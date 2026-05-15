The National Judicial Council (NJC)recommends 12 new Justices to President Tinubu amidst sweeping judicial reforms

256 judges queried for performance issues, with significant dismissals and sanctions issued

Council commends high-performing judges while emphasizing accountability and transparency reforms

FCT, Abuja - The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 12 new Justices of the Court of Appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside sweeping disciplinary actions affecting judicial officers across the country.

The Council also issued queries to 256 judges over what it described as “various performance-related issues”, following its 111th meeting held on Wednesday, May 13.

NJC Queries 256 Judges, Suspends 2 as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

NJC reviews hundreds of petitions

In a statement issued late on Thursday and signed by Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, the NJC said it considered 98 petitions submitted through its Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees.

According to the Council, a majority of the petitions were dismissed, while others resulted in warnings, investigations, and further disciplinary steps.

“The Council also deliberated on the report of 98 petitions submitted by its Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees,” the statement said.

Widespread dismissals and sanctions recorded

The NJC disclosed that 68 petitions were thrown out for lacking merit, while four judges were cautioned and one judge issued a final warning. It added that 11 petitions were recommended for further investigation.

It further stated that some cases were suspended because they were already before courts.

“The Council further adopted reports suspending proceedings in some petitions on the grounds that the matters were subjudice,” it said.

Council orders investigations and bars serial petitioner

The NJC also referred one Mbadiwe Ossai to the Inspector-General of Police for investigation and possible prosecution over alleged perjury.

Several legal practitioners were also referred to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee for allegedly filing frivolous petitions against judicial officers.

“In a related development, one Yusuf Isa, a serial petitioner, was barred from further presenting petitions to the Council,” it added.

Judicial officers commended for performance

Despite the disciplinary actions, the Council also recognised high-performing judges.

It commended nine judges for exemplary performance and approved commendation letters for those who delivered more than 21 considered judgments within the review period.

“On judicial performance evaluation, the NJC commended nine Judges for exemplary performance during the 2024 and 2025 legal years,” the statement noted.

2 judges suspended over misconduct allegations

The NJC confirmed the suspension of two judges for one year without pay over separate cases of alleged judicial misconduct.

One of them, Hon. Justice Ibrahim D. Shekarau of the Nasarawa State High Court, was sanctioned over alleged breach of judicial conduct rules in granting an ex parte order in a disputed financial matter.

“The committee found that the Judge acted in bad faith, failed to observe due process and demonstrated lack of professional competence,” the Council stated.

In a separate case, Hon. Justice Edward A. E. Okpe of the Federal Capital Territory High Court was also suspended for alleged denial of fair hearing in a matrimonial case.

Council rejects appeals and upholds retirements

The NJC also rejected appeals filed by eight judges from the Imo State Judiciary who challenged their compulsory retirement over alleged age falsification.

It maintained that the affected judges failed to provide fresh evidence to overturn earlier decisions.

“The Council found that the affected Judges failed to present fresh evidence capable of justifying a reversal of the sanctions imposed on them,” it said.

The Council reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining judicial discipline, transparency, and accountability within the justice system, noting that its actions were part of ongoing reforms to strengthen public confidence in the judiciary.

NJC speaks on judges' appointments

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Africa Centre For Good Governance And Corruption Free Communities has called on the National Judicial Council (NJC), and the Federal Judicial Service (FJSC), to be mindful of conspiracy and frivolous petitions against nominees for the appointnent judges to the Federal High Court.

The group said the allegations in the petition against CSP Blessing Nkechi Ezeala and others before the NJC and the FJSC are frivolous and unfounded.

Source: Legit.ng