Who are Gracie Abrams' parents? Meet J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath

Gracie Abrams is an American singer-songwriter known for songs such as I Know It Won't Work and Mess It Up. She received a nomination for Best New Artist at the 66th Grammy Awards in 2023 for performing an opening for Taylor Swift. Her fame has made fans curious about her parents, J.J Abrams and Katie McGrath. Who are Gracie Abrams’ parents?

Gracie Abrams at Grammy Camp Guest Artist Panel and Performance with Gracie Abrams at Ronald Tutor Campus Center on July 18, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rebecca Sapp (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gracie Abrams started having an interest in music at an early age, doing musical covers and sharing them on social media. She released her first official song, Mean It, in 2019. She has collaborated with famous musicians such as Benny Blanco and Noah Kahan.

Full name Gracie Madigan Abrams Gender Female Date of birth 7 September 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 33-23-34 Body measurements in centimetres 84-58-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Katie McGrath Father J.J Abrams Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School The Archer School for Girls College Barnard College Profession Singer-songwriter Instagram @gracieabrams TikTok @tehegracietehe

Who are Gracie Abrams' parents?

The American singer-songwriter was born on 7 September 1999 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America, to a father of Polish-Jewish descent and an Irish mother. Her father is a famous filmmaker, J.J Abrams and her mother, Katie McGrath, is an entrepreneur.

Gracie Abrams’ dad

Director and writer J.J. Abrams (L) and his wife, public relations executive Katie McGrath, during Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" premiere.Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Her father is J.J. Abrams, an American filmmaker and composer. He was born on 27 June 1966 in New York City, New York, United States of America. He is of Polish-Jewish descent. He is best known for his action, drama and science fiction work.

He attended Palisade High School and Sarah Lawrence College. Gracie Abrams’ father started his career in the film industry at the age of 16. According to his IMDb profile, he has 84 credits as a producer. He has bagged awards such as the Primetime Emmy and International Emmy Founders awards. Some famous films he has worked on include:

Little Voice

Lovecraft Country

The Wrong Mans

Lisey's Story

America Divided

Infinitely Polar Bear

Almost Human

Star Trek Into Darkness

Gracie Abrams’ mom

Her mother, Katie McGrath, is a public relations executive. She was raised in Brewer, Maine. She is known for Duster, America Divided (2016) and 100 Years (2017). She has a political background, having served as Senator Edward M. Kennedy's legislative assistant before venturing into film and TV public relations.

Katie was Director of Communications at MTV Networks and a vice president at Robinson Lerer Sawyer Miller, a strategic communication consulting firm.

Gracie Abrams’ mother is presently the CEO of Bad Robot, an American film and television production company. She founded the company with her husband on 27 May 1999. She oversees the company's corporate culture, communications, and ancillary businesses.

How did Katie McGrath and J.J. Abrams meet?

J.J. Abrams (R) and his wife, Katie McGrath, arrive at the 2016 Oscar Wilde Awards at Bad Robot on February 25, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.Photo: Jeffrey Mayer

Source: Getty Images

The two met in New York City in Abrams's hometown in 1996 when a mutual friend introduced them. They started dating and exchanged vows on 29 September 1996. Are J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath still married? On 29 September 2023, Katie McGrath posted a photo of herself and her husband celebrating their 27 years of marriage.

Gracie Abrams’ siblings

How many siblings does Gracie Abrams have? The American singer-songwriter has two siblings. She has an older brother, Henry and a younger one, August. Henry was born on 22 June 1998. August is Gracie's youngest sibling, born on 10 June 2006.

Is Gracie Abrams a nepo baby?

The singer has recently received a lot of attention as a nepo baby. This is due to her sudden rise to the top after releasing her debut album in February 2023 and touring alongside Taylor Swift. Fans have been doubting her success, others saying she has become popular due to her being a celebrity child.

In an interview, when asked what she thinks about her trending online as a nepotism baby, she said that familial connections are inevitable, and being called that does not affect her in any way.

She added that she understands why people think her fame is due to her father's popularity. She hopes her father's fame should not be what will make her the incredible songwriter she is. This is what she had to say.

I hope not, but I also know that I feel really lucky that I grew up in a house where…there was an adult in my life who was a grown-up telling stories all the time…and to know that doesnt have to end when you are a kid was...Having that in my childhood solidified my love and appreciation for storytelling and narrative and probably that influenced the fact that i dd it all the time.

FAQs

Who is Gracie Abrams? She is an American singer-songwriter known for songs such as Tehe and Feels Like. Who is Gracie Abrams related to? She is the daughter of American film director and composer J.J. Abrams. Who are Gracie Abrams' siblings? She has two siblings, Henry and August. Where is Gracie Abrams from? She hails from Los Angeles, California, United States of America. What is Gracie Abrams' religion? She is Jewish. How old is Gracie Abrams? The musician is 24 years old as of 2024.

Gracie Abrams' parents are American film director Jeffrey Jacobs Abram and the CEO of Bad Robot, Katie McGrath. She has two brothers, August and Henry. Her father has produced popular films such as Little Voice and Lovecraft Country.

