What is Bill Gurley’s net worth? How much did he make from Uber?

Bill Gurley is a famous venture capitalist from the United States of America. He is the general partner at Benchmark, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm in San Francisco, California. Bill has also invested in and served on the boards of many companies, including Uber, GrubHub, Zillow, Glassdoor, Sailthru, Vessel, DogVacay, and Brighter. What is Bill Gurley's net worth?

Bill Gurley in San Francisco, California, USA (L). Bill Gurley at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas (R). Photo: David Paul Morris, Mike Jordan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

John William Gurley is considered one of the top dealmakers in the American technology industry. He first gained recognition for being an early investor in the ride-hailing company Uber, but he also invested in many global companies before they went public. Bill Gurley's net worth reflects his sustained achievements and economic prosperity within the tech industry.

Profile summary

Full name John William Gurley Gender Male Date of birth 10 May 1966 Age 58 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Taurus Place of birth Dickinson, Texas, United States Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6'9" Height in centimetres 206 Weight in pounds 210 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lucia Ellen Hart Gurley Father John Rex Gurley, Jr. Siblings Beth Vaughn Marital status Married Wife Amy Gurley Children 3 School Dickinson High School University The University of Texas at Austin, University of Florida Profession Venture capitalist Net worth $600–$1 billion X (Twitter)

What is Bill Gurley's net worth?

According to Market Realist, the American venture capitalist has an alleged net worth of $1 billion. Other sources, such as Finty and Money Inc., allege that his net worth is around $600 million. He has amassed this wealth through his career as a venture capitalist, notably his investments in new companies through Benchmark.

How much did Bill make off Uber?

Bill Gurley's Uber investment return through Benchmark Capital was one of the more well-recognised investments in Silicon Valley. His $11 million investment in Uber in 2011 grew to $8 billion. Gurley has also invested in other companies, including GrubHub, Zillow, Glassdoor, Sailthru, Vessel, DogVacay, and Brighter.

Fast five facts about Bill Gurley. Photo: Stephen Olker/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Bill Gurley’s background

The American venture capitalist was born on 10 May 1966 in Dickinson, Texas, United States, but currently resides in Austin, Texas, United States. He is 58 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Taurus. Bill is an American national of white ethnicity. His parents are Lucia Ellen Hart Gurley and John Rex Gurley, Jr.

Bill Gurley's father worked at NASA, and his mother was a substitute teacher for over 20 years and served as a city councilwoman for 11 years. The businessman grew up alongside his older sister Beth Vaughn. His mother succumbed to Cancer on 4 September 2022 at the age of 86. Bill Gurley reflected on the loss of his mother in a heartfelt tribute via a Facebook post. He wrote:

This past Sunday, I sadly had to say goodbye to my mother after a 12 year battle with Parkinson's. She set a shining example of combining a super-positive outlook on life w/ dedication to the service of others. Super proud of her life & stewardship.

On 12 April 2017, during an interview with the McCombs School of Business, Bill recounted how his upbringing in Houston, surrounded by the space program and a family deeply involved in technology, influenced his career path. He said:

I grew up in Houston. My father was in the space program. He worked at NASA from the very beginning. Half the fathers on my street worked at NASA. I'm 49, so I'm old enough to remember talk about the Apollo program all over my house. My older sister went to Rice [University] as a double-E [electrical engineering] major and was employee 63 at Compaq. So, that also played a role in my interest in tech. She has options. Compaq went public. So I was seeing this stuff that I wouldn't have seen otherwise.

Where did Bill Gurley go to college?

Bill graduated from Dickinson High School in 1984 and later attended the University of Florida, where he graduated in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science degree. While there, he was a member of the men's basketball team.

Later, Bill enrolled at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business and obtained a Master of Business Administration degree in 1993.

Bill Gurley during the WSJDLive Global Technology Conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., on 25 October 2016. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon

Source: Getty Images

Career

Bill Gurley is an American entrepreneur and venture capitalist. He is the general partner at Benchmark, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm in San Francisco, California. He joined the firm in 1999 and has held this position for over twenty years. At Benchmark, Gurley has led investments, many of which have led to acquisitions.

These include GrubHub, Zillow, Glassdoor, Sailthru, Vessel, DogVacay, and Brighter. He serves as a board member on Instawork, Good Eggs, HackerOne, Solv, Nextdoor (IPO in 2021) and Stitch Fix (IPO in 2017). Bill Gurley’s investments have also included Demandforce (acquired by Intuit), Shopping.com (acquired by eBay), The Knot, Uber, and Vudu (acquired by Walmart).

Before entering the venture capital business, Bill was a design engineer at Compaq Computer, where he worked on products such as the 486/50 and Compaq's first multi-processor server. Before Compaq, he worked in the technical marketing group of AMD's embedded processor division.

He was also a member at Hummer Winblad Venture Partners and spent four years on Wall Street as a top-ranked research analyst, including three years at CS First Boston. He has also covered companies including Dell, Compaq and Microsoft and was the lead analyst on the Amazon.com IPO.

Who is Bill Gurley’s wife?

The American businessman has been married to Amy Gurley for a while now. The pair share three children, including Ava, who is a member of Vassar's class of 2026. Bill Gurley's wife worked in banking and equity research in Dallas and New York and later moved to San Francisco, where she worked as a new media analyst.

Bill Gurley at Austin Convention Center on 15 March 2015 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Robert A. Tobiansky

Source: Getty Images

She also worked in marketing at Onsale.com and later as a marketing consultant for various start-ups. She has served on the boards of Opportunity Fund of Northern California. Amy works on the Advisory Board at Opportunity Fund and is an executive producer of a pending television series. She and her husband actively support the Opportunity Fund and KIPP Bay Area.

What is Bill Gurley’s height?

The American venture capitalist is 6 feet 9 inches, or 206 centimetres, tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds or 95 kilograms.

His height inspired his blog, Above the Crowd, and book, eBoys. He has also been featured in The First Inside Account of Venture Capitalist, which profiles his Benchmark team and height.

FAQs

Who is Bill Gurley? He is a prominent venture capitalist and general partner at Benchmark, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm. Where is Bill Gurley from? He was born in Dickinson, Texas, United States of America. How old is Bill Gurley? The popular investor is 58 years old as of 2024. He was born on 10 May 1966. Who is Bill Gurley's wife? He is married to Amy Gurley. Is Bill Gurley still with Uber? Gurley left Uber's board of directors in June 2017, one day after CEO Travis Kalanick resigned. Where is Bill Gurley now? He is still working as a venture capitalist and partner at Benchmark Capital, and he is currently on the Board of Directors at Zillow Group. What is Bill Gurley's net worth? The American venture capitalist allegedly has a net worth of between $600 million and $1 billion. Where is Bill Gurley’s house located? He currently owns a house in Austin, Texas, where he lives with his family.

Bill Gurley's net worth reflects his thriving career as a venture capitalist. He is a general partner at Benchmark and is known for his investment strategies and significant contributions to the tech industry. Over his venture career, he has invested in and served on the board of companies such as GrubHub (IPO: GRUB), Stitch Fix, Uber, and Zillow.com (IPO: Z).

