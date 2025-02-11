Is Bill Melugin married? The scoop on his personal life

Bill Melugin is an award-winning journalist and former model based in Los Angeles, United States. He serves as a national correspondent at Fox News and is a well-respected figure in journalism. Many fans are curious about his love life, often asking, "Is Bill Melugin married?" While he is not married, he is in a relationship with model and actress Katy Johnson.

Katy taking a selfie (L) Bill on his way to states to cover rallies & campaign events in the USA (R). Photo: @iamkatyjohnson, @bmelugin33 on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Bill Melugin is in a romantic relationship with Katy Johnson.

Bill and Katy started dating in November 2018.

They have kept their relationship private , sparking speculation about whether they plan to tie the knot.

, sparking speculation about whether they plan to tie the knot. Bill's parents are Audrey Melugin and the late Gary Logen Melugin.

Profile summary

Full name Bill Melugin Gender Male Date of birth 26 February 1985 Age 40 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Orange County, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Father Gary Logen Melugin Mother Audrey Melugin Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Katy Johnson High School Aliso Niguel High School College Arizona State University Profession FOX News correspondent, former model Net worth $3 million Instagram @bmelugin33 X (Twitter) @BillMelugin_ Facebook

Is Bill Melugin married?

The American journalist is unmarried and has never been married. However, he is in a romantic relationship with Katy Johnson. The two started dating in November 2018. On 12 November 2019, Bill posted on his X account celebrating their first love anniversary. Here is his now-deleted tweet:

Today marks one year since this gorgeous girl walked into my life & changed it for the better! @iamkatyjohnson is currently in the Middle East in country number 75 working on her incredible documentary, and even though I think she’s insane for going to some of the places she does, I’m so proud of her for getting out of her comfort zone and following her passion! I’m so incredibly grateful for how supportive she is of my career, and how she’s able to keep my stubbornness in check and calls me out like nobody else! Looking forward to what’s ahead, hurry home so we can celebrate! Love ya!

The two have kept their relationship out of public but are alleged to be still dating. Katy is a model, travel blogger, advocate, and luxury real estate agent from the United States. She is the founder of an NGO called One Model Mission which aims at empowering women through blogs and documentaries.

Top-5 facts about Bill Melugin. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images (modified by author)

Bill Melugin's age and background

The Fox News Channel journalist is 40 years old as of January 2025. He was born on 26 February 1985, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Bill was born in Orange County, California, United States to his parents Audrey Melugin and Gary Logen Melugin. He was raised alongside his brother. Bill's dad was a West Coast manager for AIG, an insurance company. He passed away on 12 May 2016 due to a pulmonary emb*lism while at work.

In May 2023, Bill shared photos on his X account remembering him, with a caption that reads:

Today marks 7 years since I lost my dad very unexpectedly to a pulmonary emb*lism while he was at work. I still ask him to watch over me (and don’t let me screw up) before every live shot, and not a day goes by I don’t miss him. Don’t take anything or anyone for granted folks!

The journalist completed high school in 2008. In the same year, he joined Arizona State University graduating in 2012, with a Bachelor of the Arts. He also studied Spanish Linguistics at the same university.

Career

According to his LinkedIn profile, Melugin started his journalism career during his first year in college working for The Blaze 1330 AM radio from August 2008 to November 2008. Later in January 2010, he worked as a reporter at State Press Television for four months.

The journalist was also a model. He modelled for agencies such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Urban Management, Wilhelmina Models, and FORD/Robert Black Agency. From January 2012 to February 2012, he was a videographer at SunDevils 101.

Bill began working as a newscast production at Cronkite News Watch KAET TV 8.3, where he worked for four months from January 2012 to April 2012. The following month, he got a four-month internship at KNXV-TV ABC 15 and after the internship, he became a reporter and anchor at Cronkite News.

In January 2013, he started working as a reporter at KFOX 14 and after two years and a month, he became the News Anchor at WJZY-TV based in Charlotte, North Carolina Area. In June 2017, he began working as an evening investigative reporter for KTTV-TV FOX II Los Angeles. He has been a national correspondent at FOX News Channel (FNC) since May 2021.

What is Bill Melugin's net worth?

According to Naija News, the Fox reporter's alleged net worth is $3 million. He primarily earns his income from his journalism career.

Bill Melugin's height and weight

The American journalist is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Bill Melugin? He is a national correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). What is Bill Melugin's age? He is 40 years old as of January 2025, having been born on 26 February 1985. Who is Bill Melugin's wife? The American journalist is unmarried and has never been married. However, he has a girlfriend named Katy Johnson. Where is Bill Melugin from? His hometown is Orange County, California, United States. Who are Bill Melugin's parents? His parents are Audrey and Gary Logen Melugin. What high school did Bill Melugin go to? He attended Aliso Niguel High School. Where does Bill Melugin live? He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Bill Melugin's height? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Bill Melugin is a national correspondent for FOX News Channel. His fans' most frequently asked question is, "Is Bill Melugin married?". Bill has never married but is in a romantic relationship with Katy Johnson.

