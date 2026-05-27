Nnamdi Azikiwe University, widely known as UNIZIK and NAU, has officially announced its 2026/2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) cut-off mark for admission

UNIZIK also released the screening guidelines for post-UTME and direct entry screening, and has set a deadline for applications

Candidates who did not choose NAU as their first-choice university but scored the eligible pass mark are also encouraged to visit the JAMB CBT Centres for a change of institution

More details shortly...

UNIZIK mentions its cut-off mark for 2026/2027 screening.

Source: UGC

ELIGIBILITY

Candidates who chose Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka or its affiliate institutions as their first choice in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and have the required 160 pass mark are eligible to apply.

Candidates who did not choose NAU as their first-choice university but scored the eligible pass mark of 160 can also apply on the condition that they visit the JAMB CBT Centers for a change of institution.

Direct Entry candidates must be holders of OND/HND/First Degree or A’ level in relevant disciplines and subjects.

Direct Entry candidates must also ensure that their academic transcripts are forwarded to the Registrar, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and hard copies of their JAMB E-slip, O’level result(s), OND/HND/First Degree or A’level result/s to the office of Deputy Registrar (Admissions) on or before Sunday 21st June, 2026.

Any DE candidate whose transcript is not received before the stipulated period will not be considered for admission.

Source: Legit.ng