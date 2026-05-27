A young man shared his experience as he celebrated bagging a bachelor’s degree at the University of Ibadan

He shared his experience during his Bachelor’s degree and appreciated those who stood by him during the journey

His story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young man

A Nigerian man, Ajibola Oni, narrated his academic journey as he bagged a bachelor’s degree from the University of Ibadan.

The graduate bagged a degree in Medical Laboratory Science and was recently inducted into the profession.

University of Ibadan Medical Student Finally Bags Degree, Shares Achievements and Experience

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan medical student shares experience

On his LinkedIn page, Ajibola Oni appreciated God, his family, lecturers, and everyone who supported his journey.

His LinkedIn post read:

"On the 11th of May, 2026, I was officially inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science Profession. Reintroducing MLSct ONI Ajibola Solomon (B.MLS, Hematology and Blood Transfusion Science) UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN

"First, all glory to God for His grace, strength, favor, and guidance throughout this journey. This achievement would not have been possible without Him.

"To my parents and siblings, thank you for every sacrifice, prayer, encouragement, and unwavering support through every stage of this journey. I am forever grateful.

"To my lecturers, Medical Laboratory Scientists, and everyone at the laboratory who contributed to my training, thank you for your teaching, corrections, patience, and guidance. The knowledge and values you instilled in me will continue to shape my career and professional life.

"Special appreciation to my project supervisor, Mrs. Akinyemi, for the guidance and support throughout my projectwork titled: “Prevalence of Iron Deficiency Anaemia in Clinical Students in Alexander Brown Hall, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State.”

"To my boys, thank you for standing by me through the highs and lows of both academics and extracurricular activities. From lectures and postings to leadership responsibilities and everyday struggles, your support and brotherhood made this journey easier and more memorable.

"I also appreciate everyone who worked with me and supported me during my leadership journey as Defense Minister, Social Director, and in every other position I was privileged to hold. The experiences, teamwork, and lessons learned will always remain valuable to me.

"To my classmates, colleagues, friends, and everyone who contributed in one way or another to my academic success and journey through the University of Ibadan, thank you. The journey continues."

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng