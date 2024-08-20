Laurie Hernandez's parents and siblings: Meet the athlete's family

Laurie Hernandez is a TV analyst, former Team USA gymnast, aspiring actress and author. She caught the world's attention in 2016 after winning two medals during the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She was the NBC Sports analyst for the women's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Many have been curious about her family. Learn more about Laurie Hernandez's parents and siblings, including their whereabouts.

Laurie Hernandez and her dad visit SiriusXM Studios (L) and attend the 2023 Alzheimer's Association Imagine Benefit with her mom, Wanda (R). Photo: Rob Kim, Dave Kotinsky (modified by author)

Laurie Hernandez developed a passion for gymnastics at a tender age. When she was six, her parents signed her up for gymnastics classes. In 2016, Laurie and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy emerged as the winners of the 23rd season of Dancing with the Stars. Behind her success, she has been supported by family members who have been there throughout her journey.

Profile summary

Full name Lauren Zoe Hernandez Gender Female Date of birth 9 June 2000 Age 24 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth New Brunswick, New Jersey, United States Current residence Brooklyn, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Puerto Rica Religion Christianity Sexuality Lesbian Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Antony Hernandez Mother Wanda Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Charlotte Drury University New York University Profession NBC sports analyst, actress, author, retired gymnast Instagram @lauriehernandez TikTok @lauriehernandez_ Facebook @LaurieHernandezUSA

Who is Laurie Hernandez?

What was Laurie Hernandez's childhood like? The American gymnast was born on 9 June 2000 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, United States and grew up in Old Bridge, New Jersey, USA. Laurie is an American citizen of Puerto Rican descent.

Laurie's parents put her in dance and ballet classes at a tender age, but she was uninterested. She developed an interest in gymnastics at age five and began her gymnastics classes in 2005. She was homeschooled from third grade.

Laurie participated in elite junior competitions at the age of 12. In 2012, she placed 11th at the US Classic and 21st at the national championships. In 2015, Laurie won both the US Classic and the national championships.

At 16 years old, she was to join the University of Florida through sponsorship as an NCAA student-athlete but gave up her eligibility to become a professional gymnast. She shared the news via her Instagram page. Here is part of what she wrote, as reported by Daily Mail Online.

I am so proud and excited to announce that I've turned professional and given up my NCAA eligibility; although I will always be a Florida Gator at heart. I'm looking forward to continuing to represent USA at the highest level of gymnastics for several years to come!

Her breakthrough came in 2016 when she became the youngest member of the US Women's Olympics team, The Final Five. She helped her team win gold and individual silver medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The former Olympian has become popular on social media among Olympic fans. She is the NBC commentator alongside her fellow commentator, Rich Lerner, for the women's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Laurie Hernandez's parents

Top-5 facts about Laurie Hernandez. Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images (modified by author)

The Olympian's parents are Wanda and Antony Hernandez. Her mother is a social worker. She worked in the Army Reserves. Her dad is a court officer in New Jersey, USA. Her parents are from Puerto Rico.

Laurie's parents have greatly supported her since they recognised her gymnastic talent. She revealed during an interview how they have inspired her. She said:

Two people who really inspire me are my parents, Wanda and Anthony, just because they really made sure to keep up Hispanic culture in my family. Whenever this sport was getting too tough, my parents would say, “It’s all up to you. We support whatever your decision is.” They always encouraged me to keep going.

Additionally, in an interview with ESPN, Hernandez expressed how her parents have been supportive. She mentioned:

My parents have tried not to intrude. They kind of stayed apart from my gymnastics but are very supportive, and that's very helpful as a gymnast to not have your parents say, 'Did you do this today?' and just be very on top of you. I think it helps a lot that they're laid back, and [I] just get to come home to open arms.

Her mother, Wanda, also spoke to ESPN in the same interview, stating:

I didn't want to learn her routines. I didn't want to ever say, 'Did you do X wrong?' I want to enjoy her for being my daughter. I see the potential and what she has, but I'm a mom, and I'm going to see it through a mom's eyes.

Laurie Hernandez's siblings

The former athlete is the youngest of her siblings. She has two siblings: a brother named Marcus and a sister named Jelysa Hernandez. Here is more about her siblings.

Jelysa Hernandez

Laurie Hernandez and her sister Jelysa, after throwing out the first pitch before a game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets. Photo: Rich Schultz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jelysa is Laurie’s oldest sister. She was born on 2 May 1989 and is 35 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. She graduated from Rutgers University.

In 2016, Jelysa and Laurie appeared in an episode of Dancing with the Stars. Additionally, in 2018, she, Laurie, and the parents were featured in an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

Marcus Hernandez

Marcus was born on 3 April 1996 in New Jersey, United States. He is 28 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Aries. He is popularly known as Laurie Hernandez's brother. He studied economics and sports management at Rutgers University.

Marcus has always supported her sister, Laurie. He doesn't shy away from sharing her sister's success in the Olympics via his social media platforms.

For instance, he posted a post on his Instagram page congratulating Laurie after being selected for Team USA.

In addition, when his sister won the gold medal in 2016, he took to his Instagram account to share his excitement about her winning. He posted her selfie with a long caption. Here is part of what he wrote:

We were talking about this being a possibility a decade ago and to see it actually happen is too much for me to handle. It's bl*wing my mind how the same little girl I used to see doing flips on my bed at age 6 now has a gold medal. I have seen you deal with so much adversity with the sport over the last several years and to finally see your hard work culminate makes it all worth it. You're the toughest little 16 year old I've ever met and I'm not saying that just cause I'm a proud bro.

FAQs

Who is Laurie Hernandez? She is an NBC Sports analyst, aspiring actress, author, and a retired artistic gymnast. Where is Laurie Hernandez from? She was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, United States and raised in Old Bridge, New Jersey, USA. How old is Laurie Hernandez? She is 24 years old as of 2024. What nationality are Laurie Hernandez's parents? Her parents are Puerto Rican-American citizens. Does Laurie Hernandez have a brother? The American actress has an older brother called Marcus Hernandez. How many people are in Laurie Hernandez's family? Her family consist of five members: herself, her parents, and two siblings. Who is Laurie Hernandez's sister? She has an older sister called Jelysa. Who is Laurie Hernandez dating? She is in a romantic relationship with a former trampoline gymnast, Charlotte Drury.

Laurie Hernandez is a retired artistic gymnast, author, and aspiring actress from the United States. She is the NBC correspondent for women's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her parents and siblings have significantly contributed to her success in athletic talent.

