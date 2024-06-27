Nas' net worth (2024): the rapper's background, career, wife and parents

Nas is a rapper, songwriter, actor, and entrepreneur from the United States. He is widely known for his 1994 debut album, Illmatic, which ranked among the greatest hip-hop albums ever. The rapper has immersed himself in the business world, which is reflected in his fortune. What is Nas' net worth?

Nas at Culina Modern Italian on February 03, 2023 (L). The American rapper at the 2024 Tribeca Festival on June 14, 2024. Photo: Arnold Turner, Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nas Jones debuted his musical career in 1991. He has produced numerous hits, including I Can, Hate Me Now, One Mic, and The World Is Yours. As a result, Nas' net worth has grown tremendously, having released 42 albums and sold over 35 million albums worldwide.

Profile summary

Real name Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones Nickname Nas Gender Male Date of birth 14 September 1973 Age 50 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, USA Current residence Calabasas, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 176 Weight in pounds 178 Weight in kilograms 81 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Mother Fannie Ann Father Olu Dara Siblings 1 Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Kelis Rogers Children 2 Profession Rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor, and entrepreneur Net worth $70 million

What is Nas' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla and other similar sources, Nas rapper is alleged to be worth $70 million. He has made wealth from his long music career.

Apart from music, Nas has also made money as a venture capitalist. He co-founded Queensbridge Venture Partners, whose primary goal is to invest in technology startups. This move led to successful investments in companies like Dropbox, Lyft, Robinhood, Coinbase, Ring and Pluto TV.

Is Nas a billionaire?

The rap legend is not a billionaire. According to Forbes, he (QueensBridge) sold his investment in Ring, a doorbell company, to Amazon for $1.1 billion in 2018. He allegedly received $25 million from the deal.

Nas' age and background

The record producer is 50 years old as of June 2024. He was born on 14 September 1973, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

The American rapper was born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones in Brooklyn, New York, United States. He is an American of African-American ethnicity.

Top-5 facts about Nas. Photo: Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

His father, Charles Jones III, is professionally known as Olu Dara, while his mother is Fannie Ann. Olu Dara is a jazz and blues musician from Mississippi, and his mother was a U.S. Postal Service worker from North Carolina. Nas' parents divorced in 1985, and his mother passed away in 2002 after battling breast cancer.

Nas' family relocated to the Queensbridge housing project in the Long Island City community area in Queens. He grew up alongside his brother Jabari Fret, professionally known as Jungle. He is a rapper and a member of the hip-hop group Bravehearts.

Career

Nas is a rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor and entrepreneur. As a teenager, he became interested in music and went by Kid Wave before adopting the moniker Nasty Nas. His neighbour, Willie "Ill Will" Graham, played hip-hop music, significantly contributing to his love for music.

His breakthrough debut album, Illmatic, dropped in 1994. He has since released numerous albums, including It Was Written, God's Son, Nastradamus and Untitled.

Between 2001 and 2005, the rapper was involved in a highly publicized feud with fellow American rapper Jay-Z. He recorded a diss track titled Ether. In January 2006, he got signed to Def Jam, a label owned by Jay Z, ending their four-year beef.

Nas has released hit singles like Stillmatic Freestyle, Undying Love, and Made You Look. The rapper was also a member of the hip-hop group The Firm, which released one album.

As an actor, Nas played Sincere in the 1998 film Belly and as himself in the 2016 Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. He has written soundtracks for movies like Overlord and Blood Diamond.

Nas is also a businessman. He has invested in various business ventures, such as Proven, Mass Appeal Magazine, and ViralGains. The American entrepreneur has partnered with Hennessy and worked on their campaign, Wild Rabbit.

He has also partnered with Koru, a job placement startup that funds college graduates. The rapper is the co-owner of LANDR and joined the New York City soul food restaurant Sweet Chick in 2015.

Who is Nas' wife?

The hip-hop star does not have a wife. However, he was married to American singer Kelis. The two married on 8 January 2005 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, after being engaged for two years.

Rapper NAS attends The Universal Hip Hop Museum Groundbreaking Ceremony held in Bronx Point on May 20, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

On 6 September 2018, Nas replied to the accusations, alleging that Kelis was slandering his name in readiness for their son's custody battle. He accused her of abusing his daughter, Destiny, from a previous relationship.

Kelis and Nas welcomed their first son, Knight, on 21 July 2009. The rapper announced his son's birth at a gig in Queens, New York, against Kelis's wishes. The couple's marriage did not last long, and they divorced on 21 May 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. Kelis accused the rapper of being abusive mentally and physically.

FAQs

Who is Nas? He is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor and entrepreneur. Where is Nas from? He was born in e Brooklyn, New York, but grew up in Queens, New York, United States. How much is Nas worth? The American rapper is alleged to be worth $70 million as of 2024. How many Grammys does Nas have? The rapper won one Grammy Award in 2021 for his album King's Disease. However, he has been nominated 16 times. How many children does Nas have? He has two children, a daughter and a son. Who does Nas have a daughter by? The American record producer has a daughter named Destiny with Carmen Bryan. She was born on 15 June 1994. Who is Nasir Jones married to? He is not married as of 2024. However, he married R&B singer Kelis in 2005 but went their separate ways in 2010.

Nas' net worth shows his dedication to entertainment and entrepreneurship. He has been in the music industry for over thirty years, excelling as a rapper, record producer, and actor. The father of two has invested in various business ventures and resides in Calabasas, California, United States.

Legit.ng published an article about Jennifer Hudson's net worth. Hudson is an American singer, actress, and TV personality who rose to stardom in 2004 as a finalist in the American reality TV show American Idol.

Jennifer Hudson was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States. She began singing at a young age in her church choir. Some of her hit songs include Isn't Love, No One Gonna Love You, and Here I Am. Find out how much the singer is worth and how she amassed it.

Source: Legit.ng