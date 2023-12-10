Ally Love’s age, height, parents, education, net worth

Ally Love is an American entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast, social media personality, and dancer widely known for being an instructor for Peloton, an American digital fitness company. She is famous for hosting Brooklyn Nets games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. What is Ally Love's age?

Ally in a black top and black and white checkered trousers at at NBC. Photo: Nathan Congleton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ally Love is the founder and CEO of Love Squad, a self-care website that empowers women to build their careers. It also sells personal merchandise, including joggers, shorts, T-shirts, and accessories. Ally Love's bio has all you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Real name Lynn Hazan Love Famous as Ally Love Gender Female Date of birth 6 April 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Manhattan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 149 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Andrew Haynes Education New World School of Arts, Fordham University Profession Entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast, social media influencer, dancer, model Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @allymisslove TikTok @allymisslove Facebook

What is Ally Love's age?

The American dancer is 37 years old as of 2023. She was born on 6 April 1986. Her zodiac sign is Aries. Ally was born and raised in Miami, Florida, and later relocated to New York City to pursue her career.

She was involved in a severe car accident at the age of nine and suffered a major injury in her legs. Fortunately, she recovered from the accident despite the doctors saying she would never walk normally again.

Not much is known about Ally Love's parents except that her mother celebrates her birthday on 8 November every year.

Ally Love's educational background

The professional dancer had her high school education at the New World School of the Arts. She then moved to Fordham University, where she earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. The influencer majored in dance and minored in Theology.

Career

Ally is a true definition of a jack of all trades. She is a well-known fitness enthusiast, model, dancer, and social media influencer.

She began her career as a dancer for the New York Knicks. She later moved to modelling and appeared in famous media outlets like Health, Self, and Fitness magazines.

She has also modelled for prestigious brands like Under Armour, Target, Victoria's Secret, and Reebok. The American dancer became the in-arena host of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in 2012.

She has been interviewing players, fans, and coaches throughout the game. Furthermore, she has been a Peloton instructor at Peloton Cycle since 2017. She teaches cycling, running, and strength classes.

She is also the CEO and founder of a fitness and lifestyle blog, Love Squad. She founded the blog in 2015 to empower women in fitness, business, and life by facilitating motivational and educational conversations. She also sells personal merchandise of the brand, like T-shirts, joggers, shorts, sunglasses, and accessories.

She also created her video series, The Basics of Bossing Up, where she discusses key virtues and presents takeaways for her fans to implement in their lives. The Peloton instructor is also a global ambassador for Adidas.

Ally has recently hit the headlines for hosting the Netflix competition reality show Dance 100. The show's first season was released in March 2023. She is currently signed to the top agency, CAA and has been the co-host for the US Open morning show, The Warm Up.

Aside from that, she is also a social media influencer with over 921 thousand followers on Instagram and 32 thousand followers on TikTok. Her Facebook account has more than 169 thousand followers. She is also active on Twitter, with 49 thousand followers.

What is Ally Love's net worth?

According to Buzz Learn, Idol Net Worth, and other similar websites, her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $8 million. She has earned her wealth mainly from her career as a fitness instructor, model, and entrepreneur.

Is Ally Love still married?

She is still married to Andrew Haynes, a corporate financier. The couple has been together for more than a decade. Ally first shared their relationship on her Instagram page in 2018, with a photo of the pair in Paris, France.

Ally Love's husband, Andrew, proposed to Ally on the Christmas Eve of 2020 while on a vacation in Mexico. The couple eventually married in August 2021 at the Rosewood Mayakoba resort in Mexico, in a five-day wedding event that started on 31 July 2021. They live in Manhattan.

How tall is Ally Love?

The American model poses in red attire. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Source: Getty Images

Ally Love's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 149 pounds or 68 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Ally Love? She is an entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast, and social media personality from the United States. How old is Ally Love? She is 37 years old as of 2023. She was born on 6 April 1986. What is Ally Love's nationality? She is American. What is Ally Love's real name? Her real name is Lynn Hazan Love. What is Ally Love's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $8 million as of 2023. How tall is Ally Love? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres.

What is Ally Love's age? She is 37 years old as of 2023. Ally is an American model, entrepreneur, and fitness enthusiast. She is an instructor for the digital fitness company Peloton. Additionally, she is an ambassador for the Adidas Global brand.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Emma Lovewell. She is a popular author, social media personality, and fitness trainer from the United States. Emma was born in October 1987. She is a senior instructor for Peloton.

Emma is known for her blog, Live Learn Lovewell, where she offers beauty tips, recipes, and travel guides to her viewers. She has also promoted various brands, like Nike, Adidas, and Puma. Learn more about her in the post.

Source: Legit.ng