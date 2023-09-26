Who is Jenn Carter? Get to know more about the drill rapper

Who is Jenn Carter? Jenn Carter is a young, up-and-coming drill rapper, singer and songwriter from the United States of America. She first gained public recognition in 2019 for her hit song Broken. She is also known for her other notable songs, such as Everybody Shot and Lights Freestyle.

Jenn Carter was raised by a mother who was reportedly a musician and taught her the art of songwriting. As a result, she developed an interest in music from a tender early age. The rapper grew up listening to songs of great musicians like Marvin Gaye and Bill Wither.

Full name Jennifer Oghenekevwe Akpofure Stage name Jenn Carter Gender Female Date of birth 26 March 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, USA Current residence Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Body measurement in inches 32-28-38 Body measurement in centimetres 81-71-96 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relation status Single Profession Songwriter, singer, rapper Net worth $500 thousand Instagram @therealjenncarter YouTube Jenn Carter

Jenn Carter's biography

Where is Jenn Carter from? The American songwriter was born Jennifer Akpofure in Brooklyn in Brooklyn, New York, United States. Despite being born in the United States, the rapper has Nigerian roots as she is of the Yoruba ethnic group. She was raised by her mom, who was reportedly a musician.

What is Jenn Carter's gender?

Jenn's gender has been a subject of interest among fans due to her dress code. Jenn is a female celebrity who loves to wear men's clothing. According to the rapper's Instagram bio, she uses the pronouns she/her.

How old is Jenn Carter?

Jenn Carter's age is 20 years old as of 2023. The drill rapper was born on 26 March 2003. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Rapper Jenn Carter developed an interest in music at a young age. She has been writing and performing music since she was 11. The songwriter was inspired by various genres of music, such as folk, hip-hop, jazz, and blues.

She has also drawn inspiration from popular hip-hop artists such as Anderson Paak and Kendrick Lamar. She later developed a passion for drill rap, a subgenre of rap that originated in Chicago before spreading to other beautiful cities like London and New York.

Jenn commenced her music career in 2019 when she released her first hit, Broken. She has since released two EPs and many singles: Weathered and Unwritten. In 2021, she released Die Richh, featuring her fellow drill artist Kyle Rich.

It also became famous on popular streaming services like Apple Music, SoundCloud, and Spotify. Her music has attracted a significant audience on her social media pages, particularly on Instagram, where she has over 434 thousand followers as of writing.

In addition, the singer has a YouTube channel with over 88 thousand subscribers, where she shares her songs with her fans. Violent lyrics, fast-paced beats, and aggressive delivery characterise her rap style.

Furthermore, the American rapper is famous for collaborating with 41 members, consisting of other drill artists such as Dee Billz and Kyle Richh. Their song, Bent, has received millions of views.

Jenn Carter's songs

Below are some of the songs the American musician has released since she began her music career.

Everybody Shot

Angels

Hazard

Joker

4Life Freestyle

Lights Freestyle

Bizurk

EBS P2

Die Richh

Dougie

Cypher Freestyle

Treeshy

Window Pt2

41 Reasons

How tall is Jenn Carter?

She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. The popular drill rapper weighs approximately 112 pounds or 51 kilograms.

Where is Jenn Carter today?

She currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, United States. Jenn Carter is still active in her music career. Jenn's latest releases on Spotify include What You Are to Me, Letter to My Brother, and Stop Dissing.

FAQs

Who is Jenn Carter? She is an American rapper and songwriter best known for her hit songs such as 4Life Freestyle and Joker. How old is Jenn Carter? She is 20 years old as of 2023. She was born on 26 March 2003. Is Jenn Carter Nigerian? Jenn is American with Nigerian roots. She belongs to the Yoruba ethnic group. Where is Jenn Carter from? Jenn was born in Brooklyn, New York, the United States. Where is Jenn Carter now? The drill rapper lives in Brooklyn, New York, USA. How tall is Jenn Carter? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. What is Jenn Carter's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand as of 2023.

Jenn Carter is a young, up-and-coming drill rapper and singer from the United States. She has showcased her musical potential in the music industry and continues working on new releases. Some of her notable songs include Everybody Shot, 4Life Freestyle, and Hazard.

