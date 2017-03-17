E-Money's net worth, houses, source of income, business and more

E-Money is one of the richest persons in Nigeria. He is an investor, entrepreneur, business tycoon, and the chief executive officer of Five Star Music. He also has interests in oil, gas, and shipping. Besides investing in his home country, he owns businesses abroad. Discover E-Money's net worth today.

E-Money's real name is Emeka Okonkwo. He is a Nigerian tycoon with multiple investments in Nigeria and overseas.

Profile summary

Full name Emeka Okonkwo Nickname E-Money Gender Male Date of birth 18th February 1981 Age 41 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Ajegunle, Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria and the United Kingdom Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Zodiac sign Aquarius Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 9" Height in centimetres 175 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married E-Money's wife Juliet Okonkwo Children 3 Siblings 1 Profession Investor, entrepreneur, and business tycoon Instagram @iam_emoney1

E-Money's net worth in 2022

The investor, entrepreneur, and business tycoon has a net worth of $55 million. He makes his money from multiple income streams. Going by the current exchange rate, E-Money's net worth in 2022 in Naira is about 24.04 billion.

Emeka Okonkwo is the younger brother of Kingsley Okonkwo, alias Kcee, a famous Nigerian musician. He is a business mogul born on 18th February 1981, making him 42 years old as of 2022.

What does E-money do for a living?

E-money is also known as Arab Money because of his luxurious lifestyle. He is fond of wearing white and gold clothes that make him look like an Arab Sheikh. What is the net worth of E-money 2022? He is worth about $55 million from the income streams explored below.

Emy Cargo and Shipping Services Nigeria Limited

The tycoon is the chief executive officer of Emy Cargo and Shipping Services Nigeria Limited. The company was established in 2007 to provide shipping and clearing services to the maritime sector of the Nigerian economy.

The firm imports and exports services to customers all over the world. It also sells brand-new and pre-owned exotic cars of American specifications at competitive prices.

Five Star Music

Emeka Okonkwo is also the chief executive officer of a record label called Five Star Music. The record label has signed top Nigerian artists, including Harry Song and KCee.

Five Star Oil & Gas

The entrepreneur also runs an oil and gas company called Five Star Oil & Gas. The firm makes E-money millions of Naira every year.

How does E-Money spend his cash?

The business tycoon is known for his luxurious lifestyle. He often posts flashy pictures on social media. Besides buying expensive shoes and shoes, below are some of his most luxurious possessions.

E-Money's houses

The business mogul owns a gold-furnished luxury mansion in Omole Estate, Ikeja, Lagos. He has posted pictures inside the property, showcasing how he sleeps and sits on gold.

The property is allegedly worth over N250 million. The property's interior resembles an Arabian Sultan's palace with a private gym.

He allegedly owns another mansion in Lekki, Lagos. E-Money and his brother Kcee own a village home in Uli, Anambra State. The two came together to build the massive mansion.

Cars

The business tycoon owns a fleet of SUVs and sports cars. His car collection features a Mercedes Benz Sprinter worth about N30 million, a 2017 Lexus LX 570 Jeep, Jaguar, Range Rover Sport, Rolls Royce, Toyota Hilux, and Land Cruiser.

His car collection is worth millions of Naira. He presented a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon to his brother Kcee on his birthday.

E-Money's private jet

The entrepreneur is a father of three sons based in the United Kingdom with their mother. He splits his time between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, meaning he flies quite often. Although he flies often, he does not own a private jet yet.

Who is richer between E-Money and Obi Cubana?

Obi Cubana, a Nigerian businessman, entertainer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, is richer. He is worth $96 million, while E-Money is worth $55 million.

What is Davido's and E-Money's net worth in 2022?

Singer Davido is worth $10 million in 2022, while E-Money's net worth in 2022 is $55 million.

Who is E-Money's wife?

The business mogul's wife is Juliet Okonkwo. She is based in the United Kingdom with the couple's three sons.

How old is E-Money Nigeria?

The business mogul is 41 years old as of 2022. He was born on 18th February 1981, and his Zodiac sign is Aquarius.

E-Money's net worth in 2022 is quite impressive. The investor, entrepreneur, and business tycoon has multiple sources of income.

