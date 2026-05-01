A Nigerian lady has celebrated her 2026 UTME result after surpassing the cut-off mark of 140 for her chosen course.

She shared her excitement online, explaining that her score met the admission requirement for her desired school.

Her reaction sparked mixed responses, with many debating expectations and satisfaction with JAMB results

A young lady, Ogbu Favour, who sat for the 2026 JAMB exam has shared how excited she was when she checked her UTME result to see that she had significantly passed her cut-off mark of 140.

The lady, identified as @slimzybella16 on TikTok, took to the social media platform on April 20, 2026. While sharing her joy, she posted the screenshot of her 2026 JAMB result.

A young lady has shared her UTME result after mentioning that her cut-off mark is 140. Photo credit: @slimzybella16/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Science student shares 2026 JAMB score

The 2026 JAMB UTME which started on April 16, bowed its hat in conclusion on April 25, 2026, with over 2.2. million candidates registered nationwide.

As many lamented about their respective results only, Ogbu Favour did the opposite. She had an aggregate score of 164.

She had 39 in English, 34 in Physics, 42 in Biology, and 49 in Chemistry.

In celebration of this, she wrote in the TikTok post: "Good did."

When asked why she was so excited about the result many would consider poorly performing, she said in the comments section that her cut-off mark in her university and course of choice is 140.

A lady who wrote 2026 JAMB exams shows off her UTME result. Photo credit: @slimzybella16/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to Ogbu Favour, she would love to study health tech at the Academy of medical health and education in Oju LGA, Benue State.

Reactions as student gets excited with result

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

itsjustmhededz said:

"I am not happy ooo. I scored 171 and I want to study biochemistry."

Nonchalant said:

"Despite being lower than last i was still happy God knows it all i got 173 and i am certain we all are going to schools dis year."

Anonymous said:

"Me wey get 225 dey think about my life, another person dey here dey rejoice shaa all thanks be to God."

VALID said:

"This is not good enough for a science student, but all the best."

AC ♰ ZORRO said:

"Jesus. Me wey score 180 my parents still para. 😂Omor."

presh said:

"I'm not even happy because I got 172. You are happy because 164."

Phenomenom said:

"Hope say na Sunday school you de plan enter?"

Lôrd_rûddy said:

"Ajeh I get 203 still dey vex hew. This life no hard,sha."

Jüstt Mëë said:

"The fact that you’re happy with that score makes me feel better."

See her TikTok post below:

UTME candidate's score disappoints many

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student has been trending online after displaying his 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result.

In a now-viral video posted on TikTok, the young man displayed the scores he got in each subject he sat for.

He recorded English at 35, Economics at 30, Biology at 44 and Chemistry at 41. His overall score came to 150.

Some netizens expressed disappointment in the comments section and advised him on what to do.

Source: Legit.ng