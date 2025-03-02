Anllela Sagra is a Colombian YouTuber and fitness influencer, boasting a massive following across social media platforms. She gained fame by sharing on social media content about her fitness transformation, which has not only captivated many fitness enthusiasts but also inspired many.

Anllela Sagra and a fitness partner at the gym (L). The fitness influencer poses for a solo picture in a denim jacket (R). Photo: @AnllelaSagraOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Anllela Sagra abandoned traditional modelling and fashion design for fitness and bodybuilding and is now one of the best female fitness influencers .

. As a famous fitness influencer, she capitalises on her popularity to endorse fitness brands and apparel on her social media pages.

She shares fitness tips, workout routines, diet plans, and motivational content.

Profile summary

Full name Anllela Sagra Gender Female Date of birth 6 October 1993 Age 31 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Cúcuta, Colombia Current residence Colombia Nationality Colombian Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Body measurements in inches 34-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-84 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Tomas Echavarria Profession YouTuber, fitness influencer Instagram @anllela_sagra

Anllela Sagra’s biography

Anllela Sagra was born and raised in Cúcuta, Colombia. Not much is known about the fitness influencer’s background, including who her parents are, but she is known to have a sister named Laura Sagra. Her sister is an Instagram model, influencer, and entrepreneur. Anllela is a Colombian national of Latina ethnicity.

She reportedly earned a degree in fashion design from a university in Colombia. However, she opted to be a fitness influencer, and has never practiced fashion design professionally.

How old is Anllela Sagra?

The Colombian fitness influencer is 31 years old as of February 2025. Her date of birth is 6 October 1993 and her zodiac sign is Libra.

Why is Anllela Sagra famous?

Five facts about Anllela Sagra. Photo: @AnllelaSagraOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Anllela Sagra initially pursued fashion and modelling but found her true passion in fitness. Gradually, she started incorporating weights into her fitness routine and was amazed by the body transformation she underwent.

In 2013, not long after joining the fitness world, she participated in her first fitness competition and finished third. Although she was not the best, her achievement was a surprise and motivated her to further pursue her fitness journey.

She gained social media fame by sharing fitness tips, workout routines, diet plans and motivational content on various platforms, especially on Instagram and YouTube. According to Muscle & Fitness, Anllela Sagra features among the best female fitness influencers on Instagram, currently boasting over 27 million followers on the platform.

As a famous fitness personality and influencer, Anllela has promoted top fitness brands through sponsorships and endorsements. Some of the brands she has promoted include VoozHydrate, Quash, and Bang Energy.

What is Anllela Sagra’s salary?

According to a publication by Business Insider in 2017, she was considered one of the highest earning fitness influencers in the world, with an estimated annual salary of $3 million.

Is Anllela Sagra dating someone?

Anllela is reportedly dating Tomas Echavarria, a Colombian professional athlete, bodybuilder, and fitness influencer. The couple’s relationship allegedly started in 2015. Occasionally, they post their pictures on social media, showcasing the strong bond of romance they share.

Anllela Sagra’s height and weight revealed

Fitness influencer Anllela Sagra (R) poses for a picture alongside Joshua P (L), founder of Bratter PA: Immigration Law Firm. Photo: @JOSHBRATTER on Facebook

Source: UGC

The fitness YouTuber stands at approximately 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 134 pounds (61 kilograms) and her body measurements are about 34-24-33 inches (86-61-84 centimetres).

What happened to Anllela Sagra?

Anllela Sagra recently opened up about a personal challenge that led her to gain 30 pounds within a short period. While she didn’t disclose full details, she assured her followers that she was not pregnant.

She hinted at sharing more about her journey and weight loss process with those who subscribe to her content.

Fast facts about Anllela Sagra

How old is Anllela Sagra? She was born on 6 October 1993 and her age as of February is 31 years. What is Anllela Sagra’s nationality? She hails from Colombia and is a Colombian national of Latina ethnicity. Is Anllela Sagra a certified fitness trainer? It is unknown whether she is a certified fitness trainer, but based on her experience, she offers fitness tips and workout guides, sometimes alongside certified fitness trainers. Does Anllela Sagra have her fitness program? Yes. The fitness influencer shares workout programs and dietary plans tailored to achieve various fitness objectives. How much does Anllela Sagra make? She is one of the best female fitness influencers with decent earnings, estimated at $3 million per year. Who is Anllela Sagra’s boyfriend? She is dating Tomas Echavarria, a Colombian professional athlete, fitness influencer, and bodybuilder. How tall is Anllela Sagra? Her height is estimated to be 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres).

Anllela Sagra has come a long way to become one of the most sensational fitness influencers. After abandoning modelling and fashion designing, she has made a name for herself in the fitness world and currently inspires millions of her followers with fitness tips and workout routines. Her journey exemplifies perseverance, self-belief, and dedication.

Legit.ng recently published Howard Eskin’s net worth. He is an American sports commentator who has worked with multiple sports media companies. Over the years, his net worth has significantly increased, and it is attributed to multiple income streams and strategic career moves.

Howard Eskin's voice in sports media has not only earned him fame, but also significant earnings, translating to massive wealth. Interested to know his net worth and sources of income? Read his biography for more about his career and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng