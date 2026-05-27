Paris Saint-Germain have been handed a huge advantage ahead of the Champions League final against Arsenal

Les Parisiens beat Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate to qualify for their back-to-back final

The Gunners reached their first final since 2006, after defeating Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate

Paris Saint-Germain have received a huge boost ahead of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final with the return of two important players ahead of their clash against Arsenal.

Les Parisiens will take on the Gunners at the Pukas Arena in Budapest on Saturday, May 30.

Paris Saint-Germain secured their second consecutive final after triumphing over Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate in the semifinal.

Ousmane Dembele scores as Paris Saint-Germain beat Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate to qualify for the UEFA Champions League final. Photo by: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

PSG had secured a thrilling 5-4 victory in the first leg in Paris, before playing out a 1-1 draw with the Bavarians at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, May 6.

In the 3rd minute, Ousmane Dembele fired the visitors ahead after linking up with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before Harry Kane scored a late consolation goal, with an assist from Alphonso Davies in the 90+4 minute.

On the other hand, Arsenal edged past Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate after a tense semi-final tie, booking their place in the showpiece for only the second time in 20 years.

A lone goal from Bukayo Saka proved decisive as the Gunners secured their first European final since 2006, when they lost to Barcelona 2-1 in Paris.

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain will be meeting for the second time in two years as the Ligue 1 champions defeated the Premier League champions 3-1 on aggregate before pummeling Inter Milan 5-1 in the final to win their first-ever UCL title.

Dembele and Hakimi set for UCL final

The duo of Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi have returned to training ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final against Arsenal.

According to Football London, Dembele took part in full-team training on Tuesday, May 26, after the squad were given a few days off.

Luis Enrique later organised an indoor friendly match featuring 20-minute halves, although the French forward did not participate.

The France international suffered an injury during Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 clash against Paris FC, where PSG lost 2-1 earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Hakimi has also been included in Morocco’s World Cup squad as he continues his recovery ahead of the Champions League final.

Big boost for Paris Saint-Germain as Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi return ahead of UCL final vs Arsenal. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The right-back has missed the last month with a thigh injury but is reportedly on course to return this weekend, per Supersport.

On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly intensified preparations to prevent Arsenal from dominating through set-pieces in the final.

PSG players were seen practising defensive routines for corner kicks and free kicks during training sessions.

The Ligue 1 champions are said to be specifically working with goalkeeper Matvey Safonov on handling physical pressure during dead-ball situations.

Merino returns ahead of UCL final

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal have received a major boost ahead of the showdown after midfielder Mikel Merino returned to training.

Merino had been a doubt for the Gunners after suffering a foot injury in January, but his recovery has handed manager Mikel Arteta fresh optimism ahead of the biggest game of the season.

Source: Legit.ng