Global site navigation

Local editions

Anthony Anderson's net worth: is he a millionaire in 2024?
Celebrity biographies

Anthony Anderson's net worth: is he a millionaire in 2024?

by  Brian Oroo 6 min read

Anthony Anderson is an American actor, comedian and game show. He is known for portraying Louis Booker in Kangaroo Jack. He is also known for films such as Grownish, Small Town Crime and My Baby Daddy. He has been nominated for BET Awards, Critics Choice and Primetime Emmy Awards. Due to his success in the entertainment industry, many are curious about his fortune. So, what is Anthony Anderson's net worth?

Anthony Anderson in the "Oh Brother!" episode of We Are Family (L).The comedian during NBC's "Law & Order" Press Junket at Studio 525 (R)
Anthony Anderson in the "Oh Brother!" episode of We Are Family (L). The actor during NBC's "Law & Order" Press Junket at Studio 525 (R). Photo: Fox, Hippolyte Petit (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Anthony Anderson's net worth has been increasing since the beginning of his career in the early 1990s. He has gained recognition in the entertainment industry, working on projects with his mother, who is also an entertainer. He has not only gained fame but also a significant wealth.

Profile summary

Real nameAnthony Anderson
GenderMale
Date of birth15 August 1970
Age53 years old (as of July 2024)
Zodiac signLeo
Place of birthCompton, California, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, United States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'10''
Height in centimetres178
Weight in pounds223
Weight in kilograms 101
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
MotherDoris Bowman
FatherSterling Bowman
Siblings1
Marital statusDivorced
Ex-wifeAlvina Stewart
Children2
SchoolHollywood High School
CollegeHoward University
ProfessionActor, comedian, game show host
Net worth$25 million
Instagram@anthonyanderson

Read also

Tracy Morgan's net worth (2024): how rich is he after the accident?

What is Anthony Anderson's net worth?

According to multiple sources such as Celebrity Net Worth, Style Caster, and Parade.com, the American actor is worth millions as of 2024. His net worth is alleged to be $25 million. He generates his wealth from his career as an actor, comedian and producer.

Anthony Anderson's house and cars

The American comedian sold his Los Angeles home in August 2022 for $2.1 million. He initially bought the house in 2005 for $1.1 million. The 3451-square foot- home has three bedrooms. He also owns a Mediterranean mansion in Encino worth $4.8 million. He bought the house in 2017.

The actor owns a Mercedes Maybach, which he bought in 2016 for $198,000.

Where is Anthony Anderson from?

The actor was born in Compton, California, United States of America. Anthony Anderson's mom is Doris Hancox, a telephone operator and actress. She has worked with her son on various projects, such as hosting the show To Tell the Truth and We Are Family.

Read also

Benny Blanco's net worth (2024), age, height, ethnicity and parents

The comedian was raised by his mother and stepfather, Sterling Bowman, who owned a chain of clothing stores. His stepfather is deceased—he died from diabetes in 2022.

Quick facts about Anthony Anderson
Top-5 facts about Anthony Anderson. Photo: Corey Nickols/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

The actor has a younger half-brother, Derrick Bowman. Anthony Anderson's brother is an ICU nurse. He is currently an emergency room technician at MLK Community Healthcare. Derrick appeared in the Celebrity Family Feud show in 2015 with his brother and mother.

Career

He is an actor, comedian, and game show host. In an interview with Today with Hoda & Jenna, his mother said that she had known her son would be an entertainer since the age of five. When asked how she knew he would be an entertainer, she said that every day his son woke up, he would think of ways to embarrass her.

Every day he wake up, he would think of how can I embarrass my mama today.

Read also

What is Clive Davis' net worth in 2024 and what is he doing now?

Anderson made his acting debut in the 1995 television series The Wayan Bros, starring as the comedic Guy in Jail. His other early television works include NYPD Blue, High Incident, and In the House.

He rose to prominence in 2005 when he played the role of Key in Hustle & Flow. He is also known for his sitcoms, All About the Andersons and The Bernie Mac Show.

