Who is Bobby Lashley's wife or girlfriend? A look at his relationship history
Franklin Roberto Lashley, popularly known by his stage name, Bobby Lashley, is an American professional wrestler and mixed martial artist. He has won numerous awards throughout his career, including two WWE Championships, two ECW World Championships, and four TNA World Heavyweight Championships. In addition to his illustrious career, do you know who Bobby Lashley's wife or girlfriend is?
Bobby Lashley has been professionally wrestling for almost two decades and has also appeared in films such as Beatdown, Blood Out, and Walk-ins Welcome. However, the wrestler has kept much of his personal life private but has been linked to one relationship with a former female WWE wrestler.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Franklin Roberto Lashley
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|16 July 1976
|Age
|48 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Junction City, Kansas, United States
|Current residence
|Texas, United States
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in inches
|6'3"
|Height in centimetres
|191
|Weight in pounds
|273
|Weight in kilograms
|124
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Clara Lashley
|Siblings
|Jessica, Frances, Cathy
|Relationship status
|Single
|Children
|Naomi, Kyra, Myles
|School
|Fort Riley Middle School
|University
|Missouri Valley College
|Profession
|Professional wrestler
|Net worth
|$4 million
|@bobbylashley
|@fightbobby
|X (Twitter)
|@fightbobby
Who is Bobby Lashley's wife or girlfriend?
The former mixed martial artist has never been married. He is currently presumed single since he has not confirmed any details about his current relationship status.
Rick has kept details of his personal life under wraps. However, he was previously in a relationship with Kristal Marshall for almost three years. Find out more information about them below.
Relationship with Kristal Marshall
Kristal Marshall is an American model, beauty queen, and retired professional wrestler. She is widely recognised for her time in World Wrestling Entertainment on its SmackDown brand and in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). She and Bobby began dating in 2007 and eventually parted ways in 2010.
The former partners share two children: a son, Myles, born in 2008 and a daughter, Naomi, born in 2011. On 29 May 2018, during an interview with EWrestlingNews, Kristal explained that their relationship began around WrestleMania 2007, and though they had a long engagement, they never officially tied the knot. She said:
That [relationship] came about… let's see… at the beginning of 2007. I'd say about, no, no, that happened in WrestleMania 2007. That's when we started dating and that happened quick! Lots of things happened quickly at that time.
She continued:
I have never been married in all of my adult life. My name is Kristal Marshall. It has always been Kristal Marshall. I've never been married. We were engaged. We had a very long engagement. We've had two kids together, but there was no wedding. That didn't happen and I don't know if that was a good thing or a bad thing. It just didn't happen.
Kristal also opened up about her struggles after leaving professional wrestling and ending her relationship with Lashley. She talked about battling depression and anxiety post-wrestling, eventually finding solace in pursuing cosmetology and creative arts.
Life happens. Bobby and I were together. We had kids, and, after we split, I found myself trying to figure out, ‘what am I going to do? What’s next for me?’ So I started working some corporate jobs and things never really stuck. Eventually, I went to cosmetology school and got my license to do hair and makeup. Thank God for that!
Bobby Lashley also had a relationship before meeting Kristal Marshall and has a daughter named Kyra, who was born in 2005.
Does Bobby Lashley have a kid?
The former mixed martial artist has three children. Two of his children, a son named Myles and a daughter named Naomi, are from his relationship with former WWE Diva Kristal Marshall.
He also has another daughter, Kyra, from a previous relationship. The name of Kyra's mother is undisclosed.
FAQs
- Who is Bobby Lashley? He is an American professional wrestler and former mixed martial artist.
- What is Bobby Lashley's age? The former MMA fighter is 48 as of 2024, having been born on July 16, 1976.
- Who is Bobby Lashley dating? He is not in a romantic relationship with anyone at the moment.
- Who is Bobby Lashley's ex-wife? The American wrestler does not have an ex-wife. He was formerly engaged to Kristal Marshall, whom they parted ways in 2010.
- Are Bobby Lashley and Lana still married? Lana, real name Catherine Joy Perry Barnyashev, was married to Bobby Lashley on WWE Raw. The marriage and divorce were fictional.
- Is Bobby Lashley still married to Kristal Marshall? The former pair ended their engagement in 2010 after being together for almost three years.
- Why did CJ Perry kiss Bobby Lashley? CJ Perry kissed Bobby Lashley as part of a WWE storyline to create drama between her, Lashley, and her on-screen husband, Rusev.
- What is Bobby Lashley's net worth? The professional wrestler has an estimated net worth of $4 million.
Many fans are eager to know who Bobby Lashley's wife or girlfriend is. Bobby has never been married. He is presumed single at the moment, but he was previously engaged to Kristal Marshall. The ex-partners were blessed with two children.
