Steve Burton's net worth (2024): Where is the 'General Hospital' star now?
Jack Stephen Burton, popularly known as Steve Burton, is an actor, writer, and director from the United States of America. He is widely recognised for portraying Jason Morgan in General Hospital and Dylan McAvoy in The Young and the Restless. He is also known for voicing Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy. But what is Steve Burton’s net worth?
Steve Burton has been in the entertainment industry since 1986. He made his acting debut in 1982 after appearing in the movie Hear No Evil as Plainclothesman. He has since been featured in numerous TV shows and movies and has won various Emmy awards for his performances on soap operas.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Jack Stephen Burton
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|28 June 1970
|Age
|54 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Indianapolis, Indiana, United States
|Current residence
|California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in inches
|5’10’’
|Height in centimetres
|178
|Weight in pounds
|165
|Weight in kilograms
|75
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Mother
|Jack Burton
|Father
|Tory Burton
|Siblings
|Damian, Eddie
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-wife
|Sheree Gustin
|Children
|Makena Grace, Jack Marshall,
|School
|Beverly Hills High School
|Profession
|Actor
|Net worth
|$3 million
|@1steveburton
What is Steve Burton’s net worth in 2024?
According to the Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest, the American actor has an alleged net worth of $3 million. He has amassed this wealth through his thriving career as an actor.
Steve Burton’s age and background
The American actor was born Jack Stephen Burton on 28 June 1970 in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America, but currently resides in California, United States. Therefore, he is 54 years old as of 2024.
Steve Burton’s parents are Jack Burton and Tory. He grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, and Beverly Hills, California, alongside two siblings named Makena Grace and Jack Marshall.
Regarding his educational background, Steve graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 1988. He also studied acting at Theater Theater in Hollywood, California, in the 1990s.
Career
Steve Burton began his professional acting career in 1982 after playing the character of Plainclothesman in the drama and crime film Hear No Evil. In 1983, he was featured in the film I Want to Live and in one episode of the Manimal TV series.
Steve first came into the spotlight in 1987 after portraying Chris Fuller in the television series Out of This World, a role that earned him a Daytime Emmy in 1998. He appeared in 66 episodes of the show from 1987 to 1991. He is also famous for appearing as Dylan McAvoy on The Young and the Restless series from 2013 to 2017.
Steve achieved widespread recognition after playing Jason Morgan in the hit soap opera General Hospital. He has also voiced the character Cloud Strife in various Square Enix products, including Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children and the Kingdom Hearts videogame series. Below is a list of movies and TV shows he has appeared in.
|Year
|Movie/TV show
|Role
|1991–2024
|General Hospital
|Jason Morgan
|1988, 2023–2024
|Days of Our Lives
|Harris Micheals
|2013–2017
|The Young and the Restless
|Dylan McAvoy
|2009
|Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete
|Cloud Strife (voice)
|2007
|General Hospital: Night Shift
|Jason Morgan
|2005
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Claud Strife
|2005
|Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children
|Claud Strife
|2002
|Taken
|Captain Russell Keys
|2002
|Kingdom Hearts
|Claud Strife
|2001
|The Last Castle
|Capt. Peretz
|2001
|Semper Fi
|Steve Russel
|1994
|CyberTracker
|Jared
|1994
|Red Sun Rising
|Bar Patron
|1991
|Secret Bodyguard
|Rick
|1987–1991
|Out of This World
|Chris Fuller
|1990
|Who's the Boss?
|Tim
|1983
|Manimal
|Reporter 1
|1983
|I want to Live
|Federal agent 2
|1982
|Hear No Evil
Who is Steve Burton’s wife?
The General Hospital actor is neither married nor dating anyone at the moment. He was previously married to Sheree Gustin. The former partners first met on the set of General Hospital and later tied the knot on 16 January 1999.
They share three children: two daughters, Makena, born on 5 September 2003 and Brooklyn, born on 7 July 2014, and a son, Jack, born on 26 March 2006. In May 2022, The Days of Our Lives actor confirmed in his Instagram Story that he and Sheree had parted ways and that he was not the father of Sheree’s unborn baby.
I wanted to clear something up, Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.
The American entertainer filed for divorce in July 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalised in December 2023, with the couple sharing legal and joint custody of their three children. Additionally, Burton was ordered to pay child support to Gustin for their minor children until April 2024.
What is Steve Burton’s height?
The American director is 5 feet 10 inches, or 178 centimetres, tall and weighs approximately 165 centimetres or 75 centimetres.
What happened to Steve Burton?
The actor was fired from General Hospital (1963) on 24 November 2021 when he refused to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Burton shared the news of his exit in a video on his Instagram page later in November 2021. He stated:
I know there's been a lot of rumours and speculations about me and General Hospital. I wanted you to hear it from me personally. Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts.
He continued:
But this is also about personal freedom to me. I don't think anyone should lose their livelihood over this. But with that being said, you know me, I'll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital, I love it there.
FAQs
- Who is Steve Burton? He is an American actor, writer and director known for his roles in the TV series General Hospital and The Young and the Restless.
- Where is Steve Burton from? He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States.
- What is Steve Burton’s real name? His real name is Jack Stephen Burton.
- How old is Steve Burton? The actor is 54 years old as of 2024. He was born on 28 June 1970.
- How many children does Steve Burton have? The American writer has three children: two daughters and a son.
- Was Steve Burton on Who's the Boss? Yes, the actor appeared in one episode of the show in 1990 as Tim.
- What is Steve Burton’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $3 million.
- Where does Steve Burton live now? The actor currently resides in California, United States.
Steve Burton’s net worth reflects his successful career as an actor. He is best known for his roles as Jason Morgan on the soap opera General Hospital and Dylan McAvoy on The Young and the Restless. He also provided the voice of Cloud Strife in numerous Square Enix products, including Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children and the Kingdom of Hearts videogame series.
