Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation and ADC presidential aspirant, vows to transform Nigeria within four years if elected in the 2027 general election

He criticises President Bola Tinubu’s administration for worsening economic hardship and urges Nigerians to vote based on competence rather than ethnicity

Amaechi highlights his record as Rivers State governor and Minister of Transportation, insisting his experience makes him the most capable candidate

Former Minister of Transportation and presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, on Thursday pledged to transform Nigeria within four years if elected in the 2027 general election.

Amaechi made the promise shortly after submitting his nomination forms at the ADC national headquarters in Abuja.

Rotimi Amaechi pledges to transform Nigeria in four years as ADC presidential candidate. Photo credit: ChibuikeAmaechi/x

Source: Twitter

He also criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu, blaming it for worsening economic hardship across the country.

2027 election should be based on competence

The former Rivers State governor stressed that the 2027 election should be decided by competence, experience and performance rather than ethnic or regional sentiments.

“What Nigerians should do is assess all of us who are running for office based on our records,” Amaechi said. “Nearly everybody who is running for the office of the president has served Nigeria in one way or another. Let this be a referendum. If you have performed, whoever has outperformed the other, vote for the person.”

Amaechi highlights his experience

Amaechi argued that his years in public office had prepared him for the task of leading Nigeria. He cited his tenure as governor of Rivers State from 2007 to 2015 and his role as Minister of Transportation under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The next thing is, who is capable of delivering the votes? Who is capable of beating the incumbent? Who has the experience? I believe I am the most experienced. “I am young, I am the most experienced, and I believe I have the capacity. Go back to Rivers State and see what I have done. Go back to the Ministry of Transportation and see what I have done, and assess it and see whether I can turn the country around. And I will, in four years, turn the country around,” he declared.

Railway projects and criticism

As Minister of Transportation between 2015 and 2023, Amaechi oversaw major railway projects, including the Abuja-Kaduna and Lagos-Ibadan rail lines. While these projects were praised for improving transport, critics raised concerns about the rising debt linked to infrastructure development.

Criticism of Tinubu administration

Speaking on Nigeria’s current economic situation, Amaechi condemned what he described as growing hardship under President Tinubu.

“Nigerians should vote for merit, not vote for those who say, ‘I’m from this place’ or ‘it is our turn.’ “It is the ‘Emilokan’ mentality that brought us here. It is our turn that brought us here. Now Nigerians are suffering,” he said.

He added:

“There is no market for Christians, nor is there a market for Muslims, nor a market for northerners or southerners. The market has only one purpose — the naira. Nigerians are suffering. The current president has put us in this suffering. I don’t know why he wants to run again. I don’t even know why the APC wants to participate. They should be ashamed and allow other Nigerians to participate and change the country.”

ADC primaries and political realignments

On the forthcoming ADC presidential primaries, Amaechi expressed preference for a direct primary but said he would accept a consensus arrangement if it favoured him.

“I’m going for primary. If the consensus is me, fine. But if it’s not me, I’m going for primary,” he stated.

Amaechi’s declaration comes amid increasing political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections, with opposition parties seeking stronger coalitions to challenge the ruling APC.

Former Rivers State governor showcases leadership experience ahead of 2027 general election. Photo credit: ChibuikeAmaechi/X

Source: Twitter

Amaechi obtains party's presidential ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has formally obtained the Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination Form of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

The development comes amid ongoing internal disputes within the opposition party over its leadership structure and political direction.

Source: Legit.ng