Anthony Anderson's net worth: is he a millionaire in 2024?

Anthony Anderson is an American actor, comedian and game show. He is known for portraying Louis Booker in Kangaroo Jack. He is also known for films such as Grownish, Small Town Crime and My Baby Daddy. He has been nominated for BET Awards, Critics Choice and Primetime Emmy Awards. Due to his success in the entertainment industry, many are curious about his fortune. So, what is Anthony Anderson's net worth?

Anthony Anderson in the "Oh Brother!" episode of We Are Family (L). The actor during NBC's "Law & Order" Press Junket at Studio 525 (R). Photo: Fox, Hippolyte Petit (modified by author)

Anthony Anderson's net worth has been increasing since the beginning of his career in the early 1990s. He has gained recognition in the entertainment industry, working on projects with his mother, who is also an entertainer. He has not only gained fame but also a significant wealth.

Profile summary

Real name Anthony Anderson Gender Male Date of birth 15 August 1970 Age 53 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Compton, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 223 Weight in kilograms 101 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Doris Bowman Father Sterling Bowman Siblings 1 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Alvina Stewart Children 2 School Hollywood High School College Howard University Profession Actor, comedian, game show host Net worth $25 million Instagram @anthonyanderson

What is Anthony Anderson's net worth?

According to multiple sources such as Celebrity Net Worth, Style Caster, and Parade.com, the American actor is worth millions as of 2024. His net worth is alleged to be $25 million. He generates his wealth from his career as an actor, comedian and producer.

Anthony Anderson's house and cars

The American comedian sold his Los Angeles home in August 2022 for $2.1 million. He initially bought the house in 2005 for $1.1 million. The 3451-square foot- home has three bedrooms. He also owns a Mediterranean mansion in Encino worth $4.8 million. He bought the house in 2017.

The actor owns a Mercedes Maybach, which he bought in 2016 for $198,000.

Where is Anthony Anderson from?

The actor was born in Compton, California, United States of America. Anthony Anderson's mom is Doris Hancox, a telephone operator and actress. She has worked with her son on various projects, such as hosting the show To Tell the Truth and We Are Family.

The comedian was raised by his mother and stepfather, Sterling Bowman, who owned a chain of clothing stores. His stepfather is deceased—he died from diabetes in 2022.

Top-5 facts about Anthony Anderson. Photo: Corey Nickols/Getty Images (modified by author)

The actor has a younger half-brother, Derrick Bowman. Anthony Anderson's brother is an ICU nurse. He is currently an emergency room technician at MLK Community Healthcare. Derrick appeared in the Celebrity Family Feud show in 2015 with his brother and mother.

Career

He is an actor, comedian, and game show host. In an interview with Today with Hoda & Jenna, his mother said that she had known her son would be an entertainer since the age of five. When asked how she knew he would be an entertainer, she said that every day his son woke up, he would think of ways to embarrass her.

Every day he wake up, he would think of how can I embarrass my mama today.

Anderson made his acting debut in the 1995 television series The Wayan Bros, starring as the comedic Guy in Jail. His other early television works include NYPD Blue, High Incident, and In the House.

He rose to prominence in 2005 when he played the role of Key in Hustle & Flow. He is also known for his sitcoms, All About the Andersons and The Bernie Mac Show.

Anthony's IMDb profile shows he has over 100 credits as an actor. He is also a producer known for his work in films such as The GOAT, Grown-ish, and House Hunters. Below are some of the films he has appeared in:

Year Film Role 2012–2013 The Guys with Kids Gary 2011 The Big Year Bill Clemont 2010 The Backup Plan Playground Dad 2007 Transformers Glen Whitman 2006 Campus Ladies James 2006 The Last Stand Jay 2005 Veronica Mars Percy' Bone'Hamiltonn 2005 King's Ransom Malcolm King 2003 Cradle 2 the Grave Tommy

Who is Anthony Anderson's wife?

The American actor married Alvina Stewart in September 1999. However, the two divorced in 2023. His ex-wife first filed for divorce in 2015 and later dismissed the petition in 2017 after reconciliation.

In March 2022, she filed for a second divorce. They settled their divorce in September 2023, and the terms of their divorce settlement stated that the comedian was to pay his ex-wife a $20,000-month alimony if he got less than $2 million per year.

Anthony Anderson's kids

Anthony Anderson's family comprise two children. The American game show host shares two children with his ex-wife, Kyra Anderson and Nathan Anderson. Their first child, Kyra, was born in 1996. Their son Nathan is an actor and has appeared in films such as Act Your Age and Richie Rich.

What is Anthony Anderson doing now?

As of 2024, the comedian has been hosting events. He is also focusing on the Anderson Family Foundation, which aims to provide funds for charitable organizations. On 19 June 2024, he shared a video on Instagram announcing an event to celebrate the 6th Annual Anderson Family Foundation.

He is also raising awareness about type 2 diabetes. He was diagnosed with the illness in 2002. In an interview with CBS Detroit, he said that his father passed away from complications of diabetes because they had no idea that he was diabetic.

I went to the doctor, and they were like, yeah, you got it. You got high cholesterol, you have high blood pressure, and you have type 2 diabetes…unfortunately for my dad, he passed away from the complications of diabetes; we had no idea that he was diabetic.

In an interview with Steve Harvey, he said that he uses his platforms to raise awareness about the illness. He has partnered with Novo Nordisk, a leading global healthcare company.

We entered into a partnership with Novo Nordisk… Personally, I've partnered with them, and we have a new campaign called Get Real about diabetes and a Facebook page that you can go to to learn how to live with this disease and manage this disease.

FAQs

Who is Anthony Anderson? He is an American comedian, actor, and game show host known for hosting We Are Family. Where does Anthony Anderson come from? He hails from Compton, California, United States of America. Who is Anthony Anderson's biological mother? His mother is Doris Bowman. What does Anthony Anderson's brother do? His brother, Derrick Bowman, is an ICU nurse. Is Anthony Anderson a millionaire? Yes, the comedian is worth $25 million. When did Anthony Anderson get married? He married Alvina Stewart in 1999, and they divorced in 2023.

Anthony Anderson's net worth is a blend of talent and hard work. He started acting in the 1990s and is now widely recognised for his comedic roles. The father of two was married to Alvina Stewart, and they got divorced in 2023.

Legit.ng recently published Kathie Lee's net worth. She is a television presenter, singer, songwriter, actress, and producer known for hosting Live With Regis and Kathie Lee. Kathie was born in Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America.

