Mark Rober's net worth and background: Does the YouTuber have children?

Regarded as the Willy Wonka of rocket science and engineering, top YouTube creator Mart Rober's devotion to scientific curiosity sets him apart. His background as a mechanical engineer has nurtured children's sense of wonder, attracting billions of views on YouTube since 2011. But what is Mark Rober's net worth?

American YouTuber Mark Rober has gained global fame as a creator, uploading science-based videos focused on simple and elaborate experiments. As a former NASA and Apple employee, he contributed greatly to outstanding projects such as NASA's Curiosity Rover in the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Apple's patent on virtual reality for self-driving cars. With such fame and influence, many have wondered what Mark Rober's worth is and whether he is the wealthiest creator now.

How much is Mark Rober's net worth?

According to CA Knowledge and Celebrity Net Worth, the YouTube creator's net worth ranges between $12 million and $15 million. However, other sources, such as CAclubindia, estimate his net worth to be $40 million. This wealth is tied to his employment at NASA and Apple, YouTube earnings, and revenue from CrunchLabs.

In 2023, Forbes ranked him 29th among the world's highest-earning creators. According to Forbes, his earnings from YouTube as of September 2023 were $6 million.

Speaking to Video Production Daily, he divulged details of his earnings through sponsorships and advertisements through social media. He said:

The more eyeballs you get, the more they will pay you. 90% of my revenue used to be from sponsorships, and 10% of it was from ad revenue on YouTube. Now, it has flipped because the channel itself gets so many views, so 60% is from YouTube ads, and 40% is from sponsors.

He added:

My squirrel video is the most-watched video on Facebook. In March and April (2021), it got about 200 million views, which compensates just as well as YouTube if you can make it pop on Facebook.

On the My First Million podcast, fellow YouTuber Samir Chaudry revealed that Mark Rober's CrunchLabs earnings surpass his YouTube earnings. CrunchLabs is a science-based toy company that encourages children to think like engineers. According to Ryan Mathews, the company earns him $3 million monthly.

Mark Rober's age and background

Rober was born on 11 March 1980 in Orange County, California, United States, to a family of five. As of August 2024, the American influencer is 44 years old. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

His mother died early in his career from ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). While the American entertainer does not divulge details of his close family members, he does not shy away from giving them credit for their influence on his life and career. In an interview with Colin and Samir, he acknowledged his mum's influence on his career, saying;

I grew up in a home where we all did chores. I was helping with dinner, and my mom asked me to cut the onions, but they make you cry, so I went upstairs, got our goggles, came down and put them on. My mom saw that, and I remember her laughing and saying, 'Oh, that is a great idea.' She took a picture which back then meant something. To me, it represented being encouraged to be creative and to come up with solutions.

Where did Mark Rober go to college?

The YouTube creator attended Brea Olinda High School in Brea, California. He later enrolled at Brigham Young University, pursuing a Mechanical Engineering degree. Between 2010 and 2014, he completed his Master's in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Southern California. He also received an honorary fellowship from the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

Career

Rober began his eight-year career at NASA in September 2004 as a mechanical engineer at the institution’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He joined YouTube on 20 October 2011 and has since created 166 videos that have garnered 7 billion views as of August 2024.

After leaving NASA in 2013, he joined Morph Costumes, serving as the vice president of new product design. Morph Costumes is an innovative getup and Halloween wear company that produces interactive costumes. He is the brains behind Digital Dudz, an app that brings animated costumes to life.

In June 2015, he joined Apple as a product design engineer in the special projects group. According to Apple Insider, his work at the company was centred around projects such as a patented augmented virtual display system for self-driving cars. When implemented, the VR display would help combat motion sickness.

Who is Mark Rober's wife?

The American inventor is married to Lisa Rober. Unlike most celebrity couples, the Rober and his wife have successfully managed to stay out of the public eye. However, he frequently acknowledges his wife's support in his career, such as her help filming a Halloween costume in 2011 that set the stage for his success in costume design through Digital Dudz.

Mark Rober's son

Rober and his wife have one son. The couple prefers to shield their son from the public eye to safeguard his well-being as he is autistic.

Through the Color the Spectrum Live, Mark Rober and several well-known celebrities raised $3 million for NEXT for Autism, a charity organisation that addresses the needs of autistic people.

Mark Rober's net worth clearly indicates his dedication to science, education, and innovation. His extensive wealth, social media reach, and influence have contributed to various philanthropic ventures. He is married to Lisa Rober, with whom he has one son.

