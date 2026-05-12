Ex-BBN star Chizzy has strongly disagreed with claims made by Ilebaye’s father in a viral audio recording regarding who contributed the most to her overall victory

Chizzy also expressed his disappointment over how his colleague, Ilebaye, repaid his campaign efforts shortly after she won the show

He maintained that he would never support anything evil and boldly stated that the actions of Ilebaye's father towards her were completely wrong, despite the lingering issues between them

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Chizzy Francis, popularly known as Chizzy, has strongly reacted to recent claims made by Ilebaye’s father.

In a viral audio recording circulating online, Ilebaye’s father accused his daughter of disrespecting him, alleging that she insulted and even attacked him physically on several occasions, despite how he supported her in the BBNaija house.

BBNaija's Chizzy tackles Ilebaye's father over 75% contribution claim, discloses how reality star unfollowed most housemates after winning. Photo: chizzyofficial_1/ilebayeee

Source: Instagram

Ilebaye's dad further claimed she introduced her younger brother to substance abuse, which later led to disciplinary issues in school.

The father also alleged that when he requested financial help for a medical check-up in Dubai, Ilebaye refused, yet he later saw her spraying cash at a colleague’s wedding ceremony.

Responding through his X page and Instagram story, Chizzy dismissed the father’s claims.

He explained that he personally invested his time and energy in campaigning for Ilebaye during the show, only for her to block and unfollow him after her victory.

He wrote:

“Ilebaye’s dad lied when he said he contributed 75% to Ilebaye’s win. I literally carried that girl on my shoulders, campaigning for her like my life depended on it. And ask me how she paid me back 😂😂💔 She blocked and unfollowed me. Not just me, she unfollowed about 75% of the housemates too. But regardless of everything, I will never support evil or stay silent when something wrong is done. What her father did was completely wrong.”

Check out Chizzy's X post below:

Fans react to Chizzy's claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Kingfrifay said:

"Guy just shut up and concentrate on ur business. You can't tell a father who raised her child for years on how to discipline his child when he or she becomes a nuisance to the environment. Cos if she run mad today non of you will stand with her. So all of you fvck off."

@ShadesofQuana commented:

"Why are you backing the daughter, have you seen the videos of them together back then. They were one happy family, you can't love a daughter more than her father it's impossible."

@mscaprisonne wrote:

"Wetin concern the blocking and the domestic abuse case now? Mumu, I'm very glad she blocked you cause you don show us say you no get sense."

@DebbyJohn1qu3 reacted:

"Girl got a wrong set of circles, everyone was surprised to see what she resulted to after the win, she became rebellious and useless, brands were not using the due to what she became! I'm sure the money finished so quick hence why the drugs, she might be battling depression too."

Former BBN star Chizzy Francis opens up about supporting Ilebaye during the reality show as viral family allegations trigger online reactions. Photo: chizzyofficial_1

Source: Instagram

BBNaija's Kachi criticises Ilebaye over father's allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former BBN star Kachi reacted strongly after the viral allegations involving Ilebaye and her father surfaced online.

Kachi expressed deep anger over the viral audio claims and noted that the physical discipline from her father was not enough punishment.

The reality TV star insisted that she deserves a jail term for neglecting her father's medical bills while spending lavishly at a wedding.

Source: Legit.ng