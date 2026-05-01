Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's exciting announcement about their first child has continued to make waves online

Before the birth of the celebrity couple's first child, a faceless blogger made a bold claim about Mo Bimpe's womb in 2025

Following the birth of their triplets, Nigerians stormed the blogger's page with harsh words and clapbacks

A blogger has come under fire over his derogatory remark about actor Lateef Adedimeji's wife, actress Mo Bimpe, in 2025.

The Instagram blogger, who called out the actress boldly, claimed she had no womb. According to the blogger, it would take only divine intervention for the actress to have a child.

Nigerians remember blogger who made hurtful remark about Mo Bimpe's womb in 2025. Credit: mobimpe/adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Nigerians drag blogger over Mo Bimpe

On Friday, May 1, 2026, Lateef and Mo Bimpe announced the birth of not just a child but triplets, stirring excitement among fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

After the announcement, Nigerians in high numbers flooded the blogger's page who had made a bold claim about Mo Bimpe with clapbacks.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Lateef Adedimeji shared an update about his family's well-being amid concerns and worries from fans.

A screenshot of the Blogger's derogatory comment about Mo Bimpe's womb is below:

Lateef Adedimeji: Blogger Under Fire Over Derogatory Remark About Mo Bimpe’s Womb in 2025

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from Nigerians. Read the comments below:

olalere_agnes__ said:

"God pass you. He gave us 3 boys Enibi

extrovert_mo commented:

"Oloribu Omo ofo what God can’t do does not exist."

flora_t_baby said:

"People actually arrived before me We done born oooooooo

hameenah_boa3 said:

"Oloribu we don born oooo what next blogger isonu."

qveen_feehah commented:

"I won’t even be surprised if it’s a woman behind this page. Shebi you see now that God is not any of your family members right??? Shebi you’ve heard right? It’s not one o…..it’s THREE BOYS!!!! EtaOko . I for pray make God help me take you but no need. O ti waye asan already."

modupe_oreoluwa1 commented:

"God don put you to shame, I for swear for you now but you don already swear for yourself, shame don wear your armor Oju ti elegan, eni oro."

omotioluwayonusi said:

"The world don end for you I believe. Cause you said the world go end when she birth she Don born three ooooo."

hoyeen053 commented:

"I hope your worthless world has come to a deadly end,now that God has showed you how powerful he is…guess what oloriburuku,Almighty God trippled their blessings…naso you and ur generation will experience nothing but mockery till you all fade away from the surface of the earth."

Lateef Adedimeji's wife Mo Bimpe, fires back at critic

Legit.ng previously reported that Lateef Adedimeji's wife, Mo Bimpe, was caught up in a heated exchange with a female troll, who taunted her.

The actress posted a casual video of herself and her husband prepping for an event, and a troll resorted to the comments to mock her childless status and threaten her marriage.

According to the troll, the actress would soon be replaced by a second wife in her marriage.

Source: Legit.ng