“Peter Saw vision": Shehu Sani Reacts as Amaechi Rejects Results of ADC Presidential Primaries
- Shehu Sani has commented on the rejection of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primaries results by Rotimi Amaechi
- Mohammed Hayatudeen announced a boycott of the election results collation amid political tensions
- Nigerians expressed mixed reactions to Peter Obi's foresight and political maneuvers
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the rejection of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primaries results by former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.
The other aspirant, a former banker, Mohammed Hayatudeen, also announced his decision to boycott the collation of results.
Senator Sani said Peter Obi saw the vision of what was to happen during the ADC presidential election and decided to defect to the NDC.
He made this known in a post shared via his X handle @ShehuSani on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.
“Hayatudeen to boycott announcement of results and Rotimi rejects results; Peter ‘saw vision’.
Nigerians react as Amaechi rejects ADC results
@LsholaSodiq
Peter Obi didn't see the vision; he was afraid to be defeated. He knew he could not face Atiku in the primary election. Atiku has a better structure to win. No be by online noise.
@de_Iconic001
Una corn dey learn politics from the blessed man. LOL Ati-ikpu didn't disappoint H.E Peter Obi.
@WOnyedika82584
Nobi Una follow dey shout Obi dey fear primary. Shey everywhere don blur abi.
@E62943Ekene
Peter means rock. Obi means man. Therefore, Peter is a man and his rocks.
@kokoetim
Staying ahead of the game is how Peter has survived till now. From the ruling party not wanting him on the ballot, to being lured into a foreclosed alliance that was meant to throw up Atiku. All the others were just props to swell the ranks of the ADC for Atiku.
@Saliu_ade
The party that was supposed to be different is running the same script. Nigeria has been watching this same movie since 1999, and we keep buying tickets hoping the ending changes. It never does.
@Andrew20251
ADC will struggle to win even in Atiku’s pulling unit. The party is dead on arrival.
@_lordsmith
I talk ahm, say Peter Obi too get foresight
ADC presidential primary: Atiku in early lead
Recall that Atiku leads the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primaries with over 1.39 million votes.
Rotimi Amaechi and Mohamamed Hayatu-Deen rejected the ADC presidential primary results amid allegations of irregularities.
ADC adjourned the collation of results to Wednesday, May 27, 2026, as it awaits 12 state results.
Amaechi defeats Atiku in Bayelsa State
Legit.ng earlier reported that Amaechi won the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary in Bayelsa State with 44,404 votes.
The former transportation minister defeated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Hayatu-Deen Muhammed, who contested but fell short of Amaechi.
The ADC presidential primary election took place on May 25, 2026, across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.