly", born in 1988

5. Anthony Shriver

Full name : Anthony Paul Kennedy Shriver

: Anthony Paul Kennedy Shriver Date of birth : 20 July 1965

: 20 July 1965 Age : 59 years old (as of 2025)

: 59 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Boston, Massachusetts, United States

: Boston, Massachusetts, United States Education : Georgetown University

: Georgetown University Profession: Activist

Anthony is the youngest child of Eunice Kennedy. He was born on 20 July 1965 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States and is 59 years old as of 2025. He is an activist for people with intellectual disabilities.

Not only that, but he attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., where he obtained a double major in theology and history in 1988. In 1989, Anthony founded Best Buddies International, an international organisation that helps people with intellectual disabilities find employment and social opportunities.

On 2 July 1993, Anthony married Alina Mojica in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. The couple filed for divorce in November 2018. Anthony and Alina share five children, namely:

Edward Nunez (Teddy)

Eunice Julia

Francesca Maria

Carolina Fitzgerald Kennedy

John Joseph Sargent

FAQs

Who is Eunice Kennedy Shriver? She was an American activist and philanthropist, best known for founding the Special Olympics. Where was Eunice Kennedy Shriver born? The American activist was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, USA, on 10 July 1921. What happened to Eunice Kennedy? Eunice passed away on 11 August 2009 at the age of 88. Who was Eunice Kennedy Shriver's husband? Eunice's husband was Sargent Shriver. He was a politician, diplomat, and activist, best known for founding the Peace Corps How many children did Eunice and Sargent Shriver have? Eunice and Sargent Shriver had five children: Robert "Bobby", Maria, Timothy, Mark, and Anthony. What was Eunice Kennedy Shriver's cause of death? The popular American philanthropist succumbed to a series of strokes. How many grandchildren did Eunice Kennedy Shriver have? Eunice had 19 grandchildren at the time of her death in 2009. Who are Eunice Kennedy Shriver's siblings? The late philanthropist had eight siblings: Joseph P. Kennedy Jr, John F. Kennedy, Rosemary, Kathleen, Patricia, Robert F., Jean, and Ted Kennedy.

Eunice Kennedy Shriver's children have made a big difference in the world by helping others. Through their work in charity, education, human rights, and healthcare, they continue their mother’s mission of service. The philanthropist had 19 grandchildren at the time of her death.

