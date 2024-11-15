Lindsey Vonn is an American former alpine ski racer. She is famous as the first woman to win an Olympic gold in downhill skiing and for securing four World Cup championships and 82 World Cup race victories. Her remarkable achievements have sparked curiosity about her personal life, particularly those interested in knowing who Lindsey Vonn's boyfriend is now.

Lindsey Vonn at the F1 Accelerate Summit at the Rubell Museum (L). Lindsey Vonn during A Year In Time at The Plaza Hotel (R). Photo: Rodrigo Varela, Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Lindsey Vonn was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States of America. She started skiing at three and competed in her first international competition at nine. Lindsey is also an actress known for her role as the Secretary in Law & Order. Lindsey Vonn's former boyfriends include athletes and actors.

Profile summary

Full name Lindsey Caroline Kildow Vonn Gender Female Date of birth 18 October 1984 Age 40 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Norwegian-Irish-German-English Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Linda Krohn Father Alan Kildow Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Diego Osorio School University of Missouri High School Profession Alpine ski racer Instagram @lindseyvonn X (Twitter) @lindseyvonn Facebook @lindseyvonn YouTube Lindsey Vonn

Lyndsey Vonn's boyfriends

Lyndsey Vonn's love life has been in the headlines several times because of her associations with famous celebrities. She has been in several past relationships, some resulting in engagements and marriages. Here is what her relationship history looks like.

1. Thomas Vonn

Lindsey Vonn and husband Thomas Vonn during the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on 18 April 2010. Photo: Denise Truscello (modified by author)

Thomas Vonn is an American former alpine ski racer known for competing for the United States Ski Team at the 2002 Winter Olympics. Thomas Vonn and Lyndsey Vonn were in a relationship that led to a 6 years marriage. They met when they both took the Salt Lake City slopes for the 2002 Winter Olympics and married in 2007.

The two called it quits in 2011, and their divorce was finalised in 2013. In a 24 January 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the ski racer revealed that she felt more empowered and in charge of her life and career after her divorce.

The year after my divorce was the first time I was really in charge of my own career—in charge of my life. I had heard a lot of people say that I couldn't do anything without a man by my side. I went on to have the best season of my career, and I felt so empowered after finishing that season. You know, I had one four discipline titles, and I just… felt like I was on top of the world, and I got myself there by myself.

2. Tiger Woods

Golfer Tiger Woods (L) and ski racer Lindsey Vonn attend Tiger Jam 2014 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on 17 May 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Tiger Woods is an American professional golfer. The famous athlete has won over 100 Tour events and was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 1996. He has also won accolades such as the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Best Male Golfer ESPY award.

Lyndsey Vonn and Tiger Woods dated in 2013. Tiger Woods confirmed his relationship with Lindsey Vonn after sharing a post on Facebook on 18 March 2013. He announced that he was dating the ski racer and expressed how nice meeting her was.

Something nice that's happened off the course was meeting Lindsey Vonn. Lindsey and I have been friends for some time, but over the last few months, we have become very close and are now dating. We thank you for your support and for respecting our privacy. We want to continue our relationship, privately, as an ordinary couple and continue to compete as athletes.

The two broke up in May 2015, but they are still friends. According to CNN, Lindsey Vonn said that the three years she dated Tiger Woods were amazing and that she had no regrets.

I mean, I loved him and I still love him. I had an amazing three years with him. Sometimes, things just don't work out; unfortunately, it didn't work out for us. But I don't have any regrets and I think we're both in a pretty good place.

3. Charlie Ebersol

Actor Charlie Ebersol during Clarius Entertainment's My All American premiere at The Grove on 9 November 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

The American ski racer was also romantically involved with Charlie Ebersol, Britney Spears' ex-boyfriend. He is an entrepreneur and filmmaker. They sparked dating rumours in 2015 after being spotted in public twice. According to Page Six, they were seen arriving in a car at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, Queens.

4. Alexander Ludwig

Actor Alexander Ludwig attends the "Heels" season finale Atlanta screening at Regal Atlantic Station on 6 October 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Alexander Ludwig is a famous actor and country musician. He is known for playing notable roles in films such as Vikings, Race to Witch Mountain and Lone Survivor.

The actor and Lindsey Vonn sparked dating rumours in April 2016 after they were seen leaving dinner at West Hollywood restaurant Craig. According to Yahoo Entertainment, Alexander put his arms around her as they left the restaurant.

5. Kenan Smith

Lindsey Vonn and Kenan Smith during the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on 12 July 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone (modified by author)

Lindsey Vonn dated Kenan Smith for almost one year. The two started dating in November 2016 and broke up in November 2017. As per AOL, they broke up because of their busy schedules, and their breakup was amicable.

6. PK Subban

P. K. Subban during the "Black Ice" premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on 10 September 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Emma McIntyre

PK Subban is a former hockey player. He won the 2013 Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defender and is known for winning two World Junior Championships as Canada's junior international team member.

The athlete met Lindsey Vonn at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. The two got engaged in 2019. In an interview with Graham Bensinger, the ski racer revealed how PK Subban proposed to her.

I had a meeting. He was all dressed up, was all sweaty, and just worked out. He was acting a little bit weird, and then he was filtering his pocket. He pulled out the ring, and I was like, 'What?'…He got on one knee and gave me this emerald, which is his birthstone and my favourite colour…of course, I said yes cause I love him.

The two planned to get married in the summer of 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they could not wed at the time. However, in December 2020, the two announced their breakup on Instagram. According to People, PK Subban wrote the following:

Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared

Is Lindsey Vonn in a relationship now?

Former US World Cup alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn with boyfriend Diego Osorio during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on 18 November 2023. Photo: Kym Illman

The American ski racer is in a relationship with Diego Osorio, a famous actor. He is also the founder and CEO of Lobos 1707, a premium tequila line. Diego Osorio and Lindsey Vonn sparked dating rumours in May 2021 after they were spotted holding hands in New York City.

Are Lindsey Vonn and Diego Osorio still together? The couple is still together. They recently purchased a home together in Miami Beach, Florida.

FAQs

Who is Lindsey Vonn? She is an American former alpine ski racer. Where is Lindsey Vonn from? She hails from Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States of America. Is Lindsay Vonn still married? The American athlete is not married to anyone. She married Thomas Vonn in 2007 and ended the marriage in 2013. Did Lindsey Vonn have a baby? No, the American ski racer does not have any children. What is Lindsey Vonn's height? She is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. Who is Lindsey Vonn dating? She is dating Diego Osorio. They have been together since 2021. Who are Lindsey Vonn's parents? Her parents are Linda Krohn and Alan Kildow. How long were Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods together? The two dated for nearly three years before calling it quits in May 2015.

Based on her relationship history, Lindsey Vonn's boyfriends are famous personalities in the entertainment industry. She has been in several relationships, one of which led to engagement. Currently, she is in a relationship with Diego Osorio, the founder of Lobos 1707, a tequila company.