Anthony's IMDb profile shows he has over 100 credits as an actor. He is also a producer known for his work in films such as The GOAT, Grown-ish, and House Hunters. Below are some of the films he has appeared in:

YearFilmRole
2012–2013The Guys with KidsGary
2011The Big YearBill Clemont
2010The Backup PlanPlayground Dad
2007TransformersGlen Whitman
2006Campus LadiesJames
2006The Last StandJay
2005Veronica MarsPercy' Bone'Hamiltonn
2005King's RansomMalcolm King
2003Cradle 2 the GraveTommy

Read also

Little Richard's net worth, wife, cause of death and who inherited his fortune

Who is Anthony Anderson's wife?

The American actor married Alvina Stewart in September 1999. However, the two divorced in 2023. His ex-wife first filed for divorce in 2015 and later dismissed the petition in 2017 after reconciliation.

In March 2022, she filed for a second divorce. They settled their divorce in September 2023, and the terms of their divorce settlement stated that the comedian was to pay his ex-wife a $20,000-month alimony if he got less than $2 million per year.

Anthony Anderson's kids

Anthony Anderson's family comprise two children. The American game show host shares two children with his ex-wife, Kyra Anderson and Nathan Anderson. Their first child, Kyra, was born in 1996. Their son Nathan is an actor and has appeared in films such as Act Your Age and Richie Rich.

What is Anthony Anderson doing now?

Read also

Reggie Jackson's net worth (2024): what is he doing now?

As of 2024, the comedian has been hosting events. He is also focusing on the Anderson Family Foundation, which aims to provide funds for charitable organizations. On 19 June 2024, he shared a video on Instagram announcing an event to celebrate the 6th Annual Anderson Family Foundation.

He is also raising awareness about type 2 diabetes. He was diagnosed with the illness in 2002. In an interview with CBS Detroit, he said that his father passed away from complications of diabetes because they had no idea that he was diabetic.

I went to the doctor, and they were like, yeah, you got it. You got high cholesterol, you have high blood pressure, and you have type 2 diabetes…unfortunately for my dad, he passed away from the complications of diabetes; we had no idea that he was diabetic.

Read also

Ray Romano's net worth (2024), age, height, family

In an interview with Steve Harvey, he said that he uses his platforms to raise awareness about the illness. He has partnered with Novo Nordisk, a leading global healthcare company.

We entered into a partnership with Novo Nordisk… Personally, I've partnered with them, and we have a new campaign called Get Real about diabetes and a Facebook page that you can go to to learn how to live with this disease and manage this disease.

FAQs

  1. Who is Anthony Anderson? He is an American comedian, actor, and game show host known for hosting We Are Family.
  2. Where does Anthony Anderson come from? He hails from Compton, California, United States of America.
  3. Who is Anthony Anderson's biological mother? His mother is Doris Bowman.
  4. What does Anthony Anderson's brother do? His brother, Derrick Bowman, is an ICU nurse.
  5. Is Anthony Anderson a millionaire? Yes, the comedian is worth $25 million.
  6. When did Anthony Anderson get married? He married Alvina Stewart in 1999, and they divorced in 2023.

Read also

Jeremy Allen White's net worth, house, who is he married to?

Anthony Anderson's net worth is a blend of talent and hard work. He started acting in the 1990s and is now widely recognised for his comedic roles. The father of two was married to Alvina Stewart, and they got divorced in 2023.

Legit.ng recently published Kathie Lee's net worth. She is a television presenter, singer, songwriter, actress, and producer known for hosting Live With Regis and Kathie Lee. Kathie was born in Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America.

Kathie Lee gained prominence in the 1970s as a singer in the game show Name That Tune. She was raised alongside her two siblings, David Paul and Michael Mader. Learn more about her in the post.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Brian Oroo avatar

Brian Oroo (Lifestyle writer) Brian Oroo has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since 2021. His main area of specialization is on topics regarding lifestyle, celebrities, news, and many more. He won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Brian graduated with a Bsc. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University (JKUAT) in 2021. In 2023, Brian finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. His email is brianoroo533@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel