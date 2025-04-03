President Bola Tinubu dismissed Mele Kyari and other NNPCL board members due to concerns over their performance

Tinubu has set ambitious targets for the new leadership, including increasing daily crude oil production to three million barrels by 2030 and boosting gas output to 10 billion cubic meters

The reconstituted NNPCL board includes industry experts, with Musa Ahmadu-Kida as non-executive chairman and representatives from various government ministries

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu’s recently removed Mele Kyari as the head of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), along with other board members.

This move has, however, drawn many reactions from Nigerians and source noted that the move was driven by concerns over their performance and an urgent need to improve crude oil and gas production.

Real Reason Tinubu Sacked Kyari, NNPCL Board Emerges

Why did Tinubu sack Kyari?

Sources within the Presidency revealed that the shake-up was necessary to bring fresh leadership capable of driving much-needed reforms in the sector.

A statement released by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the sweeping changes, stating that all board members appointed in November 2023, including Kyari and Pius Akinyelure, had been relieved of their duties.

The statement further announced that Bashir Ojulari would take over as the Group Chief Executive Officer, with his appointment taking effect from April 2, 2025.

According to a senior official familiar with the matter, the restructuring was essential because the previous leadership had failed to make significant progress in addressing the country’s oil production challenges.

The official explained that while the administration had set clear production targets, the industry continued to struggle with inefficiencies and stagnation.

“We needed to break free from the cycle of poor performance. Some of those in charge were not helping the situation; they had become part of the problem instead of driving solutions,” the official stated.

Another source emphasized that the President’s vision required a team of seasoned professionals who could introduce a fresh approach to managing the nation’s oil assets.

“These appointments are based on competence, not politics. The new team is made up of industry experts who understand the complexities of the sector and can deliver results,” the source added.

Tinubu reels out tasks, targets for new NNPC leadership

Beyond personnel changes, the Presidency has outlined clear performance expectations for the newly appointed leadership.

Tinubu has reportedly directed them to review existing oil blocks, optimize underperforming assets, and work towards increasing Nigeria’s daily crude oil production to two million barrels by 2027 and three million by 2030.

Additionally, the government expects significant improvements in gas production, with a target of 10 billion cubic meters by 2030.

A crucial aspect of the administration’s plan is to ensure that NNPCL plays a stronger role in refining petroleum products.

Onanuga highlighted that Tinubu wants the company to refine at least 200,000 barrels per day by 2027, with further expansion to 500,000 barrels per day by 2030.

Details of new leadership of NNPC

The newly constituted board includes representatives from various geopolitical zones, along with key officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Among them is Musa Ahmadu-Kida, who has been appointed as the non-executive chairman.

He brings decades of experience from the oil industry, having previously worked with Total Exploration and Production.

Ojulari, the new Group CEO, also boasts an extensive background in the energy sector.

Before this appointment, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Africa Energy Company, where he played a major role in the acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company’s assets in Nigeria.

Tinubu acknowledges effort of Kyari's leadership

While the government acknowledges the efforts of the outgoing board, particularly in the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries, it remains committed to driving further reforms to strengthen the country’s oil industry.

Nigeria, despite being a major oil producer, has consistently fallen short of its OPEC production quota, hampered by pipeline vandalism, insufficient investment, and outdated infrastructure.

Tinubu sends congratulatory message to Mele Kyari

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Tinubu sent a congratulatory message to Kyari, now former NNPC boss, on his 60th birthday.

In a statement from the presidency, Tinubu praised the diligence of Kyari in transforming Nigeria's national oil firm into a profitable entity.

The president described Kyari as a good example of his Renewed Hope Agenda, citing his achievement of creating more opportunities in the NNPC.

