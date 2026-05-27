A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her radiography studies at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University

She shared what she scored in her UTME before she successfully got admission into Nnamdi Azikiwe University

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady

A Nigerian lady, Chiamaka Njokwu, narrated her academic journey as she finally graduated from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK).

She shared how she had dreamt of being a radiographer since her secondary school days.

A UNIZIK radiography graduate shares the UTME score she used to gain admission. Photo: @chim_amaaka

Source: TikTok

UNIZIK radiography graduate shares UTME result

Identified as @chim_amaaka on TikTok, the lady shared her joy as she finally fulfilled her dream of becoming a radiographer.

In the comments, she shared the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score she used in securing admission.

According to her, she scored 262 during her time in UTME.

Her TikTok post was captioned:

“One minute I’m in secondary school dreaming big. A whole radiographer. See who made it.

In another post, she shared her experience and appreciated those who supported her in school.

She said:

“I want to thank God Almighty for seeing me through this journey. He showed up for me repeatedly and worked behind the scenes in ways words cannot explain.

"To my parents, thank you for your kindness, support, prayers, and unwavering love throughout this journey. To my lovely mother, I bagged the degree. I made you proud, Mum.

"To my siblings, thank you for your encouragement, support, and love through every stage of this journey.

"To my friends, thank you for being there for me, supporting me, and carrying me through this journey with your love and presence.”

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's UNIZIK graduation

Queen Esther Adazion said:

"congratulations 🎉,Ayam coming to take jotter."

Stephanie said:

"I just dey type congratulations everywhere I dey go🙏 congratulations dear 🥳 success all the way."

Rad. Benson Iboroakam said:

"You made it...welcome to the profession."

Xona said:

"My dear.. congratulations again Welcome."

Odinakachukwu 😍👄🧠 said:

"Congratulations chief🥰🥰recreating this 2028."

Beautiful _distraction🥺😩💯 said:

"Proud of you stranger."

Mandy said:

"Pls which school and what was your jamb score? Pls."

ivyy said:

"all prayers are Answered 🙏🏿🕊️my gurl is now a GRADUATE."

Omah said:

"My birthday mate and fellow radiographer…congratulations!"

A UNIZIK radiography graduate mentions the UTME score she used to secure admission. Photo: @chim_amaaka

Source: TikTok

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng