Editor’s note: Why do kidnapping networks continue to recover even after major security operations in Nigeria? In this piece, peace and conflict researcher Lekan Olayiwola explains how weak governance, ransom money, poor territorial control, and fading public trust continue to keep the crisis alive.

Nigeria’s kidnapping crisis has evolved into a sophisticated operational economy sustained by weak territorial governance, rural insecurity, intelligence gaps, financial adaptability, and declining public confidence in state protection. What Nigerians are witnessing is not merely the rise of criminals, but the consolidation of an enabling environment in which kidnapping has become profitable, mobile, and resilient.

Why Nigeria’s kidnapping crisis keeps surviving despite repeated crackdowns. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Public concern is understandable and legitimate. Citizens increasingly organise their lives around risk. Parents assess schools through a security lens. Farmers weigh cultivation against the threat of abduction. Transport operators adjust routes and increase fares to cover security costs. This adaptation to danger represents a profound national challenge.

The hidden cost of the kidnap economy

The debate often cycles through outrage, blame, and calls for immediate force following major incidents. These reactions reflect genuine distress, yet addressing the problem effectively requires confronting its structural foundations. Kidnapping persists because the operational environment that supports it remains largely intact. Nigeria cannot sustainably reduce it through reactive measures alone. The strategic task is to dismantle the ecosystem, enabling these networks to survive, regenerate, finance operations, move across territories, and exert psychological pressure.

According to SBM Intelligence’s report (July 2024 to June 2025), at least 4,722 people were abducted in 997 incidents, with kidnappers receiving verified ransom payments of ₦2.57 billion despite demanding nearly ₦48 billion. In the same period, at least 762 people were killed in abduction-related violence. The North-West accounted for a disproportionate share, with Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina particularly affected. Earlier perception data from the NBS also highlighted. widespread exposure, underscoring the national breadth of the crisis.

These ransom figures represent only a fraction of the total economic damage. Insecurity disrupts agricultural productivity, mobility, schooling, investment, and food systems. In parts of the North-West, field-based and humanitarian assessments have reported farmland abandonment of up to 30% in some areas of Kaduna State, alongside food production declines of as much as 60% in parts of Zamfara and Katsina.

Many farmers now cultivate near settlements, pay informal levies, or exit farming entirely. The cumulative effect is rising food prices, weakened rural labour stability, and growing pressure on national food security.

What global experience reveals

This pattern appears in countries with entrenched kidnapping challenges, including Mexico, Colombia, and parts of Brazil, where weak territorial control, limited intelligence coordination, and low institutional trust enabled such networks to expand. The key lesson is that kidnapping persists not only because criminals exist, but because enabling conditions allow relative impunity.

Colombia recorded over 3,500 kidnappings at its peak in 2000. By the early 2010s, this figure had declined by approximately 90%, with estimates commonly placing the reduction at about 91% over the period. Analysts attribute this decline to sustained territorial pressure, strengthened intelligence coordination, specialised anti-kidnapping units such as GAULA, and expanded state presence in previously under-governed areas, rather than isolated or episodic military operations.

Why mobility sustains kidnapping

Mobility remains a critical but underemphasised factor in Nigeria’s kidnapping economy. Abductions are often rapid, but sustaining operations depends on access to forests, rural corridors, highways, communication channels, and local informants. It is therefore as much a problem of movement, concealment, and territorial knowledge as of weaponry.

Effective responses require geographically informed strategies. Permanent forward operating bases in vulnerable corridors are often more effective than temporary deployments, while “clear-and-leave” operations allow groups to relocate and regroup. International experience shows that sustained territorial pressure produces more durable outcomes.

The Nigerian Army has expanded the use of ISR-enabled drones and surveillance platforms in counter-banditry operations across the North-West, including Operation Hadarin Daji, with reported rescues and disruptions in Zamfara and Katsina, though real-time inter-agency coordination remains limited.

Why kidnapping has become harder to stop across parts of Nigeria. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Recent efforts include emerging multi-agency anti-kidnapping fusion structures involving military, police, telecom regulators, and financial intelligence units, with international support. Strengthening these frameworks is key to translating tactical gains into strategic stability.

Following the money

Kidnapping is fundamentally an economic activity. As long as ransom flows remain viable, incentives persist. Several countries have disrupted such networks by tracing payments, monitoring suspicious transfers, targeting logistics, and addressing laundering channels.

Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital financial landscape offers both structural opportunities and systemic risks. The lightning-fast growth of fintech platforms, neobanks, and agent-banking networks has revolutionised financial inclusion, but it has also created an incredibly agile off-ramp for illicit funds. Kidnappers routinely exploit gaps in the enforcement of Tier-1 digital account requirements, using loosely verified bank accounts and proxy point-of-sale (POS) agents to layer, split, and rapidly withdraw ransom payments before security agencies can trigger a freeze.

Furthermore, in rural corridors, a significant portion of these billions is quickly converted back into cash or hard goods like motorcycles, weapons, and foodstuffs, effectively washing the money back into the informal economy. Policy must therefore address financial intelligence, strict fintech KYC compliance, and aggressive tracking of mobile-money cash-out points as actively as physical security.

The danger of a low-trust security order

Security efforts cannot rely on coercion alone. A significant risk is the emergence of a low-trust environment where citizens turn to rumours, ethnic self-help structures, or informal vigilantes. Communities facing repeated threats often support local arrangements out of genuine fear and a sense of abandonment. Their experiences warrant empathy.

However, the unchecked growth of parallel armed actors can fragment national cohesion over time, as seen in parts of the Sahel, Latin America, and East Africa. Nigeria must balance community participation and intelligence sharing with the preservation of the state’s legitimate monopoly on force.

Trust strengthens operational effectiveness. Citizens cooperate more readily with institutions they view as responsive and accountable. Operations conducted with discipline and respect for dignity tend to improve intelligence flow and community support. Behind the statistics lie real human costs: traumatised families, displaced communities, and widespread anxiety. A nation where many feel fundamentally unprotected confronts not only a security issue but a challenge to institutional legitimacy.

Securing civilian life

Prioritising the protection of schools, highways, and farming corridors can restore confidence. Visible civilian security measures often reassure the public more effectively than abstract updates. Rapid response is critical; the first hours frequently determine outcomes.

Investments in mobility, real-time communication, emergency support, and decentralised tactical authority have proven valuable elsewhere. Nigeria’s security personnel demonstrate considerable bravery. The difficulty lies in sustaining integrated presence across vast territories amid logistical and institutional demands.

Closing the gaps

Ultimately, addressing Nigeria’s kidnap economy requires a long-term approach grounded in territorial control, intelligence integration, financial disruption, technological coordination, expanded rural governance, and trust-building. It means recognising that the problem is sustained by gaps in governance, mobility management, economic opportunity, and state presence.

Closing these gaps represents the central task. Nigeria possesses the resources and human capacity to make progress. Success will depend on consistent execution across administrations, focused on dismantling the operational conditions that have made kidnapping economically viable. By prioritising these structural elements, the country can move towards greater security and stability for its citizens.

Lekan Olayiwola is a public-facing peace & conflict researcher/policy analyst focused on leadership, ethics, governance, and political legitimacy in fragile states.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng