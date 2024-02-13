Who is Anna Eberstein? The story of Hugh Grant's wife

Anna Eberstein is a television producer and entrepreneur from Sweden. She is widely recognised for being Hugh Grant's wife. Her husband is a famous British actor known for his role in romantic comedy films such as Love Actually, Notting Hill, and Four Weddings and a Funeral. For how long has she been married to actor Hugh Grant?

Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein attend the Lacoste VIP Lounge at the 2019 ATP World Tour Tennis Finals in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Anna Eberstein is a well-known TV producer who came into the limelight following her marriage to Hugh. She is a mother of three—two daughters and a son. Anna currently resides with her husband and kids in London, England. Her bio highlights some of the most exciting facts you didn't know about her.

Profile summary

Full name Anna Elisabet Eberstein Gender Female Date of birth 15 February 1983 Age 41 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Sundsvall, Västernorrland, Sweden Current residence London, England Nationality Swedish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Body measurements in inches 34-29-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-74-91 Father Hans Eberstein Mother Susanne Eberstein Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Hugh Grant Children 3 University Uppsala University, Oxford Brookes University, Lincoln Memorial University Profession Television producer, entrepreneur Net worth $6 million

Anna Eberstein's biography

The celebrity wife was born in Sundsvall, Västernorrland, Sweden. She is 41 years old as of 2024. Anna was born on 15 February 1983. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Anna is the daughter of Hans and Susanne Eberstein. She was raised alongside her brother, Christian Eberstein.

Educational background

The entrepreneur earned a master's degree in Economics from Sweden's Uppsala University in 2003. She also has an English Literature and Political Science degree from Oxford Brookes University. Additionally, she studied Business at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee.

Career

Five facts about Hugh Grant's wife, Anna Eberstein. Photo: Ben Stansall (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Hugh Grant's wife is a television producer and entrepreneur. After graduating, she worked as the on-air promotions coordinator at ESPN. After working for a while, she became an assistant producer on ESPN shoots. In April 2011, she was promoted to a promotion producer for marketing and sales.

She stopped working at ESPN in September 2013 and became a freelance creative producer and director. Anna is also an entrepreneur. She and her cousin, Pia Tamm Hagno, founded an online retail brand, Ace&Me, in 2014.

What is Anna Eberstein's net worth?

Multiple sources, including Popular Net Worth, Married Celeb, and Popular Bio, allege that the entrepreneur's net worth is $6 million. Her career as a producer and business is believed to be her primary source of wealth.

How long have Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein been together?

It is not clear when and how the two met. However, it is reported that they began dating in early 2012. They exchanged their marriage vows on 25 May 2018 in a private wedding held at the Chelsea Register Office in London, England. They went on their honeymoon in South France. They also went to the Grand Prix in Monaco.

It was their first marriage. Rumours speculated that the British actor had married for 'passport reasons'. However, Hugh by saying he married Anna because he loved her.

Who are Anna Eberstein's children?

Anna Eberstein and her husband share three children: two daughters and a son. Their son, John Mungo, was born on 3 September 2012, a daughter was born on 16 December 2015, and the last daughter was born in March 2018. Her husband has two other children, Tabitha and Felix Chang, with his ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong.

Anna Eberstein's height and weight

English actor Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein pose on the red carpet upon arrival for the film "Wonka" premiere. Photo: Thomas SAMSON (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Swedish entrepreneur is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 132 or 60 kilograms.

Fast facts about Anna Eberstein

Who is Anna Eberstein? She is a Swedish TV producer and entrepreneur. When is Anna Eberstein's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 15 February. What is Anna Eberstein's age? She is 41 years old as of 2024. How many children does Hugh Grant have with his wife, Anna? Hugh and Anna share three kids, a son and two daughters. Is Hugh Grant still married to Anna Eberstein? Yes, they are still married. What is Anna Eberstein's net worth? The producer has an alleged net worth of $6 million. What is Anna Eberstein's height? She is reportedly 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. Where does Anna Eberstein live now? She resides in London, England.

Anna Eberstein primarily became known because of her marriage to Hugh Grant. Eberstein and her husband have been together since 2018. The couple share three children and currently resides in London, England.

