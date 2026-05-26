Presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has rejected the outcome of the party’s presidential primaries

The former Rivers state governor alleged that a large percentage of party members were denied the opportunity to participate in the exercise

Amaechi said the ADC was formed to provide Nigerians with an alternative political platform capable of addressing the challenges facing the country

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, has rejected the yet-to-be announced results of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primaries.

As reported on Tuesday evening, May 26, by Premium Times, Amaechi alleged widespread voter disenfranchisement and electoral malpractice during the exercise.

Ahead of the 2027 elections, Rotimi Amaechi rejects the ADC presidential primary outcome, stating that he was unimpressed with the exercise. Photo credit: @ChibuikeAmaechi

Source: Twitter

In a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Amaechi described the results to be announced from the primary as “concocted,” insisting that the process failed to meet the standards of fairness, transparency, and credibility expected of the party.

He wrote:

“Following reports of widespread voter disenfranchisement in most parts of the country during the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primaries yesterday (Monday, May 25), I unequivocally reject the concocted results being announced."

Amaechi said he had earlier maintained that he would only accept the outcome of the exercise if it was conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

He said via a post on X:

“There’s no way that about eighty per cent of members of the party were not allowed to vote, and you expect me to accept such results. Then what makes us different from the others?"

Amaechi accused the ADC of engaging in the same practices it had criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (ADC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for, including vote buying, manipulation of results, and voter suppression.

He added that the ADC was founded to provide Nigerians with an alternative political platform capable of “amplifying the voices of the downtrodden” and rescuing the country from “impunity and gross mismanagement.”

ADC: Hayatu-Deen raises rigging allegations

A few hours earlier, another ADC presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen had announced a decision to boycott the entire arrangements for announcement of the party’s presidential primaries results.

In a post on X, Hayatu-Deen made his stance known.

Mohammed Hayatu-Deen alleges rigging in the ADC electoral process as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @Mohayatudeen

Source: Twitter

The Nation quoted Hayatu-Deen as saying:

“I will not be attending the announcement of the ADC Presidential Election Results today (Monday, May 25).

“I am concerned by reports from across the country of widespread vote rigging, some of which I myself observed, and will therefore be taking advice on my next steps.”

Preliminary results from several states indicated that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was leading the race by wide margins, even as final collation has yet to begin in Abuja.

Amaechi’s group boycotts result announcement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Amaechi support group rejected the outcome of the ADC presidential primary that declared Atiku the winner in Imo state, describing the exercise as a “sham.”

The group, known as the Movement for Amaechi’s Presidency and led by Chigozie Alex, alleged that what took place was not a direct primary but a secret selection allegedly carried out in connivance with Atiku’s agents, who moved to undisclosed locations to conduct the process without the presence of other aspirants’ agents and without adherence to the ADC constitution or the Electoral Act.

It claimed that elections were not held in most wards across the state.

Source: Legit.ng