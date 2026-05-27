Shehu Sani has commented on the rejection of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primaries results by Rotimi Amaechi

Mohammed Hayatudeen announced a boycott of the election results collation amid political tensions

Nigerians expressed mixed reactions to Peter Obi's foresight and political maneuvers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the rejection of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primaries results by former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The other aspirant, a former banker, Mohammed Hayatudeen, also announced his decision to boycott the collation of results.

Shheu Sani comments on Peter Obi's insight as Amaechi denies ADC results. Photo credit: @ShehuSani/@PeterObi/ Rotimi Amaechi

Source: UGC

Senator Sani said Peter Obi saw the vision of what was to happen during the ADC presidential election and decided to defect to the NDC.

He made this known in a post shared via his X handle @ShehuSani on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

“Hayatudeen to boycott announcement of results and Rotimi rejects results; Peter ‘saw vision’.

Nigerians react as Amaechi rejects ADC results

@LsholaSodiq

Peter Obi didn't see the vision; he was afraid to be defeated. He knew he could not face Atiku in the primary election. Atiku has a better structure to win. No be by online noise.

@de_Iconic001

Una corn dey learn politics from the blessed man. LOL Ati-ikpu didn't disappoint H.E Peter Obi.

@WOnyedika82584

Nobi Una follow dey shout Obi dey fear primary. Shey everywhere don blur abi.

@E62943Ekene

Peter means rock. Obi means man. Therefore, Peter is a man and his rocks.

@kokoetim

Staying ahead of the game is how Peter has survived till now. From the ruling party not wanting him on the ballot, to being lured into a foreclosed alliance that was meant to throw up Atiku. All the others were just props to swell the ranks of the ADC for Atiku.

@Saliu_ade

The party that was supposed to be different is running the same script. Nigeria has been watching this same movie since 1999, and we keep buying tickets hoping the ending changes. It never does.

@Andrew20251

ADC will struggle to win even in Atiku’s pulling unit. The party is dead on arrival.

@_lordsmith

I talk ahm, say Peter Obi too get foresight

ADC presidential primary: Atiku in early lead

Recall that Atiku leads the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primaries with over 1.39 million votes.

Rotimi Amaechi and Mohamamed Hayatu-Deen rejected the ADC presidential primary results amid allegations of irregularities.

ADC adjourned the collation of results to Wednesday, May 27, 2026, as it awaits 12 state results.

Amaechi defeats Atiku in Bayelsa State

Legit.ng earlier reported that Amaechi won the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary in Bayelsa State with 44,404 votes.

The former transportation minister defeated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Hayatu-Deen Muhammed, who contested but fell short of Amaechi.

The ADC presidential primary election took place on May 25, 2026, across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State.

Source: Legit.ng